Chennai: Now, fire breaks out Kodungaiyur dump yard

Just weeks after a fire broke out at Perungudi dump yard, the Kodungaiyur dump yard in North Chennai caught fire on Friday. In a relief to local residents, after a massive operation involving more than 100 officials, the fire was brought under control early Saturday morning.

According to the officials, the fire broke out around 11.50 am and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after they were alerted.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Sivaguru Prabhakaran said that the fire spread to about six to seven acres of land in the 250-acre dump yard.

“Close to 25 fire and rescue personnel and 150 corporation officials were involved in controlling the fire. We diverted all the other zonal officers, assistant engineers and others to this spot and they worked on a shift basis. Five fire service vehicles, two recycler vehicles, six corporation water lorries, 15 earth movers, eight JCBs were deployed…It was a huge operation. We identified the fire earlier and that’s why we were able to bring it under control soon,” Prabhakaran, who reached the spot to assess the situation, said.

Chennai Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar and other senior officials also visited the spot.

Prabhakaran said that after the Perungudi dump yard fire, they had held a meeting with senior officials and the mayor to discuss the measures that need to be undertaken to avert a similar incident in the future. So, all the manpower and vehicles were in place and this came in handy while tackling the Kodungaiyur dump yard fire.

Toxic black fumes spread around the residential areas near the dump yard. The fumes initially drifted towards the east direction but later in the evening, the fumes started moving towards the west.

Authorities set up a medical camp at division 38 and said that residents can avail its facilities if they face any discomfort.