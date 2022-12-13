Chennai News Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin to be sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Minister on Wednesday; Rain holiday declared for schools in Tiruvallur

Chennai News Live: An actor and filmmaker, he was a star campaigner for the party in the polls and his campaign style, like posing with a brick to target the BJP for the ‘delay’ in construction of AIIMS in Madurai drew attention. (Udhay/Twitter)

Chennai News Live Updates, Chennai/Tamil Nadu Rain; December 13, 2022: Udhayanidhi Stalin, the ruling DMK’s youth wing secretary and MLA, is all set to assume charge as the state minister tomorrow. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 9 AM at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Chennai. In an official release, the Raj Bhavan said: “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (M K Stalin) has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (R N Ravi) to induct Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in the Council of Ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation.”

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu today. The Tiruvallur district administration declared a holiday for schools in the district today following incessant rain on Monday. Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu received rain on Monday with the IMD forecasting more rainfall till December 15 owing to a cyclonic circulation and low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13, reported PTI.

In other news, Seven idols, worth several crores, was seized on Monday from a house in Chennai by the Idol wing CID, said Tamil Nadu police. Out of the seven idols, three of them were stolen in 2011 from the ancient Adikesava Perumal temple, Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district in the state. The raids were held after the Idol Wing sleuths became suspicious after they noticed on December 7 that the idols registered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) by a person was stolen from temples.