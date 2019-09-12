Chennai: Section of Anna Salai is now two-way on trial basis

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced that traffic restrictions along a portion of Anna Salai, which was one-way until now, will be lifted on Wednesday and Thursday as a part of a two-day trial by the GCTP.

The section between a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) building and Anna Flyover had been closed to two-way traffic for close to seven years owing to the construction of an underground line by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

With CMRL having wrapped up the work, the GCTP decided to do a trial run to asses the traffic situation.

The GCTP have set up small boards on the road informing commuters and pedestrians about the easing of restrictions and other diversions on the busy Anna Salai Road. If the trial is successful, the road will be made into two-way once again.

Owing to the trial, Whites Road and General Platters (GP) Road will be made into a two-way from Royapettah clock tower to Anna flyover for two days. Commuters from Anna statue towards Teynampet can travel via LIC, while those commuting from Bharathi Salai and West Cott Road can touch Anna Salai through GP Road or Whites Road. However, Thiru.Vi.Ka road is expected to remain one-way during the trial.

Although most citizens were unaware about the trial, a few commuters along Anna Salai welcomed the development as one-way along Anna Salai had meant taking a lot of detours and a longer commute.

“I think it is a better option if they make it a two-way considering that for stretch of about 250 meters, we have to take a diversion though Satyam and Express Avenue while coming back from Guindy or the Madras High Court”, said Mike Ruban, a frequent commuter along Anna Salai.

Another commuter said that the fares charged by cab aggregators and autos along the stretch towards Satyam theatres was high given the numerous diversions that one had to take reach the establishment. “I hope the trial is successful and leads to a permanent solution for us”, she said.

“My daughter and I travelled to Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah along the two-way on Wednesday and I can vouch that the two-way is definitely better than the one way since it saves a lot of time while travelling”, said Sekar, a marketing manager.

Sekar added that the route was managed exceptionally by the police who directed traffic without a hitch and ensured that motorists had a smooth commute. “However, it would have been nice if they had informed commuters about the same atleast a week ahead,” he said.

Nishanti Ramanathan, a techie who commutes along Anna Salai everyday for work, said that the two-way on Anna Slalai made for a time-saving commute, given that one can now reach Royapettah directly without having to take any detours. However, she was worried that the two-way traffic might cause some traffic outside for vehicles exiting Satyam theatres, especially at night.