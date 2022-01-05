Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports sharp rise in Covid-19 cases; active infections surge to 12,412

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Five districts, including Chennai, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday as Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge with 2,731 fresh cases being reported, pushing the tally to 27,55,587, the health department said. Nine deaths were reported taking the toll to 36,805, a department bulletin said. Those who tested positive today included 48 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.
Meanwhile, individuals affected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and who have received two doses of vaccination are advised to be under home isolation and the health department has issued necessary guidelines in this connection, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.
In other news, following the outbreak of avian influenza in neighbouring Kerala, all preventive measures are being undertaken to avoid its spread in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Wednesday. As many as 1,061 rapid response teams, each led by a veterinary assistant surgeon, have been formed in all districts and a multi-departmental panel is also working to prevent the transmission of the virus that causes bird flu.
Also, the Greater Chennai Police have arrested a woman after her pet grievously injured a nine-year-old girl by biting her in several places. According to the police, the victim resides at an apartment near Nolambur.
AIADMK MLAs Wednesday boycotted the customary address of Governor RN Ravi as soon as he began his customary address at the Tamil Nadu assembly. The MLAs raised slogans criticising the DMK government and staged a walkout.
The Tamil Nadu assembly session begins on Wednesday with a customary address by Governor RN Ravi.
Puducherry witnessed a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours with 66 new infections, officials said on Tuesday. The number of fresh cases in the Union Territory were less than 30 for several days earlier.
In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the fresh cases were identified after examination of 3,420 samples. While Puducherry region reported 45 out of the 66 cases, the outlying region of Karaikal had 13 fresh cases followed by one in Yanam and seven in Mahe. With the latest addition, the total cases in the Union Territory so far rose to 1,29,619.
The Director said seven patients recovered from the infection and were discharged while the overall recoveries were 1,27,524. (PTI)
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
CMBTT: Samuvel Nagar, Samuvel Nagar extension, Vadperumbakkam Village, Subash Nagar, Mahveer Estate, Chetti Medu, Thanikachalam Nagar, Vethachalam Nagar and above surrounding areas.
Tambaram /Kadapperi: Durga nagar Housing board, Erikari street, Pillaiyar koil street, Kamaraj street, Gandhi street, Periyar street, Kabilar street, Annai Theresa street, Tagore street and above surrounding areas.
Red hills/ Southperumbedu: Sholavaram GNT Road, Narambedu, Sholavaram, Sembulivaram, Magalakshmi nagar, Karnodai Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathur, V.G.P. Madu, Part of sothuperumbedu and above surrounding areas.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.