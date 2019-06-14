Chennai News Live Updates : ‘Swami Sankaradas Ani’ to meet Kamal Haasan today

In its first Lok Sabha contest without party stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the ruling AIADMK faltered winning only one seat despite its alliance partner BJP’s spectacular showing outside the state. The Opposition, led by the DMK, wrested all the 37 seats the AIADMK had won in the previous election.

“DMK made false propaganda about Neutrino, Hydrocarbon, NEET, etc. They made people believe as if these schemes were bought by our government, but the truth is these schemes were signed during the regime of the Congress-DMK alliance,” says Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D.Jayakumar.

Meanwhile, Munuswamy, a 36-year-old homosexual was arrested by the police for allegedly chopping off the genitals of two men, one of whom died said the police on Wednesday.

The accused, who is a native of Manamadurai was arrested following the release of video clips by police which had visuals of him walking under a flyover near Retteri in North Chennai.