Chennai News Live Updates: As Tamil Nadu celebrates Kaanum Pongal today, over 15K security personnel deployed in city to maintain law and order

A man tries to take control of a bull as he participates in the 'Jallikattu' event organised as part of 'Pongal' celebrations, at Palamedu in Madurai district on Monday. (PTI)

A thick layer of smog covered Chennai City on Saturday morning following Bhogi celebrations across the city. With air quality in the city at 'moderate' levels, the Tamil Nadu pollution control board warned people with asthma and lung conditions to take adequate precautions. Ahead of Pongal, Bhogi is celebrated across the state by setting up bonfires in front of homes.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said, “One should not mistake me being part of the yatra to leaning towards a “party” as I did that for a “united India.” Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Kamal Haasan said that he would have walked the streets of the national capital during the Emergency as well if he had that much sense of politics in the 1970s. “I came into politics because I am angry. I thought I must come into politics, I must have my effect on politics before it has its ill-effects on me,” he stated.

A day after DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy over abusive statements against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, the party suspended him on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. On Friday, Krishnamoorthy had said, “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we’ll send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down”.

The Tamil Nadu transport department will operate 16,932 buses from January 12 to 14 and 15,619 buses from January 16 to 18 in view of the Pongal festival on January 15. Of these, 10,749 buses (including 2,100 regular buses operated daily) are set to be operated from Chennai and 6,183 between various destinations in the state for three days from January 12.