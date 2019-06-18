Chennai News Live Updates: Velumani assures proper water supply till November; 331 schools lack government recognition

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural and Municipal Administration S P Velumani assured citizens on Monday that there won’t be a water shortage in Chennai till November. Addressing the reporters in Chennai, the minister, said, “Some people are creating like there is a severe water shortage in Chennai, which is not true. IT firms haven’t asked their employees to work from home due to water scarcity and no hotel has been shut down. People need not fear, from November, there won’t be a water shortage in Chennai.” He assured citizens that the government will supply 525 MLD of water until November.

Meanwhile, the Chennai administration declared on Monday that 331 schools in Chennai lacked government recognition and advised parents against enrolling their children in these schools.

Chennai district collector, A.Shamuga Sundaram said that 331 schools in the city have been found to be running without authorization. “Parents should avoid enrolling their wards in these schools. The schools which function without No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other required certificates will be subjected to legal action,” he said.