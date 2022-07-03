Chennai News Live Updates: 2,533 new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu; city reports 1,059 infections

Chennai: NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam during a programme, in Chennai, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

A manuscript, believed to be the first Tamil translation of a Bible, which allegedly went missing from the Saraswathi Mahal Library in Tami Nadu’s Thanjavur district, has been traced by the state’s Idol Wing CID police to the King’s Collection in London. According to a police statement, the translation of the ‘New Testament’ in Tamil was printed in 1715 by Danish Missionary Bartholomaeus Ziegenbalg.

Born in 1682, Bartholomaeus had arrived in Tranquebar (anglicised form of Tharangambadi), a tiny Danish Colony on the east coast, close to Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. He had set up a printing press and published studies of Tamil language and Indian religion and culture. He later died in 1719 at the age of 37 leaving a Tamil translation of the New Testament and Genesis through Ruth, many brief writings in Tamil, two church buildings, the seminary and 250 baptised Christians.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that his style of running the government was through a process of consultation and consensus, aimed at improving the lot of the people, and not one-sided. Assuring that he will not let the people down under any circumstances, the Chief Minister expressed a wish to be in their hearts, in every household.

He was speaking after distributing welfare aids to the tune of Rs 500 crore to about 80,750 people and inaugurating 95 projects completed at an estimated cost of Rs 28.60 crore. Besides, he laid the foundation stones for 99 new projects on the occasion.