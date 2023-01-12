Chennai News Live Updates: Northeast monsoon to withdraw by January 12; no rain in Tamil Nadu during Pongal

A vendor paints an earthen pot ahead of the 'Pongal' festival, at roadside in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI)

The Edappadi Palaniswamy-led AIADMK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly Wednesday after raising an issue of molestation of a woman police constable by two DMK men. Chief Minister M K Stalin said swift action was taken in the matter. Stalin hit back at the principal Opposition party over a string of serious law and order issues when the party was in power for a decade. When Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami tried to raise an issue concerning two men molesting a woman police constable in a ruling DMK related event here, Speaker M Appavu said they were arrested and the matter was in court.

Since it convened on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly has been rocked by an unprecedented tussle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and Governor RN Ravi. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi sparked yet another controversy on Tuesday by sending out invitations for the Pongal festival with the Union Government’s logo rather than the state government’s, and referring to himself as ‘Tamizhaga Aalunar’ or the governor of Tamizhagam. The governor’s suggestion to rename the state from Tamil Nadu to ‘Tamizhagam’ last week had sparked anger in both the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK. Meanwhile, after close to eight years, the movies of two of Tamil Nadu’s biggest film stars Vijay and Ajith Kumar released Wednesday, days ahead of Pongal. Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu hit the theatres, with fans of both the actors celebrating outside theatres across the state. An Ajith fan died during a celebration of the film’s release in Chennai, as per ANI. The fan, Bharath Kumar, had reportedly gone to watch Thunivu’s 1am show at a theatre, and died after falling from a slow-moving lorry, while celebrating Thunivu’s release.

The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15.