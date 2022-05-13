Chennai News Live Updates: ‘Will take all steps to get due share of Cauvery water’, says CM MK Stalin

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates May 13: Tamil Nadu government will take all possible steps, including legal and political, to obtain its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday even as he assured to safeguard the interests of the farmers in Tamil Nadu by bettering their prospects and in not allowing industrial ventures in the Cauvery Delta region.
Stating that composition of the Supreme Court and high courts should reflect the diverse and pluralistic society of India, M K Stalin has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, urging that Tamil be made the official language of Madras High Court and the HC bench in Madurai.
In other news, Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha on Thursday announced that the ‘Ambur Biryani Tiruvizha 2022’, a three-day biryani festival, which was scheduled to begin Friday, has been postponed owing to the rains. In an earlier announcement, the district administration said that the festival would be conducted for three-days from May 13 to May 15 at the Ambur Trade Centre. Also, the Madras High Court directed the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police in Mayiladuthurai to provide police protection for the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ event at Dharmapuram Aadheenam.
Five members of a gang that allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at police at an abandoned petroleum refinery in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district were arrested on Thursday. According to the police, on Wednesday morning, they visited the petroleum refinery at Periyakuppam after being informed that the gang with the support of local villagers had engaged in the theft of scrap materials.
Seeing the police, the gang allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails and fled the spot. A couple of the Molotov cocktails exploded but no one was hurt, according to the police. Read more
Tamil Nadu government will take all possible steps, including legal and political, to obtain its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday even as he assured to safeguard the interests of the farmers in Tamil Nadu by bettering their prospects and in not allowing industrial ventures in the Cauvery Delta region. He asserted that the pro-farmer initiatives launched by his government ensured a turnaround on the agriculture front, leading to increased acreage under the kuruvai paddy cultivation.
Good morning! Welcome to today's Chennai live blog.
We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state. Stay tuned