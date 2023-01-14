Chennai News Live Updates: City wakes up to thick layer of smog after Bhogi celebrations

Chennai News Live Updates: A thick layer of smog covered Chennai City on Saturday morning following Bhogi celebrations across the city. With air quality in the city at ‘moderate’ levels, the Tamil Nadu pollution control board warned people with asthma and lung conditions to take adequate precautions. Ahead of Pongal, Bhogi is celebrated across the state by setting up bonfires in front of homes.
In other news, DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a new controversy after making abusive statements against Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi. “If the Governor refuses to take the name of Dr Ambedkar, who formed the constitution, in the state Assembly session, then he can go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists to shoot him now,” he said.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CRML) announced the extension of train services on January 13, 14 and 18 to facilitate easy travel during the Pongal holidays. Services have been extended till 10 pm instead of 8 pm, with 5-minute gaps on Jan. 13 and 14, and the last train will leave the terminals at 12 am-midnight, instead of 11 pm. Additionally, on Jan. 18, metro services will begin at 4 am instead of 5 am.
Chennai News Live Updates: Centre accords Z category security cover to Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai; Follow for all Live Updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15.
Of these, 10,749 buses (including 2,100 regular buses operated daily) are set to be operated from Chennai and 6,183 between various destinations in the state for three days from January 12.
Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar Tuesday held a meeting at the secretariat with department officials to devise the measures that are needed to ensure smooth travel for passengers. Read more.
DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a new controversy after making abusive statements against Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi. “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we’ll send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down,” he said.
The leader made these comments in the wake of the face-off between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi. The already existing conflict between the two escalated further when Ravi made changes to the speech he read out in the Assembly during the first day of the ongoing session. Read more.
Good morning.
Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.