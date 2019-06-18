Chennai News Live Updates: Velumani assures proper water supply till November; 331 schools lack government recognitionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-news-live-updates-tamil-nadu-news-today-chennai-chennai-news-today-chennai-weather-traffic-live-updates-live-5785625/
Chennai News Live Updates: Velumani assures proper water supply till November; 331 schools lack government recognition
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural and Municipal Administration S P Velumani assured citizens on Monday that there won’t be a water shortage in Chennai till November. Addressing the reporters in Chennai, the minister, said, “Some people are creating like there is a severe water shortage in Chennai, which is not true. IT firms haven’t asked their employees to work from home due to water scarcity and no hotel has been shut down. People need not fear, from November, there won’t be a water shortage in Chennai.” He assured citizens that the government will supply 525 MLD of water until November.
Meanwhile, the Chennai administration declared on Monday that 331 schools in Chennai lacked government recognition and advised parents against enrolling their children in these schools.
Chennai district collector, A.Shamuga Sundaram said that 331 schools in the city have been found to be running without authorization. “Parents should avoid enrolling their wards in these schools. The schools which function without No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other required certificates will be subjected to legal action,” he said.
In response to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call for a nation-wide strike in solidarity with the doctors at West Bengal, doctors at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai are holding a protest outside the hospital premises. "We are protesting in solidarity with the entire medical fratenity of the country. We are standing with our fellow doctors in the demand that we get a safe environment so that we can work and trust the patients with the hope that they won't hit us back. If we don't hold a protest today, there will be no one to acknowledge it. It is up to the Central government to come forward with a law that safeguards the medical fraternity", said one of the students who was participating in the protest.
In its first Lok Sabha contest without party stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the ruling AIADMK faltered winning only one seat despite its alliance partner BJP’s spectacular showing outside the state. The Opposition, led by the DMK, wrested all the 37 seats the AIADMK had won in the previous election.
"DMK made false propaganda about Neutrino, Hydrocarbon, NEET, etc. They made people believe as if these schemes were bought by our government, but the truth is these schemes were signed during the regime of the Congress-DMK alliance," says Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D.Jayakumar.
