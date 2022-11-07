scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: RSS holds route marches, VCK distributes ‘Manusmrithi’

Chennai News Live Updates Today November 7: Tamil Nadu reported 114 new Covid-19 cases, including two returnees from the United States of America on Sunday, the health department said. There were no fresh virus-related fatalities. Chennai added the majority of new cases at 29. Eleven districts of the total 38 in the state reported zero new cases each.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: November 7, 2022 9:44:09 am
Volunteers of the RSS took part in the marches in full uniform of white shirt and khakhi trousers amid tight police security in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur. (ANI)

Chennai News Live Updates Today November 7: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday held route marches in three towns of Tamil Nadu including Cuddalore while the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi distributed copies of ‘Manusmrithi’ to oppose the right wing organisation. Volunteers of the RSS took part in the marches in full uniform of white shirt and khakhi trousers amid tight police security in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur. An RSS release said that the route marches are in commeration of saint Vallalar’s (1823-1874) 200th birth year, Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birth year and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence. Public meetings were held following the marches.

In other news, more than 95 per cent of the stormwater drainage work have been completed in the city and measures taken to pump the stagnant water out as the Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the coming weeks, said Tamil Nadu Minister P K Sekarbabu on Sunday. The Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments said the second phase of the work on the drains would begin by January or February 2023 once the now ongoing work is fully completed.

Meanwhile, The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has sought an appointment to meet President Droupadi Murmu to submit its petition to recall Governor R N Ravi, said party MP Kanimozhi on Sunday. She said it was not right on the Governor’s part to make comments on those representatives who have been elected by the public. “Continuously, the Governors of those states that are not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party have been indulging in acts that go against the Constitution. Such Governors have been deliberately making comments against the ruling government,” she told reporters.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: RSS holds route marches, VCK distributes ‘Manusmrithi’; Follow this space for all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

09:44 (IST)07 Nov 2022
In Pics | Vande Bharat Express started from Chennai this morning

Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express Trial run started from Chennai MG Ramachandran Central Railway station today.

09:38 (IST)07 Nov 2022
In Pics | RSS workers carry out rallies in Cuddalore, Kallakurichu and Perambalur districts of TN

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers carry out their annual rallies in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi & Perambalur districts today. Heavy police force deployed.

09:30 (IST)07 Nov 2022
Vande Bharat Express trial run begins from MGR Central railway station 

The trial run of semi-high speed train Vande Bharat is on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai route. It began on Monday morning in Chennai. According to SWR, the train left Chennai at 5.55 am. 

This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express in the country which is all set to start on November 11. The train which has the ability to go at a speed of 160-180km/hr will run at a speed of 75-77km/hr.

The train which will run a bit faster than the existing Shatabdi Express will cut down its duration by a small margin.

SWR is yet to officially announce the price of the tickets. -- ENS, Bengaluru.

09:14 (IST)07 Nov 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the lastest updated from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

In other updates from the state, a sleuth of Tamil Nadu Idol Wing posed as prospective buyer and helped to seize an idol of Lord Murugan, billed to be sold for Rs 3 crore in Coimbatore, police said on Saturday. Following information that S Bhaskar of Ukkadam, Coimbatore, was trying to sell an antique idol of Murugan for Rs 3 crore, DGP, Idol Wing CID K Jayanth Murali, IGP of Idol Wing, Dinakaran, and Superintendent of Police Ravi, hatched a plan to disguise the staff of the wing as a prospective buyer to approach the seller. Accordingly, Sub Inspector Pandiarajan of the Madurai unit masqueraded as buyer and approached the idol seller, a month ago.

Also Read | Deal with fishermen in more humane way: Indian Navy to Lankan peers

The rain claimed three more lives in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of rain-related deaths in the state to 26 so far, the state government said on Saturday.

While two persons died in the state capital, Tiruvallur district reported a rain-related death.

Steps have been taken to provide a relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the victims. The northeast monsoon had commenced on October 29.

Tamil Nadu received 10.04 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours. Kodiyakarai station in Nagapattinam district received the maximum of 9 cm, while Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram) received: 8, Kottaram (Kanyakumari) and Kulasekarapattinam (Toothukudi) received 7 cm rainfall each, respectively.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 09:10:54 am
