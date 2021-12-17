Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 627 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays tribute to martyrs on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas' at War Memorial in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. This year marks 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The Puducherry government has relaxed curbs for Christmas and New Year celebrations despite extending the lockdown till January 2. In an order issued on Wednesday, it stated that the night curfew, which will be in place from December 15 to January 2, has been relaxed on December 24 and 25 for Christmas celebrations. On December 30, 31, January 1 and 2, its timing will be from 2 am till 5 am. Night curfew usually comes into effect at 11 pm and is in place till 5 am. Social and cultural gatherings have also been permitted during the aforesaid period, but people have been asked to adhere to all Covid-19 norms.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and its former Law Minister C Ve Shanmugham to prefer an appeal against the recent ruling of a single judge quashing all the orders of the previous party-led government that enabled converting the residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa into a memorial. A division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup granted the permission to file the third-party appeal and posted the matter for further hearing on December 20.

The single judge had earlier quashed all the orders starting from 2017 and culminating in the taking over of Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence at the posh Poes Garden here to convert it into a memorial for her.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday extended till Pongal festival (mid January), the operation of its earlier order directing the Koyambedu marketing committee to allot at least one acre in the Koyambedu wholesale market complex to merchants to unload tomatoes. Justice R Suresh Kumar extended the operation of his earlier order dated November 29 when the writ petition from the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Association came up again.

When the judge opined that there was no significant drop in the price of tomatoes, counsel for the association submitted that there was shortage of cultivation of tomatoes due to heavy rains in the state and short supply from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. He also complained to the judge that the authorities had allotted only 50 cents instead of one acre, as directed earlier.

