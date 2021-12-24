Chennai News Live: Three Omicron patients discharged; Tamil Nadu tally stands at 31

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Three persons, including the first patient to test positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, have tested negative and were discharged on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said. The three include a 47-year-old man who had returned from Nigeria and two of his family members. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, after visiting the patients at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, informed that they had completely recovered and were discharged from the hospital.
Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal increase in Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 607 people contracting the virus in the last 24 hours. The state’s cumulative count stands at 27,42,224, the health department said. As many as eight people have succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 36,707, a medical bulletin informed.
Meanwhile, Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was granted a month’s parole by the Tamil Nadu government which considered a request from her ailing mother, Padmavathi. The state government’s decision was revealed by the government counsel before the Madras High Court on Thursday during a hearing of the petition filed by Padmavathi.
In other news, a case has been registered against a lawyer, who was caught in an inappropriate act during a virtual hearing by a single judge on December 20 and investigation is on, Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah told the Madras High Court on Thursday.
