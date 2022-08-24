Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu releases glossary of terms addressing LGBTQIA+ community

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates today: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a glossary, as suggested by the Madras High Court, as to how the persons belonging to the third gender should be addressed/described. The Additional Advocate-General told Justice N Ananth Venkatesh on Tuesday that the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on August 20 this year. He also furnished a copy of the same to the judge and submitted that by virtue of the publication of the glossary in the official gazette, the terms mentioned in it would have a statutory backing and whenever the LGBTQIA+ community is to be addressed by any forum, it is mandatory to describe them only by using the terms that have been mentioned in the gazette.
The Supreme Court has taken serious exception to a Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan’s remarks on the freebies issue, with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Tuesday warning state counsel P Wilson, not to be under the impression that the comments had been ignored by the court. “Mr Wilson, I am sorry to say, I want to say so many things. But I don’t want to, being chief justice, talk about your party or minister… (about) what he is talking,” CJI Ramana said while hearing the petitions seeking a ban on promises of freebies during polls.
In a separate development, food safety department officials Tuesday raided a wholesale store near Saidapet in Chennai and seized around 4,400 litre of adulterated oil. The officials noted that the shop owners had been illegally storing the oil underground and selling it to the customers. “The oil that we seized today was contaminated with mud and dust; it was totally unhygienic. We should never consume such oil.
Popular Tamil director N Lingusamy has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Saidapet on Monday over a cheque fraud case. The case was filed by a financial firm PVP Capital Limited after a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore given to them by the director bounced. The company filed a case against Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose, who run the production company Thirrupathi Brothers. Read more
Tamil Nadu continued to maintain a downward graph in coronavirus cases and on Tuesday, the State saw 560 fresh infections against 591, a day ago. The overall tally mounted to 35,64,473. A lone passenger who returned by road from Bihar was among 560 people who tested positive, a bulletin from the State health department said.
The active cases declined to 5,732 from 5,842 on Monday. There were no casualties today also and the toll remained at 38,033. A total of 35,20,708 people, including 670 who were discharged today, recovered from the contagion following treatment. (PTI)
The Perundurai police arrested two Bangladesh nationals for staying here without visa. Based on information, the police raided a premises at Panikkampalayam on Monday, where they found two persons identified as Samsusjoman Sardar (39) and Allaudin Gazi (33) staying without proper permit.
The two when inquired admitted that they are working in a private firm for the past one-year without any visa. The police arrested them and registered a case under section 3 (2) (c) read with 14 of the Foreigners Act and 3 (3) Passport (entry to India) Act. The Bangladesh nationals passports were seized by the police. They were later taken to Puzal prison in Chennai and were remanded there, police said. (PTI)
A Youtuber was restrained by the Madras High Court on Tuesday from making defamatory statements against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Balaji, against the Youtuber A Sankar, known as 'Savukku' Sankar.
The suit from Balaji prayed for a direction to Sankar to pay Rs 2 crore towards damages, besides restraining him permanently from making any such defamatory statements against him and to remove the ones already posted in the websites. After granting the interim direction, the judge ordered notice to Sankar, returnable by September 9. (PTI)
