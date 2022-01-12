scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Chennai News Live: Chennai reports 6,484 new Covid-19 cases; PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in TN

🔴 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, Chennai Travel Guidelines, 12 January: Health Minister Ma Subramanian Tuesday ruled out the possibility of a full lockdown in Tamil Nadu after Pongal.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: January 12, 2022 9:14:24 am
Vellore: Patients wait at the entrance of Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital for verification process to get admission, as only emergency services are provided by the hospital currently after over 200 staffers tested COVID-19 positive, amid the ongoing third wave of Coronavirus, in Vellore, Monday, January 10, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_10_2022_000144B)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 15,379 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 28,29, 655. The total number of cases included 49 returnees from other countries and states. With 20 deaths, the toll reached 36,886. As many as 3,043 people recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 75,083 active infections. The positivity rate stood at 11.33 per cent. Chennai, meanwhile, recorded 6,484 cases and 1,389 recoveries, leaving 35,833 active infections in the city.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges alongside Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, will now attend the event via video conferencing.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, meanwhile, ruled out the possibility of a full lockdown in Tamil Nadu after Pongal. He stated that following the safety guidelines issued by the government and wearing masks are enough to tackle the current scenario of Covid-19.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), too, directed all shop owners to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, in a circular on Tuesday. Among other instructions, the corporation has said that liquor should only be sold to those who wear masks.

Chennai reports 6,484 new Covid-19 cases; No lockdown in state after Pongal, minister says; PM to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister; govt forms panels, directs collectors to implement SoP on conducting Jallikattu; Follow live updates.

09:14 (IST)12 Jan 2022
Tamil Nadu records 15,379 fresh Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 15,379 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 28,29,655. The total number of cases included 49 returnees from other countries and states. With 20 deaths, the toll reached 36,886. As many as 3,043 people recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 75,083 active infections. The positivity rate stood at 11.33 per cent. Chennai, meanwhile, recorded 6,484 cases and 1,389 recoveries, leaving 35,833 active infections in the city.

09:03 (IST)12 Jan 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Chembarambakkam: Nazarathpet Village, Agaramel and Part of Malayambakkam.

Tidel Park/SRP Tools OMR area: MGR nagar, Purachithalavi 1 to 8 street, Eversendai HT service.

Madhavaram: KKR Garden, Thapal petty, Pukraj nagar, Bharathiar street, KP Garden, TVK street, VRD nagar, ROJ nagar, Kanmal nagar, Bazar street, Sathiyamoorthy street.

08:56 (IST)12 Jan 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Kanyakumari: A health worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Kanyakumari, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Monday said senior citizens will be administered with the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccines at their doorsteps and asked all elderly persons to call up the helpline number and book a slot. Taking to Twitter, the Chennai corporation wrote, “Persons aged above 60 years with co-morbidities can avail home vaccination by booking it through emergency helpline 1913 or #COVID helpline – 044-2538 4520 and 044-4812 2300.”

READ | Chennai senior citizens to get jabbed with booster dose at home: Civic body

Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside a government order providing over and above 50% reservation for women in elections in the Greater Chennai Corporation. The order came on a petition challenging the validity of a 2019 order from the state government.

The petition filed by R Parthiban was about amendments brought in by the government in 2016 to the municipal laws, including the Chennai City Corporation Act, to provide 50% reservation to women in local body elections. Later, in 2019, a Government Order in this regard was issued reserving 16 seats of the Chennai Corporation for Scheduled Castes, 16 for Scheduled Caste women and 89 for women in general category.

READ | Madras HC sets aside over 50% women quota in Chennai Corporation

A shocking amount of waste materials, including a sanitary napkin, masks, a milk packet, biscuit wrappers, sambar sachets, polythene bags, etc were found in a pile of dung, possibly of one wild elephant, Sunday evening.

It was spotted by the members of the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust (CWCT), who are involved in various volunteer activities of the Forest Department, when they made a stop on the Maruthamalai Temple Hill Road in Coimbatore district.

READ | Coimbatore: Wildlife enthusiasts find sanitary napkin, mask in elephant dung

