Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Amid ‘attack’ rumours, survey underway on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu

Chennai News Live Updates: Addressing reporters in Tiruchirapalli, Ganesan said Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed officials of the labour department, local bodies, the police and other stakeholders to take steps to protect workers, especially in areas like Tiruppur, Erode, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | March 7, 2023 09:42 IST
Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan after interacting with Bihari labourers and workers living in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai (PTI)

Chennai News Live Updates: In the wake of alleged rumours that migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu, state Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan Monday said officials were closely engaging with migrant labourers. He added that each district administration was carrying out a survey to gather information on migrant labourers. The minister said around six lakh migrant labourers are currently working in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan Monday reached Tamil Nadu. While addressing reporters, the Lok Sabha MP said that migrants from Bihar were feeling unsafe in Tamil Nadu. He discussed the issue with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and requested him to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and apprise the Centre.

A day after Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai was booked on charges of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups by the state police, he hit back at the ruling DMK. The state police’s Cyber Crime wing had registered a case against him on Sunday for his tweet accusing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders of making derogatory comments against North Indians.

Chennai news live updates: Two men arrested in Anna University honorary doctorate case; follow this space for live updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Pet show, some comedy and art to look forward to in Chennai this week (Instagram/@syamathegaama)

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Keeladi museum in Sivaganga

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a museum here that will showcase the archaeological findings at the Keeladi site in the district.

The museum has been established over 31,000 sq.ft. at an estimated Rs 18.43 crore, a government release said.

The state Archaeological department has been carrying out the excavation since 2018 and a lot of findings have been recovered which indicate at a thriving urban civilisation on the banks of river Vaigai in the 6th Century BC, it said.

Oil leak contained in Tamil Nadu coast, fishermen demand removal of pipeline

A leak in the pipeline of a refinery that caused an oil spill in Nagore Pattinacherry coast in the district here has been contained and steps are on to ensure a lasting solution to the issue, a senior official said on Saturday.

However, the unrelenting fishermen from the village, who noticed the oil spill on Friday morning, continued their agitation for the second day today demanding the authorities to remove the underwater crude oil pipeline.

The leak in the pipeline of the Cauvery Basin Refinery of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) could have probably occurred on Thursday night, apparently due to damage to the old pipeline used to transport crude oil to the Karaikal port once in one-and-a-half months.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:42 IST
