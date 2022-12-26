scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: City to witness light rain today; health minister urges people to wear masks in crowded places

Chennai News Live Updates: Theni, Dindugal, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Ramanthapuram, Sivaganga and Madurai too to receive moderate rainfall today.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | December 26, 2022 9:25:38 am
Chennai News Live: Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Villupuram, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. (File)

Chennai News Live Updates: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Chennai city today, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Monday. Theni, Dindugal, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu are also likely to receive rainfall in the next one to three hours. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Villupuram, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as well.

In other news, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Sunday brought the five accused men arrested in connection with the car explosion in Coimbatore on October 23 to the city from Chennai, as part of further investigation in the case, reported PTI. The officials, along with the city police, took them near their house in Ukkdadam, G M Nagar and Karumbukadai, police said.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam Sunday urged people to wear masks in crowded places. “Health department officials have been instructed to mandatorily take RT-PCR tests of all the passengers at the international airport who arrive from countries where the spread of infection has been high,” he said. Since Saturday, the state government has resumed random testing of international passengers arriving at the airports in the state.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speeches are creating tremors, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Chennai

A flock of birds flies over the city, in Madurai, December 25, 2022. (PTI)

Explosion in Coimbatore: Nine persons were arrested in connection with the gas cylinder explosion in the car in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in Ukkadam, a communally sensitive area, and Jamesha Mubin, who was driving the car, was killed in the blast.

The Tamil Nadu government later recommended transferring the probe into the case to the NIA.

In other news: The 35th death anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was observed on Saturday with the party led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami taking a pledge to dislodge the DMK government.

Fondly hailed as Puratchi Thalaivar, Ramachandran who still holds sway among the party members and public, as well, died on December 24, 1987, after a prolonged illness. The AIADMK men clad in black shirts and women functionaries in black sarees, paid floral tributes to the iconic leader at his decorated memorial on the Marina Beach here. They took an oath to install the AIADMK rule in the state again, as a tribute to the party founder.

Two persons, who stole an antique idol of Lord Hanuman from a temple in Patteeswaram in Kumbakonam, were arrested and the stone idol was recovered from them, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Saturday.

Read Also | Tamil Nadu Governor, CM, Puducherry Lt Governor extend Christmas greetings

The idol went missing from the 1,000-year-old Sri Dhenupureeswarar temple, about three years ago. The case, initially registered by the local police, was transferred to the Idol Wing C.I.D on October 5, 2020.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

Sitharaman made these comments in her convocation address at the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University here.

On the occasion, she maintained that the country is in a ‘better position’ to face the COVID-19 surge which was seen in countries like China, Japan and Korea.

