Chennai: Over 21,000 police personnel deployed for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Greater Chennai Police have deployed over 21,000 police personnel to ensure that the Ganesh Chaturthi immersion rituals are carried out without any untoward incidents. The police have identified four spots where the idols can be immersed, namely Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam, Pallai Nagar in Neelankarai, Kasimedu Harbour, and Tiruvottiyur, behind Popular Weigh Bridge.

According to a police statement issued on Thursday, permission was granted to install 2,554 idols in areas that fall under Greater Chennai Corporation, Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerate. Seventeen routes have been identified to immerse idols set up in areas that fall under Greater Chennai Corporation. Similarly, specific routes have been identified for processions to immerse idols set up in areas under Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerate.

The Chennai Police listed a series of guidelines for installing the idols, including getting prior permission from government authorities and other departments concerned; not having idols more than 10 feet from its base; playing songs through speakers only for two hours each in the morning and evening during puja; avoiding setting up idols near hospitals, educational Institutions; not having banners supporting any particular political party or community, etc. The police said that stringent action would be initiated against those who violated the guidelines.