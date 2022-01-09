Chennai News Live: Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu today owing to Covid-19 surge; Chennai reports 5,098 cases

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: In view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a complete lockdown will be observed on all Sundays.
During the lockdown, essential services like milk booths, ATMs, hospitals, hospital-related works, goods transportation, petrol bunks will remain operational. Public transportation/Metro train services will not be available. Restaurants/hotels can operate parcel services from 7 am till 10 pm. Food delivery will also be allowed only during this period and those heading to airports, railway stations have been asked to arrange their own transportation. They need to carry their travel ticket.
Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surged to 40, 260 as the state added 10,978 infections on Saturday, with Chennai recording nearly half of the new cases with 5,098 infections. As per the department, 1,525 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours.
Also, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said people will be permitted to travel during the complete lockdown on Sunday to attend family functions including weddings by producing invitations. Police would extend their full cooperation to such travellers who display invitations to attend the family functions including marriages, an official release said.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.