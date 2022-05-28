Family of 4 found dead in Chennai, note says couple took decision on their own

Four members of a family were found lying dead in a pool of blood at their home at Pozhichalur near Pallavaram in Chennai. According to the police, the preliminary investigation makes it look like a case of death by suicide. The police also said all the four reportedly died Friday night. The head of the family, a techie, used to work with a popular IT firm, while his wife used to run a small shop near their home. The couple had two children.

The victims were identified as Prakash (43), Gayathri (39), their daughter Nithyashri (12) and son Hari (7). The family was found dead when Gayathri’s father had gone to their home Saturday morning to give them prasad.

According to Gayathri’s father Ramanan, he and a neighbour saw the main door ajar and when he went inside, he saw his daughter and her family lying in the hall. Initially, he thought some kumkum had fallen on the ground. Hearing him scream, the neighbours rushed to the house and later alerted the local police.

Tambaram Commissioner M Ravi and other senior officials soon reached the spot. Speaking to the reporters, Ravi confirmed that a suicide note was recovered from the residence in which Prakash had allegedly written that it was a combined decision of him and his wife and nobody is responsible for their act. The note also bears the signature of both Prakash and his wife Gayathri.

“We have seized the note and are investigating the case from various angles. He (Prakash) had purchased an electric wood-cutting machine online. Using that, he may have first killed his wife and then his children before killing himself. The machine was delivered to Prakash’s residence on May 19. All this information is just a part of the initial investigation, we have to further analyse his phone and need to check if anyone had harassed or provoked them to take this extreme step,” he said.

The officer added that the experts from the forensic science department were summoned to the spot to collect samples. “Looking at the blood strains, we suspect that the incident could have happened after 11 pm. We found tumblers near the bodies suggesting that the children may have been sedated, because in the initial investigation, we found that there were no signs of struggle on the part of the children. They were found lying on the floor. We just found a debt document worth Rs 3.5 lakh inside their home, we don’t know the reason behind the incident and are still carrying out an investigation,” he said.

Gayathri’s father said when he went inside the home, he found the electric wood-cutting machine still running and later, it was switched off. The incident happened on Friday, which according to Prakash’s family, was the couple’s wedding anniversary day.

The family members and the neighbours expressed shock as they claimed neither Prakash nor Gayathri showed any symptom of having any financial difficulty and they were found to be normal and had interacted with their neighbours even on the fateful day.