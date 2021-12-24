scorecardresearch
Friday, December 24, 2021
Chennai News Live: Three Omicron patients discharged; Tamil Nadu tally stands at 31

🔴 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates News 24 December: In Covid-19 related news, Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal increase in new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 607 people contracting the contagion in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 27,42,224, the health department said.

December 24, 2021
Updated: December 24, 2021 9:22:18 am
Tamil Nadu health Minister Ma Subramanian meets the state's first Omicron patient, who has now been discharged from King Institute, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Three persons, including the first patient to test positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, have tested negative and were discharged on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said. The three include a 47-year-old man who had returned from Nigeria and two of his family members. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, after visiting the patients at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, informed that they had completely recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal increase in Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 607 people contracting the virus in the last 24 hours. The state’s cumulative count stands at 27,42,224, the health department said. As many as eight people have succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 36,707, a medical bulletin informed.

Meanwhile, Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was granted a month’s parole by the Tamil Nadu government which considered a request from her ailing mother, Padmavathi. The state government’s decision was revealed by the government counsel before the Madras High Court on Thursday during a hearing of the petition filed by Padmavathi.

In other news, a case has been registered against a lawyer, who was caught in an inappropriate act during a virtual hearing by a single judge on December 20 and investigation is on, Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case Today News: Tamil Nadu Omicron count at 31; CM M K Stalin launches campaign to revive pollution-free cloth bag; Follow this space for latest updates:

09:18 (IST)24 Dec 2021
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai!

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

With the year coming to a close paving way for the Jallikattu traditional sport for Pongal (mid-January), about 80 medical doctors on Wednesday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government not to give its nod to the conduct of the popular bull taming sport this time due to Covid-19 risk and Omicron variant concerns.

The doctors have appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian not to allow Jallikattu events as the Coronavirus and the emerging variant could turn out to be a super spreader causing grave health risk to the public, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Doctors’ plea to stop Jallikattu due to Covid-19 risk

The Madras High Court on Wednesday wondered whether it can order the constitution of a separate Press Council for the state of Tamil Nadu. The first bench, led by Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari, made the point when two PIL petitions from S Sekaran, who claimed to be a journalist, came up for further hearing.

While the first prayed for directions to the Home secretary and the DGP (CB CID), to consider his representations dated September 26, 2019 to form a team to investigate the report conveying fallacious investigation data in idol theft submitted by the then Idol Wing Special Officer A G Pon Manickavel, the second one prayed for another direction to the two officials to consider his yet another representation dated October 19, 2019 to form a team and investigate the economic offence piloted by a Trust by name Airavata Trust.

READ | Can it order constitution of TN Press Council, asks Madras High Court

Hundreds of fishermen and women observed a fast here on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of 68 fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy and demanding their immediate release. The fishing community from in Rameswaram and nearby areas of Pamban and Mandapam held the hunger strike on the Rameswaram-Madurai national highway at Thangachimadam. Leaders of various fishermen associations in Rameswaram, including P Sesu Raja, N J Bose, S Emerit, N Devadoss and others participated.

READ | Fishermen observe fast in Tamil Nadu

