Chennai News Live Updates: TN government holds talks with farmers opposed to Parandur airport project

Chennai News Live Updates: An expert committee would examine geological and hydrological features of areas in and around Parandur near here, where a greenfield airport is proposed to be set up, a group of Ministers on Tuesday apprised farmers of Kancheepuram district, who are opposed to the project. People, who oppose the airport project in their neighbourhood, however, said they would continue to protest till the government announced that the new airport would not come up in their villages. It was the 147th day of protest on December 20.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s expensive foreign wristwatch triggered a Twitter spat after state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji raised the issue evoking spontaneous rebuttal from Annamalai who claimed he bought the Rafale watch, before he became president, with his hard-earned money and was willing to produce the bill. Raking the issue, Senthil Balaji, took to Twitter, seeking to know if its being a nationalist to display a foreign wristwatch. Also, he wanted to know how it was possible for Annamalai, who claimed to own four goats and cows, to afford the limited edition of Rafale watch costing about Rs 5 lakh.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region over the next four days. As per the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, on Monday a low-pressure area persists over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. It was noted that it is likely to move west-northwestwards slowly towards Sri Lanka during the next 48 hours.