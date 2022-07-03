Chennai News Live Updates: 2,533 new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu; city reports 1,059 infections

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Saturday reported 2,533 new Coronavirus cases, data from the health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,372 people were discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,28,758 leaving 13,319 active infections. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 1,059.
In other news, the tussle in the opposition AIADMK over the single leadership issue became rancorous with former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday clearly asserting that he continued to function as the party’s coordinator. Panneerselvam’s one-line retort appears to challenge the open submission of K Palaniswami that he ceases to be coordinator with effect from June 23.
Also, NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu called on BJP allies in Chennai on Saturday and garnered their support. During her near three-hour stopover in Chennai, Murmu met the leaders of AIADMK– K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan, and Pattali Makkal Katchi president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who all extended their support.
The tussle in the opposition AIADMK over the single leadership issue became rancorous with former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday clearly asserting that he continued to function as the party’s coordinator. Panneerselvam’s one-line retort appears to challenge the open submission of K Palaniswami that he ceases to be coordinator with effect from June 23.
“As per the party by-laws, I continue to be the AIADMK coordinator till date,” Panneerselvam told reporters after greeting NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu at a five-star hotel here. Read more
Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu today. Stay tuned