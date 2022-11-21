Chennai News Live Updates: Low pressure area develops into depression, rains likely in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai News Live Updates, November 21, 2022: The well marked Low Pressure Area (LPA) over Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Sunday and rainfall is likely to commence soon, the India Meteorological Department said. The depression is very likely to maintain its intensity and move west-northwestwards slowly, towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coastline during the next 48 hours, a Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin said here.
Meanwhile state BJP president K Annamalai said on Sunday that if the Tamil Nadu government is not willing to run state-run TANTEA estates in Nilgiris district and Valparai in Coimbatore, the Centre would take over and run it. Addressing a large protest meeting here in Nilgiris district against the decision of the state government to hand over the estates to the forest department, Annamalai said nearly 5.25 lakh Tamils were brought to Tamil Nadu as refugees from Sri Lanka in 1963 and settled here.
In other news, the Madras High Court has restrained the cable and internet service providers in certain countries from telecasting the football matches to be held at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from November 20. Justice M Sundar granted the injunction on Friday while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from VIACOM-18 Media. The petitioner has made out a prima facie case for the grant of the injunction, the judge said. It is the owner of the copyright in the sporting event. It will lead to an irreversible situation and therefore, irreparable injury incapable of compensation parameter has also been satisfied, the judge said.
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Sunday sought to allay fears of consumers that they would lose 100 units of free power if they linked their aadhar card with the power connection.
Reacting to reports in a section of the press and social media, he told reporters here that they were the handiwork of vested interests to create fear among the consumers and take advantage of it.
A 40-year-old man is being questioned here in connection with the autorickshaw blast in Karnataka’s Mangaluru as the mobile SIM card used by the accused was allegedly bought using his Aadhar card, police said on Sunday.
Based on information, police rushed to Kundasappai village and questioned Surendran about the incident, where the accused got the SIM card through his read more...