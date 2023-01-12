Chennai News Live Updates: Northeast monsoon to withdraw by January 12; no rain in Tamil Nadu during Pongal

Chennai News Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the Northeast monsoon that brings rain to the southern state is likely to withdraw before Pongal on January 12. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted no rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region for the next week and stated that the temperatures are expected to decrease to 17 to 19 degree Celsius in interior Tamil Nadu. As far as Chennai is concerned, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
In other news, the Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker on Wednesday stated that it was the Governor’s duty to read out the speech prepared by the state government. However, Speaker Appavu clarified that the Governor has a right to address the House and no hindrance should be caused. Citing relevant rules, he urged the members to comply with them. He further praised Chief Minister M K Stalin for deftly handling and piloting a resolution which highlighted the rights and role of a Governor and upheld the dignity of the House.
Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan congratulated team ‘RRR’ for winning the Golden Globe for the song ‘Naatu Naatu‘. Rajinikanth in his tweet said: THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema. Kamal Haasan congratulated the RRR team and said “India continues to gain popularity.”
