Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 627 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Five more people in Tamil Nadu have been detected with S-Gene drop, indicating that they might also be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.
The state reported its first Omicron case on Wednesday, after the genome sequencing of the sample of a 47-year-old man who arrived in Chennai from Nigeria revealed he was infected by the new strain. Six of his family members had S-gene drop in them, raising suspicion of Omicron infection.
In other news, the half-burnt body of a Class V student of Panchayat Union Middle School in Pachalur near Kodaikanal was found behind the school building Wednesday, hours after she had gone missing from the premises. The nine-year-old girl was declared dead on arrival at the government hospital in Oddanchatram. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Meanwhile, as part of a city-development plan, the ‘Kathipara Urban Square’ featuring several amenities like a food court, play area for children, parking lot and bus stop, was on Thursday inaugurated in Chennai by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The urban square, beneath the all time busy clover-leaf Kathipara flyover, was built at an estimated cost of over Rs 14 crore.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed. As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Tanery Street, Gribith street, 1 st to 4 th street and main road, Somasundaram 1 st and 2 nd street, Munaiver avenue PERUMBAKKAM Nookampalyam Main Road, Gokul Nagar, Ramaihya Nagar, Sekharan Nagar, Radha enclave.
We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.