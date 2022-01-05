scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports sharp rise in Covid-19 cases; active infections surge to 12,412

🔴 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, 5 January: Nine deaths were reported taking the toll to 36,805, a department bulletin said.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: January 5, 2022 10:32:15 am
Meanwhile, 674 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,06,370 leaving 12,412 active infections.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News:  Five districts, including Chennai, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday as Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge with 2,731 fresh cases being reported, pushing the tally to 27,55,587, the health department said. Nine deaths were reported taking the toll to 36,805, a department bulletin said. Those who tested positive today included 48 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

Meanwhile, individuals affected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and who have received two doses of vaccination are advised to be under home isolation and the health department has issued necessary guidelines in this connection, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

In other news, following the outbreak of avian influenza in neighbouring Kerala, all preventive measures are being undertaken to avoid its spread in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Wednesday. As many as 1,061 rapid response teams, each led by a veterinary assistant surgeon, have been formed in all districts and a multi-departmental panel is also working to prevent the transmission of the virus that causes bird flu.

Also, the Greater Chennai Police have arrested a woman after her pet grievously injured a nine-year-old girl by biting her in several places. According to the police, the victim resides at an apartment near Nolambur.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case Today News: Tamil Nadu reports sharp rise in Covid-19 cases; active infections surge to 12,412; Vaccinated individuals detected with Omicron variant advised home isolation: TN Minister; All measures in place to prevent bird flu in Tamil Nadu, says government; Follow latest updates.

10:32 (IST)05 Jan 2022
AIADMK MLAs boycott Governor RN Ravi's address, stages a walkout

AIADMK MLAs Wednesday boycotted the customary address of Governor RN Ravi as soon as he began his customary address at the Tamil Nadu assembly. The MLAs raised slogans criticising the DMK government and staged a walkout. 

10:29 (IST)05 Jan 2022
TN Governor RN Ravi begins customary address at state assembly

The Tamil Nadu assembly session begins on Wednesday with a customary address by Governor RN Ravi.

10:24 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Puducherry reports jump in new Covid-19 cases

Puducherry witnessed a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours with 66 new infections, officials said on Tuesday. The number of fresh cases in the Union Territory were less than 30 for several days earlier.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the fresh cases were identified after examination of 3,420 samples. While Puducherry region reported 45 out of the 66 cases, the outlying region of Karaikal had 13 fresh cases followed by one in Yanam and seven in Mahe. With the latest addition, the total cases in the Union Territory so far rose to 1,29,619.

The Director said seven patients recovered from the infection and were discharged while the overall recoveries were 1,27,524. (PTI)

10:07 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Tamil Nadu reports sharp rise in Covid-19 cases; active infections surge to 12,412

Five districts, including Chennai, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday as Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge with 2,731 fresh cases being reported, pushing the tally to 27,55,587, the health department said. Nine more people succumbed to the contagion, taking the toll to 36,805, a department bulletin said. Those who tested positive today included 48 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

09:51 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

CMBTT: Samuvel Nagar, Samuvel Nagar extension, Vadperumbakkam Village, Subash Nagar, Mahveer Estate, Chetti Medu, Thanikachalam Nagar, Vethachalam Nagar and above surrounding areas.

Tambaram /Kadapperi: Durga nagar Housing board, Erikari street, Pillaiyar koil street, Kamaraj street, Gandhi street, Periyar street, Kabilar street, Annai Theresa street, Tagore street and above surrounding areas.

Red hills/ Southperumbedu: Sholavaram GNT Road, Narambedu, Sholavaram, Sembulivaram, Magalakshmi nagar, Karnodai Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathur, V.G.P. Madu, Part of sothuperumbedu and above surrounding areas.

09:50 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested a woman after her pet grievously injured a nine-year-old girl by biting her in several places. According to the police, the victim resides at an apartment near Nolambur.

The police said the incident took place on December 28. “When the girl was walking inside the apartment complex, a dog belonging to another resident chased and attacked her. She was bitten all over her body. As soon as the neighbours noticed it, they shooed the dog away and rescued the girl. Her parents immediately took her to a nearby private hospital,” an official at the Nolambur police station said.

READ | Chennai woman arrested after her dog bites 9-year-old girl

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Tuesday arrested a railway staff and his wife for staging a robbery at Chennai’s Tiruvanmiyur railway station and recovered Rs 1.32 lakh that the couple had stolen from the reservation counter Monday.

The incident came to light when Monday morning, after standing in a queue to buy tickets for a long time, passengers grew suspicious of nobody attending them and alerted the police. When the police broke the lock of the reservation counter, they found Teeka Ram, a clerk at the ticket counter, tied up. Later in the day, CCTV visuals of the police rescuing Ram were shared widely on social media.

READ | Chennai: Railway staff, wife held for staging robbery at ticket counter, looting Rs 1.32 lakh

A 11-year-old boy who was hit in the head by a stray bullet from a firing range on December 30 died on Monday evening after failing to respond to medical treatment.

Pugazhendhi was at his grandparents’ residence in Narathamalai near Pudukkotai district, when he was hit by a bullet that was fired from a nearby range in Pasumalaipattai hamlet. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force were allegedly undergoing training during the incident.

READ | Tamil Nadu: 11-year-old who was hit by stray bullet dies; CM announces Rs 10 lakh solatium

