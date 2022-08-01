Chennai News Live Updates: IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates

Having showcased the state’s Dravidian heritage in the impressive inaugural ceremony for the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government has done one better. Chief Minister M K Stalin has uploaded a ‘Chess Dance’ video online where the black queen triumphs over the white in a message that is as much political as about the game. The 3.48-minute dance video, titled Check Mate, is the brainchild of Pudukottai District Collector Kavitha Ramu, who is a trained dancer herself.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Ramu, who designed and choreographed the dance, said for her, the project was about colour, gender and power, besides being a tribute to the game that has made Chennai its home in the country.

At a time when an isolated and friend-less O Panneerselvam is in desperate need of allies, a hoarding and an advertisement in Tamil Nadu over the past couple of days – coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state for the launch of the Chess Olympiad – have set the state abuzz.

The huge hoarding, which came up in Kancheepuram, featured a smiling OPS along with life-size images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The advertisement, across two full pages, appeared in an English daily on Friday, containing a profile of OPS along with a photo featuring him with J Jayalalithaa and another of him with Modi, with an image in the middle from the Ramayana of Bharat at Lord Ram’s feet. The text below called OPS “the true loyalist” of Jayalalithaa.