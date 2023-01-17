Chennai News Live Updates: As Tamil Nadu celebrates Kaanum Pongal today, over 15K security personnel deployed in city to maintain law and order

Chennai News Live Updates: In view of ‘Kaanum Pongal’ celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the Chennai Police has deployed more than 15,000 personnel to facilitate crowd and maintain law and order in the city. Security has been beefed up in major public places like the Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, Elliots Beach, and Guindy National Park. According to Greater Chennai Police, 11 temporary Police helpline booths have been installed in beaches.
In case of huge footfall at the labour statue on Marina Beach, vehicles from the north will be diverted at Parrys corner towards Muthusamy point, wallajah point, Anna Salai, Pallavan point, periyar statue, anna statue, wellington point, spencer junction, pattulas road and tower clock to reach their destination. Vehicles from Adyar will be diverted at the Kannagi statue. There will be no entry for vehicles from Wallajah road and Bells road junction. Victoria Hostel road will be made into a one-way entry. Motorists can keep a track of the diversions on the Roadease app.
In other news, two men died during the Jallikattu events organised in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. The deceased has been identified as Aravind Raj, who had tamed nine bulls in three rounds. He was tossed by a bull and suffered grave injuries. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile in a Jallikattu event in Trichy, a spectator died after being gored by a bull. CM M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased.
Observing the 106th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder Dr MGR, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with other DMK cabinet ministers and officials, will garland his statue at Dr MGR Medical University campus in Guindy at 09:30 am today.
The state’s main opposition party AIADMK has also planned several events to celebrate MGR's birth anniversary.