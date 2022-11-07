Chennai News Live Updates: RSS holds route marches, VCK distributes ‘Manusmrithi’

Chennai News Live Updates Today November 7: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday held route marches in three towns of Tamil Nadu including Cuddalore while the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi distributed copies of ‘Manusmrithi’ to oppose the right wing organisation. Volunteers of the RSS took part in the marches in full uniform of white shirt and khakhi trousers amid tight police security in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur. An RSS release said that the route marches are in commeration of saint Vallalar’s (1823-1874) 200th birth year, Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birth year and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence. Public meetings were held following the marches.

In other news, more than 95 per cent of the stormwater drainage work have been completed in the city and measures taken to pump the stagnant water out as the Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the coming weeks, said Tamil Nadu Minister P K Sekarbabu on Sunday. The Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments said the second phase of the work on the drains would begin by January or February 2023 once the now ongoing work is fully completed.

Meanwhile, The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has sought an appointment to meet President Droupadi Murmu to submit its petition to recall Governor R N Ravi, said party MP Kanimozhi on Sunday. She said it was not right on the Governor’s part to make comments on those representatives who have been elected by the public. “Continuously, the Governors of those states that are not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party have been indulging in acts that go against the Constitution. Such Governors have been deliberately making comments against the ruling government,” she told reporters.