Chennai News Live Updates : ‘Swami Sankaradas Ani’ to meet Kamal Haasan today

In its first Lok Sabha contest without party stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the ruling AIADMK faltered winning only one seat despite its alliance partner BJP’s spectacular showing outside the state. The Opposition, led by the DMK, wrested all the 37 seats the AIADMK had won in the previous election.
“DMK made false propaganda about Neutrino, Hydrocarbon, NEET, etc. They made people believe as if these schemes were bought by our government, but the truth is these schemes were signed during the regime of the Congress-DMK alliance,” says Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D.Jayakumar.
Meanwhile, Munuswamy, a 36-year-old homosexual was arrested by the police for allegedly chopping off the genitals of two men, one of whom died said the police on Wednesday.
The accused, who is a native of Manamadurai was arrested following the release of video clips by police which had visuals of him walking under a flyover near Retteri in North Chennai.
'Swami Sarnkaradas Ani' to meet Kamal Haasan
Veteran filmmaker K.Bhagyaraj-led Swami Sankaradas Ani will meet Kamal Haasan to seek his support for the upcoming South Indian Film Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) election. The team will contest against Vishal's 'Paandavar Ani'. While Bhagyaraj locks horns with Nasser for the post of President, producer-educationist Isari Ganesh will take on Vishal for the General Secretary post. The election is scheduled to take place on June 23.
Ace paddler Sharath Kamal will play for the Chennai Lions in the third season of the Ultimate Tennis League, which will be held in New Delhi from July 25. Kamal, a nine-time national champion, was picked by the Chennai team, a new entrant in the league, during the players draft held here Thursday.
The two other new teams in the league are U Mumba TT and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. In a video message, Kamal said that he will try and give his best in the tournament.
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday raided seven locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, reported news agency PTI. The searches, based on a fresh case filed in the city, were at the residences of youths suspected to be in contact with members of the Islamic State group.
Raids were conducted by a team of NIA sleuths at seven places in the city on the basis of inputs that certain people are reportedly in touch with those behind the Easter day attacks on social media, police sources said.
