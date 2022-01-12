Chennai News Live: Chennai reports 6,484 new Covid-19 cases; PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in TN

Vellore: Patients wait at the entrance of Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital for verification process to get admission, as only emergency services are provided by the hospital currently after over 200 staffers tested COVID-19 positive, amid the ongoing third wave of Coronavirus, in Vellore, Monday, January 10, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_10_2022_000144B)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 15,379 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 28,29, 655. The total number of cases included 49 returnees from other countries and states. With 20 deaths, the toll reached 36,886. As many as 3,043 people recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 75,083 active infections. The positivity rate stood at 11.33 per cent. Chennai, meanwhile, recorded 6,484 cases and 1,389 recoveries, leaving 35,833 active infections in the city.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges alongside Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, will now attend the event via video conferencing.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, meanwhile, ruled out the possibility of a full lockdown in Tamil Nadu after Pongal. He stated that following the safety guidelines issued by the government and wearing masks are enough to tackle the current scenario of Covid-19.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), too, directed all shop owners to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, in a circular on Tuesday. Among other instructions, the corporation has said that liquor should only be sold to those who wear masks.