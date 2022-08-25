Chennai Pachaiyappa’s College suspends associate professor over ‘casteist’ remark

Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai suspended the head of its Tamil department on Thursday after she was allegedly heard defaming a scheduled caste community while speaking to a student over the phone.

Associate professor P Anuradha was suspended for two months after the college received complaints including from a professor of the department, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi member and the Students Federation of India, said an order issued by C Duraikannu, secretary of the Pachiayappa’s Trust, which runs the college.

(Source: VanniArasu_VCK/Twitter) (Source: VanniArasu_VCK/Twitter)

A few days ago, an audio clip of the associate professor purportedly inquiring about the backgrounds of students was shared widely on social media. “I hope you know which community creates the trouble. They make us suffer a lot,” Anuradha can be heard purportedly telling student.

Sources said the conversation took place a month ago.

“In view of the gross misconduct alleged, the secretary places you under immediate and interim suspension for a period of two months at the outset in order to prevent any prejudice for the impending enquiry as per the report of the college committee and the matter would be reviewed in consideration of your explanation along with other facts and circumstances emanating out of enquiry/investigation of this case,” the order read.