Chennai News Live Updates: Hotels in the city mull shutting down; Policeman’s house burgled

Chennai News Live Updates: In light of the city-wide water scarcity, most hotels in Chennai are mulling shutting down or reducing work hours due to lack of water supply. Most small and medium sized hotels in the city depend on water tankers to supply water. However, the city-wide drought has led to a delay in supply, with tankers charging thrice the normal amount for supplying water to their clients.

While a few hotels have already shut shop during peak hours in a bid to save water, others are debating the use of disposable cups and plates to reduce water consumption and ensure that the restaurant remains open throughout the day.

Unknown people broke into the house of a traffic constable at his quarters in Madhavaram, Chennai and made away with gold jewellery and cash on June 17. According to the police, the thieves had stolen 13 sovereigns of gold and about Rs. 2000 in cash from the house of Kothandaraman (51), while the latter had gone to Thiruchendur on a pilgrimage on June 13. The police collected CCTV footage from the Madhavaram police station and registered a case on Sunday.