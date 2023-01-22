scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu to get its first turtle rehabilitation centre

Chennai News Live Updates, January 22, 2023: The centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 6.30 crore, said the Environment Climate Change and Forests Department.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 22, 2023 08:52 IST
Chennai News Live: The state-of-the-art centre, which will involve local communities, would have facilities like turtle pool, shed in addition to the medical facilities for rehabilitating rescued turtles. (File/Representational image)

Chennai News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government will soon set up the first turtle conservation and rehabilitation centre in Chennai, said the Environment Climate Change and Forests Department. The state government on Saturday allotted Rs 6.30 crore for the centre.  The state-of-the-art centre, which will involve local communities, would have facilities like turtle pool, shed in addition to the medical facilities for rehabilitating rescued turtles. It will act as a temporary home to sick and injured turtles before they are released back to the natural habitat, reported PTI.

In other news, ahead of the Erode East bypolls in Tamil Nadu, both the leaders of the AIADMK factions — O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami — made a visit to the BJP office in Chennai to meet state president K Annamalai, reported ANI. Senior leaders of EPS camp including D Jayakumar, Thangamani, KP Munusamy, Sengotayan, Dindukkal Srinivasan, S P Velumani held talks with Annamalai. Panneerselvam and his supporters Vaithiyalingam, JCD Prabhakhar, Manoj Pandian also held talks with BJP leaders. While the EPS faction did not comment after the meeting, the OPS faction called it a courtesy visit.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic changes to be implemented in Korukkupet as the Greater Chennai Corporation and the railways have proposed the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) at the Korukkupet railway crossing on Manali Road. As per the announcement from the GCTP, the diversions will be in place for the next two years till 2025.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: GK Vasan says it is important for AIADMK-led alliance to win Erode bypoll; Follow this space for all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

08:52 (IST)22 Jan 2023
Welcome to today's live.

Good morning. Welcome to today's live, We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Lakhs of cevotees gathered at the seashore in Kanyakumari to pay tributes to their ancestors on the occasion of 'Thai Amavasai', near Thiruvalluvar Statue. (PTI)

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, involved in an acrimonious leadership tussle with another former CM K Palaniswami, on Saturday announced to field his party candidate for the February 27 by-poll in Erode East Assembly constituency. However, his faction was willing to support the BJP candidate in the by-election if the national party wanted to contest, according to news agency PTI.

In other news, the Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations, which has a great demand among airport-bound commuters. A meeting on the initiative was convened by Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar recently in which the officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and representatives of airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara airlines participated.

Man who scolded gang for drinking on Tamil Nadu temple premises killed

A 51-year-old man working at a temple in Mela Seval in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district has been killed allegedly by men whom he scolded for drinking on the temple’s premises, police said.

The Munnerpallam police on Monday arrested seven men aged 18-24, who belonged to a caste different from that of Krishnan alias Kittu Saamy, whose body was found with several injuries on the temple’s premises on January 15.

A police officer told indianexpress.com that since the deceased and the accused were from different castes, there was tension in the village. “The relatives are yet to accept the body. They demand a government job for one of his family members and financial aid,” he said.

Did not suggest renaming Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam: Governor RN Ravi clarifies

Days after a Raj Bhavan invitation in Tamil angered the ruling DMK and caused unease within the BJP when it referred to him as the “Governor of Tamizhagam”, and not Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi clarified Wednesday that he had not suggested changing the name of the state to Tamizhagam.

The word refers to a geographical region, historically inhabited by ancient Tamil people, that covers present day Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and has obvious political implications.

Stating he was not suggesting a name change, the statement from the Governor said, “In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam – a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of the Tamil people with Kashi – while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’. In those days, there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’. Hence in historical-cultural context, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ as a ‘more appropriate expression’. An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched.”

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 08:51 IST
