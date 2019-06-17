Chennai News Live Updates: Hotels in the city mull shutting down; Policeman’s house burgled

Toggle Menu
Chennai News Live Updates: A restaurant in the city has put up a board, apologizing to patrons for the inconvenience caused. In the board, the restaurant has said. “Since we might have to stop serving food in light of the water crisis, we apologise to the customers for the inconvenience caused.” Express Photo: K Srinivas

Chennai News Live Updates: In light of the city-wide water scarcity, most hotels in Chennai are mulling shutting down or reducing work hours due to lack of water supply. Most small and medium sized hotels in the city depend on water tankers to supply water. However, the city-wide drought has led to a delay in supply, with tankers charging thrice the normal amount for supplying water to their clients.

While a few hotels have already shut shop during peak hours in a bid to save water, others are debating the use of disposable cups and plates to reduce water consumption and ensure that the restaurant remains open throughout the day.

Unknown people broke into the house of a traffic constable at his quarters in Madhavaram, Chennai and made away with gold jewellery and cash on June 17. According to the police, the thieves had stolen 13 sovereigns of gold and about Rs. 2000 in cash from the house of Kothandaraman (51), while the latter had gone to Thiruchendur on a pilgrimage on June 13. The police collected CCTV footage from the Madhavaram police station and registered a case on Sunday.

People of Tamil Nadu have never accepted DMK wholeheartedly. (Express Photo)

In its first Lok Sabha contest without party stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the ruling AIADMK faltered winning only one seat despite its alliance partner BJP’s spectacular showing outside the state. The Opposition, led by the DMK, wrested all the 37 seats the AIADMK had won in the previous election.

"DMK made false propaganda about Neutrino, Hydrocarbon, NEET, etc. They made people believe as if these schemes were bought by our government, but the truth is these schemes were signed during the regime of the Congress-DMK alliance," says Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D.Jayakumar.

Cannot join PM Modi Cabinet as uninvited guest: AIADMK minister D Jayakumar

The teaser of the upcoming Tamil flick, Aditya Verma, starring Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand was released on June 16. The film is a remake of the Telugu flick, Arjun Reddy and has been directed by Gireesaaya.

The film is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's hit Telugu flick - Read in Tamil  

Chennai Live News June 14 Highlights 

