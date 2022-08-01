Chennai News Live Updates: IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu over Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur districts on Monday.
A press release from the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said, “Moderate Thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Ariyalore, Villupuram, Tanjavur and Tiruvarur districts and Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Dindigul, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu during next one to two hours.” A cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu region will bring heavy rain for Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2, it predicted. IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next five days (between August 1 to August 5) starting today.
One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at Kumbhavurutty Falls — a popular tourist attraction in this southern Kerala district — due to the heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area. With increased release of water from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in the Salem district due to increased inflow, a flood alert has been sounded to the people living on the banks of nearby areas and also low- lying area. Also, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday ruled out reports of monkeypox in the state and said rumours of positive cases were being spread by a section of media. The Minister for Health and Family Welfare reiterated his earlier comments that the health department has intensified the screening procedures at 13 locations bordering Tamil Nadu with Kerala and also at the four international airports present in the state.
