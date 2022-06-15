Chennai News Live: Fresh Covid-19 cases breach 300-mark in state; IT raids underway at 40 locations related to MGM group

Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases at 171 and 66, respectively, while the remaining was spread across 21 of the total 38 districts in the state. (Express/File)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Daily Covid-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people, including a returnee from Maharashtra, testing positive to the disease on Tuesday, aggregating to 34,57,969. However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said. Meanwhile, the Income Tax department is currently conducting raids at around 40 locations at the MGM Group of companies across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday warned students against carrying mobile phones to classes and said the gadgets, if brought, would be confiscated. In other news, the Madras High Court on Tuesday gave the green signal for the unveiling of the statue of former Chief Minister and DMK supremo late M Karunanidhi at Tiruvannamalai by dismissing as withdrawn, a PIL petition against the same.

Also, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Tuesday held a consultation meeting with the party’s district secretaries and other functionaries to discuss various resolutions amid party workers swelling up outside the Royapettah headquarters in Chennai and raising slogans to demand a single leadership for the progress of the party.