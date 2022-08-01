Chennai News Live Updates: IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 1, 2022 8:31:23 am
Chennai rains, tamil nadu rainsIMD prediction, Rainfall in Tamil Nadu| IMD prediction, Rainfall in PuducherryThunderstorm with light to heavy rains is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next three days. (PTI/File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu over Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur districts on Monday.

A press release from the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said, “Moderate Thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Ariyalore, Villupuram, Tanjavur and Tiruvarur districts and Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Dindigul, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu during next one to two hours.” A cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu region will bring heavy rain for Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2, it predicted. IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next five days (between August 1 to August 5) starting today.

One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at Kumbhavurutty Falls — a popular tourist attraction in this southern Kerala district — due to the heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area. With increased release of water from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in the Salem district due to increased inflow, a flood alert has been sounded to the people living on the banks of nearby areas and also low- lying area. Also, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday ruled out reports of monkeypox in the state and said rumours of positive cases were being spread by a section of media. The Minister for Health and Family Welfare reiterated his earlier comments that the health department has intensified the screening procedures at 13 locations bordering Tamil Nadu with Kerala and also at the four international airports present in the state.

08:31 (IST)01 Aug 2022
IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu over Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur districts on Monday.

08:18 (IST)01 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates

Having showcased the state’s Dravidian heritage in the impressive inaugural ceremony for the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government has done one better. Chief Minister M K Stalin has uploaded a ‘Chess Dance’ video online where the black queen triumphs over the white in a message that is as much political as about the game. The 3.48-minute dance video, titled Check Mate, is the brainchild of Pudukottai District Collector Kavitha Ramu, who is a trained dancer herself.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Ramu, who designed and choreographed the dance, said for her, the project was about colour, gender and power, besides being a tribute to the game that has made Chennai its home in the country.

READ | Queen’s gambit: Chess Olympiad acquires some dance moves in Tamil Nadu

At a time when an isolated and friend-less O Panneerselvam is in desperate need of allies, a hoarding and an advertisement in Tamil Nadu over the past couple of days – coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state for the launch of the Chess Olympiad – have set the state abuzz.

The huge hoarding, which came up in Kancheepuram, featured a smiling OPS along with life-size images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The advertisement, across two full pages, appeared in an English daily on Friday, containing a profile of OPS along with a photo featuring him with J Jayalalithaa and another of him with Modi, with an image in the middle from the Ramayana of Bharat at Lord Ram’s feet. The text below called OPS “the true loyalist” of Jayalalithaa.

POLITICAL PULSE | Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him

