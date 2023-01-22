Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu to get its first turtle rehabilitation centre

Chennai News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government will soon set up the first turtle conservation and rehabilitation centre in Chennai, said the Environment Climate Change and Forests Department. The state government on Saturday allotted Rs 6.30 crore for the centre. The state-of-the-art centre, which will involve local communities, would have facilities like turtle pool, shed in addition to the medical facilities for rehabilitating rescued turtles. It will act as a temporary home to sick and injured turtles before they are released back to the natural habitat, reported PTI.
In other news, ahead of the Erode East bypolls in Tamil Nadu, both the leaders of the AIADMK factions — O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami — made a visit to the BJP office in Chennai to meet state president K Annamalai, reported ANI. Senior leaders of EPS camp including D Jayakumar, Thangamani, KP Munusamy, Sengotayan, Dindukkal Srinivasan, S P Velumani held talks with Annamalai. Panneerselvam and his supporters Vaithiyalingam, JCD Prabhakhar, Manoj Pandian also held talks with BJP leaders. While the EPS faction did not comment after the meeting, the OPS faction called it a courtesy visit.
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic changes to be implemented in Korukkupet as the Greater Chennai Corporation and the railways have proposed the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) at the Korukkupet railway crossing on Manali Road. As per the announcement from the GCTP, the diversions will be in place for the next two years till 2025.
