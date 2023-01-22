Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu to get its first turtle rehabilitation centre

Lakhs of cevotees gathered at the seashore in Kanyakumari to pay tributes to their ancestors on the occasion of 'Thai Amavasai', near Thiruvalluvar Statue. (PTI)

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, involved in an acrimonious leadership tussle with another former CM K Palaniswami, on Saturday announced to field his party candidate for the February 27 by-poll in Erode East Assembly constituency. However, his faction was willing to support the BJP candidate in the by-election if the national party wanted to contest, according to news agency PTI.

In other news, the Chennai airport has come up with an initiative that will facilitate air passengers to check in their luggage at Metro rail stations, which has a great demand among airport-bound commuters. A meeting on the initiative was convened by Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar recently in which the officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and representatives of airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara airlines participated.

A 51-year-old man working at a temple in Mela Seval in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district has been killed allegedly by men whom he scolded for drinking on the temple’s premises, police said.