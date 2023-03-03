Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces relief for farmers hit by unseasonal rains

Anna University disavows ‘honorary doctorate’ event, retired HC judge says he was just a guest (Sourced)

Calling for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday said it was imperative to unitedly fight against “divisive forces” and indicated that the question of a PM candidate of such a bloc was “not the question”.

In his address at a DMK event to mark the 70th birthday of its party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kharge lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment.

There was a need to remain united to protect the country and the Constitution.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah Wednesday welcomed the prospect of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin becoming the prime minister of the country.