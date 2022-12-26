Chennai News Live Updates: City to witness light rain today; health minister urges people to wear masks in crowded places

Chennai News Live Updates: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Chennai city today, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Monday. Theni, Dindugal, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu are also likely to receive rainfall in the next one to three hours. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Villupuram, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as well.
In other news, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Sunday brought the five accused men arrested in connection with the car explosion in Coimbatore on October 23 to the city from Chennai, as part of further investigation in the case, reported PTI. The officials, along with the city police, took them near their house in Ukkdadam, G M Nagar and Karumbukadai, police said.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam Sunday urged people to wear masks in crowded places. “Health department officials have been instructed to mandatorily take RT-PCR tests of all the passengers at the international airport who arrive from countries where the spread of infection has been high,” he said. Since Saturday, the state government has resumed random testing of international passengers arriving at the airports in the state.