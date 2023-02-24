Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks an end to Sri Lankan attacks on state fishermen

Chennai News Live: In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said "with a deep sense of anguish, I write this to intimate you about yet another incident of attack by the Sri Lankan Navy on 6 Indian fishermen on February 23."(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Chennai News Live Updates: Expressing anguish over the recurring attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan navy, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to take up the issue strongly with the Island nation to stop the attacks. Also, he said the Central government should prevail upon Lanka through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop the attacks.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at the AIADMK headquarters here on Thursday soon after the Supreme Court allowed K Palaniswami to continue as interim general secretary of AIADMK. The July 11, 2022 party general council elected K Palaniswami as its single leader while expelling his rival O Panneerselvam and some of his aides.

As campaigning for the Erode (East) Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu intensified this week, a clash broke out between cadres of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and DMK on Wednesday. So, what happened? The incident took place at Veerpanchatram when NTK chief coordinator Seeman came to campaign for party candidate Menaka Navaneedhan. The cadres attacked each other with sticks and stones and as the violence escalated, the police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.