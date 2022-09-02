scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Chennai: Over 21,000 police personnel deployed for Ganesh Chaturthi

Police have identified spots where the Ganesh idols can be immersed and the routes where processions can be taken out to immerse the idols.

Seventeen routes have been identified to immerse idols set up in areas that fall under Greater Chennai Corporation. (Express file photo)

The Greater Chennai Police have deployed over 21,000 police personnel to ensure that the Ganesh Chaturthi immersion rituals are carried out without any untoward incidents. The police have identified four spots where the idols can be immersed, namely Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam, Pallai Nagar in Neelankarai, Kasimedu Harbour, and Tiruvottiyur, behind Popular Weigh Bridge.

According to a police statement issued on Thursday, permission was granted to install 2,554 idols in areas that fall under Greater Chennai Corporation, Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerate. Seventeen routes have been identified to immerse idols set up in areas that fall under Greater Chennai Corporation. Similarly, specific routes have been identified for processions to immerse idols set up in areas under Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerate.

More from Chennai

The Chennai Police listed a series of guidelines for installing the idols, including getting prior permission from government authorities and other departments concerned; not having idols more than 10 feet from its base; playing songs through speakers only for two hours each in the morning and evening during puja; avoiding setting up idols near hospitals, educational Institutions; not having banners supporting any particular political party or community, etc. The police said that stringent action would be initiated against those who violated the guidelines.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 11:44:07 am
Next Story

Rafael Nadal wins ugly US Open match against Fabio Fognini

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement