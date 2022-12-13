Chennai News Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin to be sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Minister on Wednesday; Rain holiday declared for schools in Tiruvallur

Chennai News Live Updates, Chennai/Tamil Nadu Rain; December 13, 2022: Udhayanidhi Stalin, the ruling DMK’s youth wing secretary and MLA, is all set to assume charge as the state minister tomorrow. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 9 AM at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Chennai. In an official release, the Raj Bhavan said: “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (M K Stalin) has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (R N Ravi) to induct Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in the Council of Ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation.”
Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu today. The Tiruvallur district administration declared a holiday for schools in the district today following incessant rain on Monday. Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu received rain on Monday with the IMD forecasting more rainfall till December 15 owing to a cyclonic circulation and low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13, reported PTI.
In other news, Seven idols, worth several crores, was seized on Monday from a house in Chennai by the Idol wing CID, said Tamil Nadu police. Out of the seven idols, three of them were stolen in 2011 from the ancient Adikesava Perumal temple, Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district in the state. The raids were held after the Idol Wing sleuths became suspicious after they noticed on December 7 that the idols registered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) by a person was stolen from temples.
CHIEF Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi is joining his father’s Cabinet as minister. An MLA and movie star, who heads one of South India’s most influential film companies, the 45-year-old will be sworn in on December 14, an auspicious day in the Tamil calendar.
Udhayanidhi, who represents Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in the Assembly, is likely to get portfolios such as youth welfare, sports development, and special programme implementation. Read more.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has dubbed his Puducherry counterpart N Rangasamy as a ‘puppet Chief Minister’ and ‘meekly submitting’ before Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the territorial administration.
Stalin, who attended a a local DMK leader’s marriage function here on Monday, addressed the gathering after wishing the couple and said that his party would ‘undoubtedly form the next government in Puducherry in the wake of the Assembly polls (due in 2026)’.
Stalin said the present government in Puducherry headed by AINRC had not done anything for the people. “The government is elected by the people but has the government done anything for the people,” he asked. Read more.
The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to improve the facilities in the hotels run by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), including rooms, restaurants and bars, State Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan said on Monday.
The government expects to make the hotel comparative and competitive with private ones and increase the revenue, Mathiventhan told reporters on the sidelines of inaugurating a renovated restaurant in Tamil Nadu Hotel here.
The TTDC will in a phased manner introduce new food varieties to attract more customers, even as many hotels are under renovation across the State, he said. To a question on improving tourist places, Mathiventhan said the department is identifying 10 to 15 spots to improve the facilities under tourism development scheme and Kollimalai, Javadmalai, Elagiri and a few lakes and ponds will be developed soon. Read more.
A few years ago, around 10 youngsters in Chennai came together to do something for homeless people living on the streets. They decided to find out what the most pressing need for the destitute was.
After talking to several people, the group realised that one of the biggest concerns for people living on the streets was who would bury them after their death; they feared having no one to perform their final rites.
So, in 2017, the group of youngsters founded Uravugal Trust, an NGO that performs the burial/cremation of the homeless and abandoned. Uravugal Trust’s founder and president Khaalid Ahamed N says a personal loss in the family also played a part in the creation of the organisation. Initially, the team had no idea what they were going to do. They started travelling, spoke to many people, put up posters, and informed the police about their mission. Read more.
Chennai customs zone on Monday celebrated the 60th anniversary of Customs Act, 1962.
Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.