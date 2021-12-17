scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 17, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 627 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Omicron Cases Today Live: Tamil Nadu Thursday recorded 627 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 27,37,962, while the death toll climbed to 36,656 with 12 more deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: December 17, 2021 10:04:50 am
Chennai News Live, Chennai News, Chennai Omicron NewsHealth workers inside an Isolation Ward for COVID-19 to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant, at Omandhurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News:  Five more people in Tamil Nadu have been detected with S-Gene drop, indicating that they might also be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

The state reported its first Omicron case on Wednesday, after the genome sequencing of the sample of a 47-year-old man who arrived in Chennai from Nigeria revealed he was infected by the new strain. Six of his family members had S-gene drop in them, raising suspicion of Omicron infection.

In other news, the half-burnt body of a Class V student of Panchayat Union Middle School in Pachalur near Kodaikanal was found behind the school building Wednesday, hours after she had gone missing from the premises. The nine-year-old girl was declared dead on arrival at the government hospital in Oddanchatram. An investigation into the incident is underway.

More from Chennai

Meanwhile, as part of a city-development plan, the ‘Kathipara Urban Square’ featuring several amenities like a food court, play area for children, parking lot and bus stop, was on Thursday inaugurated in Chennai by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The urban square, beneath the all time busy clover-leaf Kathipara flyover, was built at an estimated cost of over Rs 14 crore.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case Today News: Five more detected with S-gene drop suspected to have Omicron in Tamil Nadu; MK Stalin unveils 'Kathipara urban square'; State reports 627 new Covid-19 cases, 12 fatalities; Half-burnt body of nine-near-old girl found behind school building; Follow latest updates here

10:04 (IST)17 Dec 2021
Five more in Tamil Nadu detected with S-gene drop raising suspicion of Omicron

Five more people in Tamil Nadu have been detected with S-Gene drop, indicating that they might also have been infected by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

The state reported the first Omicron case on Wednesday, after the genome sequencing of the sample of a 47-year-old man who arrived in Chennai from Nigeria, revealed that he was infected by the new strain. Six of his family members had S-gene drop in them raising suspicion of Omicron infection.

Read more

09:43 (IST)17 Dec 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed. As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Tanery Street, Gribith street, 1 st to 4 th street and main road, Somasundaram 1 st and 2 nd street, Munaiver avenue PERUMBAKKAM Nookampalyam Main Road, Gokul Nagar, Ramaihya Nagar, Sekharan Nagar, Radha enclave.

Read more
09:37 (IST)17 Dec 2021
Welcome to today's blog

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays tribute to martyrs on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas' at War Memorial in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. This year marks 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The Puducherry government has relaxed curbs for Christmas and New Year celebrations despite extending the lockdown till January 2. In an order issued on Wednesday, it stated that the night curfew, which will be in place from December 15 to January 2, has been relaxed on December 24 and 25 for Christmas celebrations. On December 30, 31, January 1 and 2, its timing will be from 2 am till 5 am. Night curfew usually comes into effect at 11 pm and is in place till 5 am. Social and cultural gatherings have also been permitted during the aforesaid period, but people have been asked to adhere to all Covid-19 norms.

READ | Puducherry relaxes Covid-19 curbs for Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and its former Law Minister C Ve Shanmugham to prefer an appeal against the recent ruling of a single judge quashing all the orders of the previous party-led government that enabled converting the residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa into a memorial. A division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup granted the permission to file the third-party appeal and posted the matter for further hearing on December 20.

The single judge had earlier quashed all the orders starting from 2017 and culminating in the taking over of Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence at the posh Poes Garden here to convert it into a memorial for her.

READ | ​​Jaya memorial: Madras HC permits AIADMK to appeal against single judge order

The Madras High Court on Wednesday extended till Pongal festival (mid January), the operation of its earlier order directing the Koyambedu marketing committee to allot at least one acre in the Koyambedu wholesale market complex to merchants to unload tomatoes. Justice R Suresh Kumar extended the operation of his earlier order dated November 29 when the writ petition from the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Association came up again.

When the judge opined that there was no significant drop in the price of tomatoes, counsel for the association submitted that there was shortage of cultivation of tomatoes due to heavy rains in the state and short supply from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. He also complained to the judge that the authorities had allotted only 50 cents instead of one acre, as directed earlier.

READ | Madras HC extends till Pongal operation of its order relating to Tomato unloading

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd