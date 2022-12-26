Chennai News Live Updates: City to witness light rain today; health minister urges people to wear masks in crowded places

A flock of birds flies over the city, in Madurai, December 25, 2022. (PTI)

Explosion in Coimbatore: Nine persons were arrested in connection with the gas cylinder explosion in the car in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in Ukkadam, a communally sensitive area, and Jamesha Mubin, who was driving the car, was killed in the blast.

The Tamil Nadu government later recommended transferring the probe into the case to the NIA.

In other news: The 35th death anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was observed on Saturday with the party led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami taking a pledge to dislodge the DMK government.