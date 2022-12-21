Chennai News Live Updates: TN government holds talks with farmers opposed to Parandur airport project

Chennai News Live Updates: An expert committee would examine geological and hydrological features of areas in and around Parandur near here, where a greenfield airport is proposed to be set up, a group of Ministers on Tuesday apprised farmers of Kancheepuram district, who are opposed to the project. People, who oppose the airport project in their neighbourhood, however, said they would continue to protest till the government announced that the new airport would not come up in their villages. It was the 147th day of protest on December 20.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s expensive foreign wristwatch triggered a Twitter spat after state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji raised the issue evoking spontaneous rebuttal from Annamalai who claimed he bought the Rafale watch, before he became president, with his hard-earned money and was willing to produce the bill. Raking the issue, Senthil Balaji, took to Twitter, seeking to know if its being a nationalist to display a foreign wristwatch. Also, he wanted to know how it was possible for Annamalai, who claimed to own four goats and cows, to afford the limited edition of Rafale watch costing about Rs 5 lakh.
The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region over the next four days. As per the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, on Monday a low-pressure area persists over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. It was noted that it is likely to move west-northwestwards slowly towards Sri Lanka during the next 48 hours.
Acquisition of land in their villages, for setting up a greenfield airport at Parandur, would lead to 'destruction' of agriculture and eliminate the region's 'self-reliant' economy, farmers opposing the project in their backyard said in a representation to the Tamil Nadu government.
The project area covers 'bird migration routes' and it is closer to INS Rajali Naval Air Station and hence not suitable for airport, they said.
The flow of water of a natural water channel, that carries surplus flood waters to Kosasthalai river, would be prevented leading to inundation of 30 surrounding villages and 'incalculable farm and economic losses' considering flooding.
The project would lead to complete displacement of people in five villages, including the ancient Ekanapuram village.
"We will be left with grief and pain," as there will be no suitable livelihood opportunities elsewhere, they said. (PTI)
The accounts of the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, Srirangam, have been properly audited upto June 30, 2021, and an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India does not arise for this temple account, the Madras High Court has ruled.
The court accepted the counter filed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable department and dismissed the writ appeal by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam seeking a direction to the CAG to conduct an audit of the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple account from 2000 to till date.
In the counter-affidavit, Commissioner of HR & CE J Kumaragurubaran submitted that invoking the powers under the CAG DPC Act, 1971, may not arise for the simple reason that temples under the control of HR & CE department were not established or created under any statute nor are the temples substantially financed by grants or loans from the consolidated fund of Indian or Tamil Nadu governments. Read more
The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to promote Tamil language.
A petitioner filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madurai bench of Madras High Court demandeding that all Tamil books, Tamil research books, and other language books related to the development of Tamil should be placed in the library of the World Tamil Association and basic facilities should be established in the library.
A two-judge bench comprising Justices Mahadevan and Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the petition and ordered that steps be taken to promote the Tamil language. (ANI)