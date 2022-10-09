scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Chennai News Live Updates: DMK dismisses Palaniswami’s accusations on projects as ‘gibberish’

Chennai news Live Updates, October 9, 2022: Palaniswami had said that no major projects were launched by the DMK government and only those initiated during the AIADMK regime were being inaugurated.

Palaniswami had time and again accused the ruling DMK of not launching any major projects on its own after it came to power in 2021. He had claimed that the DMK regime was only inaugurating works initiated by the AIADMK government. (File photo)

Chennai news Live Updates, October 9, 2022: The ruling DMK on Saturday mocked AIADMK leader K Palaniswami for claiming that no major projects were initiated by the Tamil Nadu government and listed implementation of a slew of new welfare schemes including the breakfast plan for government school students. Dismissing Palaniswami’s refrain as “generic gibberish”, the ruling party organ ‘Murasoli’ listed the new schemes. Palaniswami had said that no major projects were launched by the DMK government and only those initiated during the AIADMK regime were being inaugurated.

In other news, the Tamil Nadu government promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in the State and said an online gaming authority will be established to exercise powers conferred by this Ordinance. A gazette notification issued by the government on October 3 and the Ordinance promulgated by Governor R N Ravi on October 1, said the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of online gambling and regulation of online games Ordinance, 2022, will come into force on the date notified by the government.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry government has announced that motorists riding two-wheelers and travelling pillion should both compulsorily wear helmets as the Union Territory has seen a rise in fatal road accidents in recent past. Transport Commissioner A S Sivakumar said a notification has been issued making it compulsory for two-wheeler riders to put on helmet.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 09:15:13 am
