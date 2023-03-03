scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces relief for farmers hit by unseasonal rains

Chennai News Live Updates: Ordering the immediate disbursement of the relief, the CM directed the officials to deposit the sum directly into the bank accounts of the farmer beneficiaries, an official release said.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | March 3, 2023 11:12 IST
Chennai News Live: An enhanced compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare will be provided to paddy growers and Rs 3,000 per hectare to other crops, the release said (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 112.72 crore to compensate the farmers in the state for crop loss due to unseasonal heavy rains earlier this year. The gesture would benefit over 1.3 lakh farmers whose crops, including paddy, were affected.

Yesterday’s bypoll in Erode East saw the huge victory of Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan, who competed in the seat left vacant by the death of his son. Elangovan credited CM Stalin for the win, saying that the CM did 80 per cent of things that were promised by the DMK in the election manifesto.

Stalin, who celebrated his 70th birthday earlier this week with a huge rally, also hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) on the advice of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Chief Justice of India.

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan wins, secures over 1.9 lakh votes; follow this space for the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Anna University disavows ‘honorary doctorate’ event, retired HC judge says he was just a guest (Sourced)

Congress stresses on opposition unity for 2024; Never said who will be PM, says Kharge

Calling for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday said it was imperative to unitedly fight against “divisive forces” and indicated that the question of a PM candidate of such a bloc was “not the question”.

In his address at a DMK event to mark the 70th birthday of its party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kharge lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment.

There was a need to remain united to protect the country and the Constitution.

‘What’s wrong with MK Stalin becoming PM’, asks NC leader Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah Wednesday welcomed the prospect of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin becoming the prime minister of the country.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made the remark after arriving in Chennai. He flew to the Tamil Nadu capital to participate in a mega public rally to be held at YMCA grounds near Nandanam to commemorate Stalin’s 70th birthday.

“In India, there is unity in diversity. If you protect diversity, you will protect unity and that is why I think from Kashmir to Kanyakumari they are trying to unite it,” he said.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 11:12 IST
