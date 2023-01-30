Chennai News Live Updates: Elaborate arrangements in Puducherry for G20 conference today

Chennai News Live Updates: The Puducherry government is making all necessary and elaborate arrangements in connection with a conference as part of the G20 summit slated to be held on January 30, a senior government official said on Saturday. As India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023, over 200 meetings will be held across the country, including one in Puducherry.
Meanwhile, the DMK is all set to take on the BJP-led Centre in the Parliament’s Budget session over the controversial BBC documentary, the Hindenburg Research’s report on Adani group and a host of other issues. Chairing a meeting of party MPs here, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin advised them to debate with firmness in Parliament on Tamil Nadu related key issues, the controversy over the BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat violence and the losses to investors following the Hindenburg Research’s report on the Adani group.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would soon also launch a new plan of on-the-spot assessment, ‘Kala Ayvil Mudalamaichar,’ aimed at reviewing implementation of government schemes and benefits reaching the people. While Stalin had already said that his review programmes across the State would continue, the new scheme is intended to formalise the initiative and he would inaugurate it and tour the northern Vellore region on February 1 and 2.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in a Twitter post yesterday, said that two days of training was given to 140 teachers of the gender club, in three different venues.
In nearby Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebration held at the Raj Bhavan. However, his Tamil Nadu counterpart, M K Stalin, didn’t just attend the event hosted by Governor R N Ravi, they were photographed sitting close together, sharing tea and smiles. Stalin earlier welcomed Ravi with a bouquet.
This was days after Ravi had stormed out of the Assembly after skipping portions of the speech approved by the Stalin government at the start of the Budget Session – setting off reverberations from Chennai to New Delhi. Read more here