scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: 2,533 new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu; city reports 1,059 infections

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates July 3 2022: In other news, NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu called on BJP allies in Chennai on Saturday and garnered their support.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 3, 2022 8:39:58 am
Chennai News, Chennai latest newsChennai: Fishermen return after catching fishes in the Bay of Bengal following the end of the annual fishing ban, at the Kasimedu fishing harbour, in Chennai, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Saturday reported 2,533 new Coronavirus cases, data from the health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,372 people were discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,28,758 leaving 13,319 active infections. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 1,059.

In other news, the tussle in the opposition AIADMK over the single leadership issue became rancorous with former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday clearly asserting that he continued to function as the party’s coordinator. Panneerselvam’s one-line retort appears to challenge the open submission of K Palaniswami that he ceases to be coordinator with effect from June 23.

More from Chennai

Also, NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu called on BJP allies in Chennai on Saturday and garnered their support. During her near three-hour stopover in Chennai, Murmu met the leaders of AIADMK– K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan, and Pattali Makkal Katchi president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who all extended their support.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 2,533 new Covid-19 cases, 1,059 in Chennai; AIADMK, allies extend support to NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu; Follow live updates here.

08:38 (IST)03 Jul 2022
I continue to be AIADMK coordinator, O Panneerselvam retorts

The tussle in the opposition AIADMK over the single leadership issue became rancorous with former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday clearly asserting that he continued to function as the party’s coordinator. Panneerselvam’s one-line retort appears to challenge the open submission of K Palaniswami that he ceases to be coordinator with effect from June 23.

“As per the party by-laws, I continue to be the AIADMK coordinator till date,” Panneerselvam told reporters after greeting NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu at a five-star hotel here. Read more

08:25 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu today. Stay tuned

Chennai: NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam during a programme, in Chennai, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

A manuscript, believed to be the first Tamil translation of a Bible, which allegedly went missing from the Saraswathi Mahal Library in Tami Nadu’s Thanjavur district, has been traced by the state’s Idol Wing CID police to the King’s Collection in London. According to a police statement, the translation of the ‘New Testament’ in Tamil was printed in 1715 by Danish Missionary Bartholomaeus Ziegenbalg.

Born in 1682, Bartholomaeus had arrived in Tranquebar (anglicised form of Tharangambadi), a tiny Danish Colony on the east coast, close to Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. He had set up a printing press and published studies of Tamil language and Indian religion and culture. He later died in 1719 at the age of 37 leaving a Tamil translation of the New Testament and Genesis through Ruth, many brief writings in Tamil, two church buildings, the seminary and 250 baptised Christians.

READ | Cops trace missing first Tamil translation of Bible to King’s Collection in London

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that his style of running the government was through a process of consultation and consensus, aimed at improving the lot of the people, and not one-sided. Assuring that he will not let the people down under any circumstances, the Chief Minister expressed a wish to be in their hearts, in every household.

He was speaking after distributing welfare aids to the tune of Rs 500 crore to about 80,750 people and inaugurating 95 projects completed at an estimated cost of Rs 28.60 crore. Besides, he laid the foundation stones for 99 new projects on the occasion.

READ | Running the government by consultation and consensus: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.