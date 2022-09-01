Chennai News Live: Chennai police announce traffic diversion at Guindy for four days from today

All commercial and heavy vehicles plying in the outgoing direction at Anna Salai towards St. Thomas Mount would be diverted at the Guindy bridge towards MRC Road.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Greater Chennai police have announced traffic diversions on GST Road near the Guindy flyover from Thursday to Sunday in view of the highways department’s flood restoration work and underground cable-laying work of the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited. The diversions will be effective from 11 pm to 5 am on the four days, according to a police release issued on Wednesday. All commercial and heavy vehicles plying in the outgoing direction at Anna Salai towards St. Thomas Mount would be diverted at the Guindy bridge towards MRC Road.

Separately, police personnel have been deployed in and around Parandur village in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district where locals have been protesting against the state government’s move to build a second airport for Chennai. While villagers allege that the “police are everywhere” since last week, the Kancheepuram police have said that it is just a preventive measure to avoid untoward incidents.

In other news, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan have issued a statement, urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to take measures to curb violence committed against Dalits in the state. Thirumavalavan’s statement on Tuesday comes in the wake of data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2021.