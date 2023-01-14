Chennai News Live Updates: City wakes up to thick layer of smog after Bhogi celebrations

Chennai News Live: January 14 marks the celebrations of Bhogi, a festival in Tamil Nadu, ahead of Pongal when bonfires are set up in front of every home.

Chennai News Live Updates: A thick layer of smog covered Chennai City on Saturday morning following Bhogi celebrations across the city. With air quality in the city at ‘moderate’ levels, the Tamil Nadu pollution control board warned people with asthma and lung conditions to take adequate precautions. Ahead of Pongal, Bhogi is celebrated across the state by setting up bonfires in front of homes.

In other news, DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a new controversy after making abusive statements against Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi. “If the Governor refuses to take the name of Dr Ambedkar, who formed the constitution, in the state Assembly session, then he can go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists to shoot him now,” he said.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CRML) announced the extension of train services on January 13, 14 and 18 to facilitate easy travel during the Pongal holidays. Services have been extended till 10 pm instead of 8 pm, with 5-minute gaps on Jan. 13 and 14, and the last train will leave the terminals at 12 am-midnight, instead of 11 pm. Additionally, on Jan. 18, metro services will begin at 4 am instead of 5 am.