Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks an end to Sri Lankan attacks on state fishermen

Chennai News Live Updates: Stalin also said the Central government should prevail upon Lanka through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop the attacks.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | February 24, 2023 09:08 IST
Chennai News Live: In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said "with a deep sense of anguish, I write this to intimate you about yet another incident of attack by the Sri Lankan Navy on 6 Indian fishermen on February 23."(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Chennai News Live Updates: Expressing anguish over the recurring attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan navy, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to take up the issue strongly with the Island nation to stop the attacks. Also, he said the Central government should prevail upon Lanka through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop the attacks.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at the AIADMK headquarters here on Thursday soon after the Supreme Court allowed K Palaniswami to continue as interim general secretary of AIADMK. The July 11, 2022 party general council elected K Palaniswami as its single leader while expelling his rival O Panneerselvam and some of his aides.

As campaigning for the Erode (East) Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu intensified this week, a clash broke out between cadres of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and DMK on Wednesday. So, what happened? The incident took place at Veerpanchatram when NTK chief coordinator Seeman came to campaign for party candidate Menaka Navaneedhan. The cadres attacked each other with sticks and stones and as the violence escalated, the police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Chennai News Live Updates: After Supreme Court judgment, EPS says ‘truth has prevailed’; follow this space for live updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Erode East bypoll: NTK, DMK cadres attack each other (NaamTamilarOrg/Twitter)

Know Your City: Madras University, where architectural splendour meets educational

Known as the ‘mother of universities in south India’, University of Madras on Kamaraj Salai in Chennai was the first major educational institution established in the country’s southern region, more than 160 years ago.

This week, The Indian Express takes you through one of the most iconic landmarks of Chennai city.

Tamil Nadu: SETC buses to reach Chennai through Tambaram, authorities hope to manage additional traffic on GST Road

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) announced a few days ago that its buses arriving in Chennai will ply via GST Road for the benefit of passengers as well as to generate more revenue.

In a circular dated February 16, it was noted that SETC buses from other cities of Tamil Nadu bound for Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Stand (Koyembedu bus stand/CMBT) in Chennai will now make a stop at Tambaram. It was said that buses would stop a little away from the Tambaram Corporation bus stand shed on the left side of the road. With this move, passengers from Tambaram, Chromepet, Asarkana, and Vadapalani will benefit, the circular added.

It was also said that buses coming to Chennai via Perungalathur after 5 pm, should take the bypass via Maduravoyal to reach the CMBT.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 09:08 IST
