Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: As Tamil Nadu celebrates Kaanum Pongal today, over 15K security personnel deployed in city to maintain law and order

Chennai News Live Updates, January 17, 2023: On this day, there is a tradition where families and relatives meet each other in public places; two die at Jallikattu event in Madurai.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai, New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2023 8:58:22 am
chennai news live, marina beach, pongal celebrationsChennai News Live: Security has been beefed up in major public places like the Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, Elliots Beach, and Guindy National Park. (File)

Chennai News Live Updates: In view of ‘Kaanum Pongal’ celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the Chennai Police has deployed more than 15,000 personnel to facilitate crowd and maintain law and order in the city. Security has been beefed up in major public places like the Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, Elliots Beach, and Guindy National Park. According to Greater Chennai Police, 11 temporary Police helpline booths have been installed in beaches.

In case of huge footfall at the labour statue on Marina Beach, vehicles from the north will be diverted at Parrys corner towards Muthusamy point, wallajah point, Anna Salai, Pallavan point, periyar statue, anna statue, wellington point, spencer junction, pattulas road and tower clock to reach their destination. Vehicles from Adyar will be diverted at the Kannagi statue. There will be no entry for vehicles from Wallajah road and Bells road junction. Victoria Hostel road will be made into a one-way entry. Motorists can keep a track of the diversions on the Roadease app.

In other news, two men died during the Jallikattu events organised in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. The deceased has been identified as Aravind Raj, who had tamed nine bulls in three rounds. He was tossed by a bull and suffered grave injuries. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile in a Jallikattu event in Trichy, a spectator died after being gored by a bull. CM M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Two die at Jallikattu event in Madurai, CM Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh solatium. Follow this space for latest news updates from Tamil Nadu.

08:58 (IST)17 Jan 2023
MGR birth anniversary today: CM M K Stalin to garland statue

Observing the 106th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder Dr MGR, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with other DMK cabinet ministers and officials, will garland his statue at Dr MGR Medical University campus in Guindy at 09:30 am today.

The state’s main opposition party AIADMK has also planned several events to celebrate MGR's birth anniversary.

A man tries to take control of a bull as he participates in the 'Jallikattu' event organised as part of 'Pongal' celebrations, at Palamedu in Madurai district on Monday. (PTI)

A thick layer of smog covered Chennai City on Saturday morning following Bhogi celebrations across the city. With air quality in the city at 'moderate' levels, the Tamil Nadu pollution control board warned people with asthma and lung conditions to take adequate precautions. Ahead of Pongal, Bhogi is celebrated across the state by setting up bonfires in front of homes.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said, “One should not mistake me being part of the yatra to leaning towards a “party” as I did that for a “united India.” Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Kamal Haasan said that he would have walked the streets of the national capital during the Emergency as well if he had that much sense of politics in the 1970s.  “I came into politics because I am angry. I thought I must come into politics, I must have my effect on politics before it has its ill-effects on me,” he stated.

A day after DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy over abusive statements against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, the party suspended him on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. On Friday, Krishnamoorthy had said, “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we’ll send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down”.

Tamil Nadu transport department to operate over 16,000 buses for Pongal

The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15. Of these, 10,749 buses (including 2,100 regular buses operated daily) are set to be operated from Chennai and 6,183 between various destinations in the state for three days from January 12.

The buses will be operated from Madhavaram new bus stand, KK Nagar bus stand, Tambaram – railway station bus stand and MEPZ Sanatorium, Poonamalle bus stand and Dr MGR Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). The government will run special link buses on the above days for commuters to reach the bus stands.

Know Your City | Sri Arunodayam: A home for abandoned children with intellectual disabilities in Chennai

As many as 12 pre-booking centres are set up across the CMBT, Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) and Poonamalle. People can also book their tickets online by visiting the TNSTC website or using their app.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 08:26 IST
