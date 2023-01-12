scorecardresearch
Chennai News Live Updates: Northeast monsoon to withdraw by January 12; no rain in Tamil Nadu during Pongal

Chennai News Live Updates: The lowest temperature in Tamil Nadu plains was recorded in Namakkal at 13 degree Celsius and in hilly region Valparai recorded 6.5 degree celsius, the lowest among all other hilly areas in state.

New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2023 10:25:19 am
chennai news live | monsoon | TN assembly | rain | pongalChennai News Live: As fas as Chennai is concerned the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. (File)

Chennai News Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the Northeast monsoon that brings rain to the southern state is likely to withdraw before Pongal on January 12. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted no rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region for the next week and stated that the temperatures are expected to decrease to 17 to 19 degree Celsius in interior Tamil Nadu. As far as Chennai is concerned, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.

In other news, the Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker on Wednesday stated that it was the Governor’s duty to read out the speech prepared by the state government. However, Speaker Appavu clarified that the Governor has a right to address the House and no hindrance should be caused. Citing relevant rules, he urged the members to comply with them. He further praised Chief Minister M K Stalin for deftly handling and piloting a resolution which highlighted the rights and role of a Governor and upheld the dignity of the House.

Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan congratulated team ‘RRR’ for winning the Golden Globe for the song ‘Naatu Naatu‘. Rajinikanth in his tweet said: THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema. Kamal Haasan congratulated the RRR team and said “India continues to gain popularity.”

Chennai News Live Updates: NEET could not set foot in Tamil Nadu during DMK rule, says CM MK Stalin as AIADMK spars; Follow for all live updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

10:25 (IST)12 Jan 2023
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning, Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned!

A vendor paints an earthen pot ahead of the 'Pongal' festival, at roadside in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI)

The Edappadi Palaniswamy-led AIADMK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly Wednesday after raising an issue of molestation of a woman police constable by two DMK men. Chief Minister M K Stalin said swift action was taken in the matter. Stalin hit back at the principal Opposition party over a string of serious law and order issues when the party was in power for a decade. When Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami tried to raise an issue concerning two men molesting a woman police constable in a ruling DMK related event here, Speaker M Appavu said they were arrested and the matter was in court.

Since it convened on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly has been rocked by an unprecedented tussle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and Governor RN Ravi. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi sparked yet another controversy on Tuesday by sending out invitations for the Pongal festival with the Union Government’s logo rather than the state government’s, and referring to himself as ‘Tamizhaga Aalunar’ or the governor of Tamizhagam. The governor’s suggestion to rename the state from Tamil Nadu to ‘Tamizhagam’ last week had sparked anger in both the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK.

Meanwhile, after close to eight years, the movies of two of Tamil Nadu’s biggest film stars Vijay and Ajith Kumar released Wednesday, days ahead of Pongal. Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu hit the theatres, with fans of both the actors celebrating outside theatres across the state. An Ajith fan died during a celebration of the film’s release in Chennai, as per ANI. The fan, Bharath Kumar, had reportedly gone to watch Thunivu’s 1am show at a theatre, and died after falling from a slow-moving lorry, while celebrating Thunivu’s release.

Tamil Nadu transport department to operate over 16,000 buses for Pongal

The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15.

Of these, 10,749 buses (including 2,100 regular buses operated daily) are set to be operated from Chennai and 6,183 between various destinations in the state for three days from January 12.

The buses will be operated from Madhavaram new bus stand, KK Nagar bus stand, Tambaram – railway station bus stand and MEPZ Sanatorium, Poonamalle bus stand and Dr MGR Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). The government will run special link buses on the above days for commuters to reach the bus stands.

Know Your City | Sri Arunodayam: A home for abandoned children with intellectual disabilities in Chennai

As many as 12 pre-booking centres are set up across the CMBT, Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) and Poonamalle. People can also book their tickets online by visiting the TNSTC website or using their app.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:20 IST
