Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu releases glossary of terms addressing LGBTQIA+ community

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates today: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a glossary, as suggested by the Madras High Court, as to how the persons belonging to the third gender should be addressed/described. The Additional Advocate-General told Justice N Ananth Venkatesh on Tuesday that the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on August 20 this year. He also furnished a copy of the same to the judge and submitted that by virtue of the publication of the glossary in the official gazette, the terms mentioned in it would have a statutory backing and whenever the LGBTQIA+ community is to be addressed by any forum, it is mandatory to describe them only by using the terms that have been mentioned in the gazette.

The Supreme Court has taken serious exception to a Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan’s remarks on the freebies issue, with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Tuesday warning state counsel P Wilson, not to be under the impression that the comments had been ignored by the court. “Mr Wilson, I am sorry to say, I want to say so many things. But I don’t want to, being chief justice, talk about your party or minister… (about) what he is talking,” CJI Ramana said while hearing the petitions seeking a ban on promises of freebies during polls. In a separate development, food safety department officials Tuesday raided a wholesale store near Saidapet in Chennai and seized around 4,400 litre of adulterated oil. The officials noted that the shop owners had been illegally storing the oil underground and selling it to the customers. “The oil that we seized today was contaminated with mud and dust; it was totally unhygienic. We should never consume such oil.