Chennai News Live Updates: Amid ‘attack’ rumours, survey underway on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu

Chennai News Live Updates: In the wake of alleged rumours that migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu, state Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan Monday said officials were closely engaging with migrant labourers. He added that each district administration was carrying out a survey to gather information on migrant labourers. The minister said around six lakh migrant labourers are currently working in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan Monday reached Tamil Nadu. While addressing reporters, the Lok Sabha MP said that migrants from Bihar were feeling unsafe in Tamil Nadu. He discussed the issue with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and requested him to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and apprise the Centre.
A day after Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai was booked on charges of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups by the state police, he hit back at the ruling DMK. The state police’s Cyber Crime wing had registered a case against him on Sunday for his tweet accusing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders of making derogatory comments against North Indians.