scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: City wakes up to thick layer of smog after Bhogi celebrations

Chennai News Live Updates, Today January 14, 2023: According to data released by the Tamil Nadu pollution control board, the air quality was moderate on Saturday morning and warmed asthma patients and people with lung and heart diseases may face difficulty in breathing

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: January 14, 2023 11:00:29 am
chennai news live . bhogi, pongal, chennai air qualityChennai News Live: January 14 marks the celebrations of Bhogi, a festival in Tamil Nadu, ahead of Pongal when bonfires are set up in front of every home. 

Chennai News Live Updates: A thick layer of smog covered Chennai City on Saturday morning following Bhogi celebrations across the city. With air quality in the city at ‘moderate’ levels, the Tamil Nadu pollution control board warned people with asthma and lung conditions to take adequate precautions. Ahead of Pongal, Bhogi is celebrated across the state by setting up bonfires in front of homes.

In other news, DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a new controversy after making abusive statements against Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi. “If the Governor refuses to take the name of Dr Ambedkar, who formed the constitution, in the state Assembly session, then he can go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists to shoot him now,” he said.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CRML) announced the extension of train services on January 13, 14 and 18 to facilitate easy travel during the Pongal holidays. Services have been extended till 10 pm instead of 8 pm, with 5-minute gaps on Jan. 13 and 14, and the last train will leave the terminals at 12 am-midnight, instead of 11 pm. Additionally, on Jan. 18, metro services will begin at 4 am instead of 5 am.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Centre accords Z category security cover to Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai; Follow for all Live Updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

11:00 (IST)14 Jan 2023
Tamil Nadu transport department to operate over 16,000 buses for Pongal from today

The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15.

Of these, 10,749 buses (including 2,100 regular buses operated daily) are set to be operated from Chennai and 6,183 between various destinations in the state for three days from January 12.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar Tuesday held a meeting at the secretariat with department officials to devise the measures that are needed to ensure smooth travel for passengers. Read more.

10:59 (IST)14 Jan 2023
‘R N Ravi can go to Kashmir if he doesn’t read government’s speech’: DMK leader abuses Tamil Nadu Governor

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a new controversy after making abusive statements against Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi. “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we’ll send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down,” he said.

The leader made these comments in the wake of the face-off between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi. The already existing conflict between the two escalated further when Ravi made changes to the speech he read out in the Assembly during the first day of the ongoing session. Read more.

10:52 (IST)14 Jan 2023
Welcome to today's blog.

Good morning. 

Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

People make a human chain that reads 'G20' at an event in connection with G 20 Summit preparedness, at Central Railway Station in Chennai. (PTI)

Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at Little Mount in Chennai Friday. The Left parties and the Congress also joined the protest. The VCK cadres, led by party chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and Villupuram MP Ravikumar were later detained by the police.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday pointing out that the Governor has been “maintaining an ideological, political conflict” with the state government. Listing down what transpired in the Assembly on Monday where the Governor staged a walkout after Stalin moved a resolution to record the speech prepared by the state Cabinet and remove the portions added by the Governor in his speech, the DMK chief informed President Murmu that the Governor acted against the traditions of the House by deviating from the customary address prepared by the government.

Tamil Nadu transport department to operate over 16,000 buses for Pongal

The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15.

Of these, 10,749 buses (including 2,100 regular buses operated daily) are set to be operated from Chennai and 6,183 between various destinations in the state for three days from January 12.

The buses will be operated from Madhavaram new bus stand, KK Nagar bus stand, Tambaram – railway station bus stand and MEPZ Sanatorium, Poonamalle bus stand and Dr MGR Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). The government will run special link buses on the above days for commuters to reach the bus stands.

Know Your City | Sri Arunodayam: A home for abandoned children with intellectual disabilities in Chennai

As many as 12 pre-booking centres are set up across the CMBT, Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) and Poonamalle. People can also book their tickets online by visiting the TNSTC website or using their app.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 10:34 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close