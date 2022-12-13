scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin to be sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Minister on Wednesday; Rain holiday declared for schools in Tiruvallur

Chennai News Live Updates; Udhayanidhi Stalin swearing-in: A first time MLA, Udhayanidhi was elected in 2021 Assembly election from the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency here.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: December 13, 2022 8:36:20 am
Chennai News Live: An actor and filmmaker, he was a star campaigner for the party in the polls and his campaign style, like posing with a brick to target the BJP for the 'delay' in construction of AIIMS in Madurai drew attention.

Chennai News Live Updates, Chennai/Tamil Nadu Rain; December 13, 2022: Udhayanidhi Stalin, the ruling DMK’s youth wing secretary and MLA, is all set to assume charge as the state minister tomorrow. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 9 AM at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Chennai. In an official release, the Raj Bhavan said: “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (M K Stalin) has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (R N Ravi) to induct Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in the Council of Ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation.”

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu today. The Tiruvallur district administration declared a holiday for schools in the district today following incessant rain on Monday. Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu received rain on Monday with the IMD forecasting more rainfall till December 15 owing to a cyclonic circulation and low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13, reported PTI.

In other news, Seven idols, worth several crores, was seized on Monday from a house in Chennai by the Idol wing CID, said Tamil Nadu police. Out of the seven idols, three of them were stolen in 2011 from the ancient Adikesava Perumal temple, Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district in the state. The raids were held after the Idol Wing sleuths became suspicious after they noticed on December 7 that the idols registered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) by a person was stolen from temples.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Update: Light to moderate rains continue in parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts; Follow for more updates

08:36 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Stalin’s long wait not to be his son’s, Udhayanidhi is named minister

CHIEF Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi is joining his father’s Cabinet as minister. An MLA and movie star, who heads one of South India’s most influential film companies, the 45-year-old will be sworn in on December 14, an auspicious day in the Tamil calendar.

Udhayanidhi, who represents Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in the Assembly, is likely to get portfolios such as youth welfare, sports development, and special programme implementation. Read more.

08:35 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Rangasamy functioning as ‘puppet CM’, Tamilisai calling shots: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has dubbed his Puducherry counterpart N Rangasamy as a ‘puppet Chief Minister’ and ‘meekly submitting’ before Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the territorial administration.

Stalin, who attended a a local DMK leader’s marriage function here on Monday, addressed the gathering after wishing the couple and said that his party would ‘undoubtedly form the next government in Puducherry in the wake of the Assembly polls (due in 2026)’.

Stalin said the present government in Puducherry headed by AINRC had not done anything for the people. “The government is elected by the people but has the government done anything for the people,” he asked. Read more.

08:35 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Steps taken to improve TTDC run hotels: Tamil Nadu Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to improve the facilities in the hotels run by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), including rooms, restaurants and bars, State Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan said on Monday.

The government expects to make the hotel comparative and competitive with private ones and increase the revenue, Mathiventhan told reporters on the sidelines of inaugurating a renovated restaurant in Tamil Nadu Hotel here.

The TTDC will in a phased manner introduce new food varieties to attract more customers, even as many hotels are under renovation across the State, he said. To a question on improving tourist places, Mathiventhan said the department is identifying 10 to 15 spots to improve the facilities under tourism development scheme and Kollimalai, Javadmalai, Elagiri and a few lakes and ponds will be developed soon. Read more.

08:34 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Know Your City: Uravugal Trust, the Chennai NGO ensuring dignified burial for homeless

A few years ago, around 10 youngsters in Chennai came together to do something for homeless people living on the streets. They decided to find out what the most pressing need for the destitute was.

After talking to several people, the group realised that one of the biggest concerns for people living on the streets was who would bury them after their death; they feared having no one to perform their final rites.

So, in 2017, the group of youngsters founded Uravugal Trust, an NGO that performs the burial/cremation of the homeless and abandoned. Uravugal Trust’s founder and president Khaalid Ahamed N says a personal loss in the family also played a part in the creation of the organisation. Initially, the team had no idea what they were going to do. They started travelling, spoke to many people, put up posters, and informed the police about their mission. Read more.

08:33 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Tamil Nadu celebrates 60th anniversary of Customs Act, 1962

Chennai customs zone on Monday celebrated the 60th anniversary of Customs Act, 1962.

08:25 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's live!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi is joining his father’s Cabinet as minister. An MLA and movie star, who heads one of South India’s most influential film companies, the 45-year-old will be sworn in on December 14, an auspicious day in the Tamil calendar.

Udhayanidhi, who represents Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in the Assembly, is likely to get portfolios such as youth welfare, sports development, and special programme implementation.

Must Read |DMK is a ‘corporate company’, Stalin will make Udhayanidhi a minister soon: EPS

While Udhayanidhi’s induction as minister has long been expected, his film commitments at Red Giants, his production company that controls a significant share of the business in South India, delayed it.

In other updates from the state, Chennai police arrested two men who were allegedly part of a four-member gang that robbed a woman early on Monday. One of them was nabbed while he tried to escape by diving into the sea, police said.

When targeted by the gang at 3.30am, the woman was in an autorickshaw that had stopped at Marina Loop Road in the city because of heavy rain, according to police. The gang of four men had approached the autorickshaw on the pretext of sheltering from the rain. They attacked her with a knife and made away with her cash and jewellery.

Don't Miss | Chennai This Week: Popular singers Prateek Kuhad, Sid Sriram don the stage along with stand-up comedy

Tributes were paid to freedom fighter and national poet Subramania Bharathi on his 141st birth anniversary on Sunday, with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi hailing him as a social reformer, while Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the renovated house in Varanasi, where the late freedom fighter once lived.

Via video-conferencing, the Chief Minister also unveiled a bust of the poet and released a souvenir brought out by the State Information Department on the occasion of Bharathi’s birth anniversary.

Bharathiar, as Bharathi is reverentially addressed, not only dreamt for India’s freedom but also for a strong, capable and self-reliant India, a Raj Bhavan release quoted Ravi as saying.

 

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:20:14 am
