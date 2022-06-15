scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Chennai News Live: Fresh Covid-19 cases breach 300-mark in state; IT raids underway at 40 locations related to MGM group

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates 15 June 2022: As many as 153 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 recoveries to 34,18,312 leaving 1,632 active infections in Tamil Nadu

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: June 15, 2022 9:40:56 am
Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases at 171 and 66, respectively, while the remaining was spread across 21 of the total 38 districts in the state. (Express/File)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Daily Covid-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people, including a returnee from Maharashtra, testing positive to the disease on Tuesday, aggregating to 34,57,969. However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said. Meanwhile, the Income Tax department is currently conducting raids at around 40 locations at the MGM Group of companies across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday warned students against carrying mobile phones to classes and said the gadgets, if brought, would be confiscated. In other news, the Madras High Court on Tuesday gave the green signal for the unveiling of the statue of former Chief Minister and DMK supremo late M Karunanidhi at Tiruvannamalai by dismissing as withdrawn, a PIL petition against the same.

Also, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Tuesday held a consultation meeting with the party’s district secretaries and other functionaries to discuss various resolutions amid party workers swelling up outside the Royapettah headquarters in Chennai and raising slogans to demand a single leadership for the progress of the party.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 15 June 2022: Fresh Covid-19 cases breaches 300-mark in Tamil Nadu, 171 new cases in Chennai; MK Stalin slams ED action against Gandhis, dubs it "political vendetta" against Congress; Follow live updates.

09:26 (IST)15 Jun 2022
IT raids underway at 40 locations belonging to MGM Group in Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax department is currently conducting raids at around 40 locations at the MGM Group of companies across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

09:12 (IST)15 Jun 2022
Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Mylapore, Tambaram, IT Corridor, Porur, Guindy, Tondairpet, Perambur, KK Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Here's the full list

08:42 (IST)15 Jun 2022
Fresh Covid-19 cases breaches 300-mark in Tamil Nadu

Daily Covid-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people, including a returnee from Maharashtra, testing positive to the disease on Tuesday, aggregating to 34,57,969. However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said. As many as 153 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34,18,312 leaving 1,632 active infections.

08:32 (IST)15 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 15 June 2022:

Two people died and several others were injured after a temple chariot collapsed in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district Monday evening, trapping devotees underneath it. A similar accident in Thanjavur in April had claimed the lives of 11 people.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening near a temple at Madhehalli in Papparapatti. Around 6.30 pm, when the 30-feet chariot of the Kaliamman temple was being taken around the streets as part of the Vaikasi festival, it collapsed.

READ | Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, several injured as temple chariot collapses on devotees in Dharmapuri

A scheme aimed at ensuring that by 2025, all students under eight years of age in Tamil Nadu are able to read with comprehension and have basic arithmetic skills was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme in Tiruvallur, Stalin said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused a huge learning gap in schoolchildren. The scheme aims to bridge the learning gap, he said.

The chief minister said that a committee was formed to design the syllabus for the scheme, which will help each student develop their own skill set. “A total of 92,386 primary teachers participated in the session organised to provide their opinions on the scheme. The scheme has been designed based on their suggestions,” he said.

READ | Tamil Nadu launches scheme to address Covid learning loss in under-eights

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan launched a blood donation drive called ‘Kamal’s blood commune’ in Chennai Monday. The drive will first be held in the Tamil Nadu capital and later in phases in different parts of the state. MNM functionaries said the commune will help people in need of blood to connect with donors through a helpline – 9150208889.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan launches blood donation drive

