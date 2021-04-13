Chennai: One held for ‘dragging pregnant woman on road in bid to snatch chain’

The video of the incident, captured on CCTV cameras, had gone viral on social media. (Photo: Screengrab)

A man has been arrested in Chennai for allegedly dragging a pregnant woman on the road while trying to snatch her gold chain, in the Zamin Pallavaram area of the city on Friday.

The video of the incident, captured on CCTV cameras, had gone viral on social media. According to the police, the woman, identified as Geetha (24), who is eight months pregnant, was offering pooja to a Vinayagar shrine near her house around 7:30 am when two men stopped a few meters ahead. One of them got off the two-wheeler they were riding, approached Geetha, and attempted to snatch her gold chain. As she resisted, the assailant dragged her on the road.

After Geetha screamed for help, neighbours rushed towards her and the culprits fled the spot on their two-wheeler. Geetha then sought refuge in a shop for some time, while her family members were informed. As she suffered minor injuries to her neck and since she was pregnant, she was taken to a hospital for first-aid.

“One person has been arrested, we are looking for another one. Both these persons hail from Madurai,” Sub-Inspector Gowthami of Pallavaram police station said.

Geetha’s husband Ramachandran had registered a complaint at Pallavaram police station on Friday. The Pallavaram police said they are analysing the CCTV footage to nab the other accused.