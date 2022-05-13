Chennai News Live Updates: ‘Will take all steps to get due share of Cauvery water’, says CM MK Stalin

Five members of a gang that allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at police at an abandoned petroleum refinery in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district were arrested on Thursday. According to the police, on Wednesday morning, they visited the petroleum refinery at Periyakuppam after being informed that the gang with the support of local villagers had engaged in the theft of scrap materials.

Seeing the police, the gang allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails and fled the spot. A couple of the Molotov cocktails exploded but no one was hurt, according to the police.

The Madras High Court has rejected a plea to quash a government order which refused premature release of Hariharan, serving life imprisonment in connection with the murder of former AIADMK MLA M K Balan, who later joined the DMK. The petition sought to quash the GO issued in October, 2020, which refused premature release of Hariharan under GO dated February 1, 2018 of the Home (Prison-IV) department and consequently for a direction to release him prematurely.

“It is also well settled that a convict prisoner has no fundamental or statutory right to be released prematurely”, a division bench of Justices P N Prakash and A A Nakkiran said while dismissing a writ petition from N Sarojini, mother of Hariharan, recently.