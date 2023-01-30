scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Elaborate arrangements in Puducherry for G20 conference today

Chennai news live updates: As India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023, over 200 meetings will be held across the country, including one in Puducherry.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 30, 2023 09:08 IST
Women walk past a display board installed to welcome G20 delegates, in Puducherry (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates: The Puducherry government is making all necessary and elaborate arrangements in connection with a conference as part of the G20 summit slated to be held on January 30, a senior government official said on Saturday. As India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023, over 200 meetings will be held across the country, including one in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the DMK is all set to take on the BJP-led Centre in the Parliament’s Budget session over the controversial BBC documentary, the Hindenburg Research’s report on Adani group and a host of other issues. Chairing a meeting of party MPs here, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin advised them to debate with firmness in Parliament on Tamil Nadu related key issues, the controversy over the BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat violence and the losses to investors following the Hindenburg Research’s report on the Adani group.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would soon also launch a new plan of on-the-spot assessment, ‘Kala Ayvil Mudalamaichar,’ aimed at reviewing implementation of government schemes and benefits reaching the people. While Stalin had already said that his review programmes across the State would continue, the new scheme is intended to formalise the initiative and he would inaugurate it and tour the northern Vellore region on February 1 and 2.

 

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to launch spot assessment plan; follow this space for all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

09:08 (IST)30 Jan 2023
Gender and Policy lab conducts training for gender club teachers

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in a Twitter post yesterday, said that two days of training was given to 140 teachers of the gender club, in three different venues.





08:48 (IST)30 Jan 2023
Check this out | M K Stalin, the friendly neighbourhood Chief Minister

In nearby Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebration held at the Raj Bhavan. However, his Tamil Nadu counterpart, M K Stalin, didn’t just attend the event hosted by Governor R N Ravi, they were photographed sitting close together, sharing tea and smiles. Stalin earlier welcomed Ravi with a bouquet.

This was days after Ravi had stormed out of the Assembly after skipping portions of the speech approved by the Stalin government at the start of the Budget Session – setting off reverberations from Chennai to New Delhi. Read more here

Elaborate arrangements under way in Pondy for meet as part of G20 Presidency

The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition and the singer, silence automatically happens’

The rendition of raga Bhairavi by the reclusive Kerala musician Thamarakkad Govindan Namboothiri at the beautiful open-air theatre of Indira Ranganathan Trust at Alwarpet in Chennai recently was probably what the great MD Ramanathan had once referred to as “muzhukkappu”, the ritualistic oﬀering in Kerala temples in which the idol gets covered with sandal paste from head to toe. He had said that handling a raga was like doing a “muzhukkappu” — you have to do it very slowly and devotedly as a meditative process.

What was on display that day was the slow, detailed and painstaking process of presenting the essence of the raga and the composition than mere singing. A composition that you have heard innumerable times suddenly starts showing soul-stirring details which you feel a little fearful to explore even as a listener. Those are precise, deep, sometimes painful, details that only a renouncer can attempt.

Thamarakkadu’s punctilious journey couldn’t have been possible without K Arun Prakash on the mridangam. The languid and captivating “layam” that Arun Prakash helped create around Thamarakkad’s music was gripping, aesthetic and technically balanced. And what emerged that evening was probably what Andrei Tarkovsky would call “sculpting in time”. It was an abstract portrait of not only the raga and the composition, but also the idea of layam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the rich history of the Tamil language, calling it one of India’s “big treasures” and a “source of pride”. Addressing students at the sixth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha event, PM Modi said that he had used a few Tamil words during his address at the UN General Assembly in 2019 to spread the message that India is home to the world’s oldest language.

“Shouldn’t we feel proud to say that the oldest language of the world belongs to our nation? Tamil language is the oldest language in the world. The country has such a big asset, it’s a matter of pride,” PM Modi said. He was replying to a student’s question on the importance of learning languages.

Recounting his UNGA address where he used a few Tamil phrases, the prime minister said: “In my last speech at UNGA, deliberately I used some Tamil sentences, because I wanted to tell the world that I am proud that Tamil Lang is the world best and oldest lang in the world, and it belongs to my country. We shoud feel proud.”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 08:43 IST
