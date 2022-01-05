Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports sharp rise in Covid-19 cases; active infections surge to 12,412

Meanwhile, 674 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,06,370 leaving 12,412 active infections.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Five districts, including Chennai, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday as Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge with 2,731 fresh cases being reported, pushing the tally to 27,55,587, the health department said. Nine deaths were reported taking the toll to 36,805, a department bulletin said. Those who tested positive today included 48 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

Meanwhile, individuals affected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and who have received two doses of vaccination are advised to be under home isolation and the health department has issued necessary guidelines in this connection, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

In other news, following the outbreak of avian influenza in neighbouring Kerala, all preventive measures are being undertaken to avoid its spread in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Wednesday. As many as 1,061 rapid response teams, each led by a veterinary assistant surgeon, have been formed in all districts and a multi-departmental panel is also working to prevent the transmission of the virus that causes bird flu.

Also, the Greater Chennai Police have arrested a woman after her pet grievously injured a nine-year-old girl by biting her in several places. According to the police, the victim resides at an apartment near Nolambur.