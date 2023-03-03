Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces relief for farmers hit by unseasonal rains

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 112.72 crore to compensate the farmers in the state for crop loss due to unseasonal heavy rains earlier this year. The gesture would benefit over 1.3 lakh farmers whose crops, including paddy, were affected.
Yesterday’s bypoll in Erode East saw the huge victory of Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan, who competed in the seat left vacant by the death of his son. Elangovan credited CM Stalin for the win, saying that the CM did 80 per cent of things that were promised by the DMK in the election manifesto.
Stalin, who celebrated his 70th birthday earlier this week with a huge rally, also hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) on the advice of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Chief Justice of India.