Sunday, January 09, 2022
Chennai News Live: Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu today owing to Covid-19 surge; Chennai reports 5,098 cases

🔴 Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Tamil Nadu Sunday Lockdown, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, Chennai Travel Guidelines, 9 January: Active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surged to 40, 260 as the state added 10,978 infections on Saturday, with Chennai recording nearly half of the new cases with 5,098 infections.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: January 9, 2022 9:43:50 am
During the complete lockdown, essential services like milk, ATM centres, hospitals, hospital-related works, goods transportation, petrol bunks will be operational. (PTI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News:  In view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a complete lockdown will be observed on all Sundays.

During the lockdown, essential services like milk booths, ATMs, hospitals, hospital-related works, goods transportation, petrol bunks will remain operational. Public transportation/Metro train services will not be available. Restaurants/hotels can operate parcel services from 7 am till 10 pm. Food delivery will also be allowed only during this period and those heading to airports, railway stations have been asked to arrange their own transportation. They need to carry their travel ticket.

Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surged to 40, 260 as the state added 10,978 infections on Saturday, with Chennai recording nearly half of the new cases with 5,098 infections. As per the department, 1,525 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Also, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said people will be permitted to travel during the complete lockdown on Sunday to attend family functions including weddings by producing invitations. Police would extend their full cooperation to such travellers who display invitations to attend the family functions including marriages, an official release said.

State goes into complete lockdown today amid Covid-19 surge; Chennai reports 5,098 cases; Tamil Nadu: Permission to attend weddings on Sunday lockdown; Puducherry steps up surveillance at border points amid rising COVID-19 cases; Only vaccinated passengers allowed on suburban trains in Chennai region: Southern Railway; Follow live updates.

09:43 (IST)09 Jan 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! 

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Kanyakumari: A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at a school at Nagercoil Municipal Corporation area, in Kanyakumari district, Saturday, Jan 8, 2022. Vaccination for teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 years began on Monday. (PTI Photo)

In view of the steep rise in new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, passengers who have received the two doses of vaccination would be allowed to travel on its suburban services with effect from January 10, the Southern Railway said on Saturday. In the latest set of guidelines issued by it, passengers with two doses of vaccination would be allowed for taking up journeys in the Chennai region.

The Southern Railway also warned of collecting Rs 500 as fine from a passenger who is found not wearing a face mask in the premises. Taking into account the current surge in Covid-19 cases and a threat of the Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed several restrictions from January 6 onwards following which suburban train services are operating with 50 per cent seating capacity.

READ | Only vaccinated passengers allowed on suburban trains in Chennai region: Southern Railway

The total number of beneficiaries who received vaccinations against Covid-19 breached nine crore on Saturday, with 17.34 lakh more people receiving the shots at the 18th Mega Vaccination Camp, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, who inspected the vaccination exercise in the city, said over 90 per cent of people in Chennai have received the first dose.

“Today, the 18th Mega Vaccination Camp was held in which 17,34,083 beneficiaries received the jabs. Of this 5,71,795 people received first dose, while 11,62,288 the second dose”, he told reporters.

READ | Over nine crore people vaccinated in Tamil Nadu

Partly quashing an FIR filed against a Catholic priest who was arrested last July over a purportedly derogatory speech, the Madras High Court on Friday ruled that his remarks against “Bharat Mata”, “Bhuma Devi” attract the offence of hurting religious sentiments under Section 295A of IPC, among others. The court quashed four out of seven charges against P George Ponnaiah.

Hearing Ponnaiah’s petition to quash the FIR, the court listed several allegedly derogatory remarks from his speech, delivered on July 18, 2021, at a meeting organised at a church to pay homage to late activist Stan Swamy in Kanyakumari.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Catholic priest spoke of Bharat Mata in ‘offensive terms’, HC refuses to quash FIR

