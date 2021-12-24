Chennai News Live: Three Omicron patients discharged; Tamil Nadu tally stands at 31

With the year coming to a close paving way for the Jallikattu traditional sport for Pongal (mid-January), about 80 medical doctors on Wednesday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government not to give its nod to the conduct of the popular bull taming sport this time due to Covid-19 risk and Omicron variant concerns.

The doctors have appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian not to allow Jallikattu events as the Coronavirus and the emerging variant could turn out to be a super spreader causing grave health risk to the public, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday wondered whether it can order the constitution of a separate Press Council for the state of Tamil Nadu. The first bench, led by Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari, made the point when two PIL petitions from S Sekaran, who claimed to be a journalist, came up for further hearing.

While the first prayed for directions to the Home secretary and the DGP (CB CID), to consider his representations dated September 26, 2019 to form a team to investigate the report conveying fallacious investigation data in idol theft submitted by the then Idol Wing Special Officer A G Pon Manickavel, the second one prayed for another direction to the two officials to consider his yet another representation dated October 19, 2019 to form a team and investigate the economic offence piloted by a Trust by name Airavata Trust.

Hundreds of fishermen and women observed a fast here on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of 68 fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy and demanding their immediate release. The fishing community from in Rameswaram and nearby areas of Pamban and Mandapam held the hunger strike on the Rameswaram-Madurai national highway at Thangachimadam. Leaders of various fishermen associations in Rameswaram, including P Sesu Raja, N J Bose, S Emerit, N Devadoss and others participated.

