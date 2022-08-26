Chennai News Live Updates: Sudden rain lashes Chennai, light showers predicted in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Chennai and its neighboring areas witnessed a sudden spell of intense rainfall for a few hours Thursday. Water-logging caused traffic jams in some areas and netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city. Suburban areas like Poonamalle, Avadi, Kundrathur, Kaatupakkam, and other areas including Porur, Ambattur, Tambaram, and Mogappair witnessed some sharp spell of rain. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area today.
Separately, a division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the appeals from AIADMK leader Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) challenging the orders of a single judge, which among other things nullified the July 11 general council meeting(GC) of the party and directed both the sides to maintain status-quo as of June 23, 2022, the other side being the one led by O Panneerselvam. The Madras HC was also informed that all the cases pertaining to the attack and ransacking of the AIADMK headquarters here on July 11 have been transferred to the state’s premier investigation wing, the Crime Branch CID for further probe.
In other news, Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai suspended the head of its Tamil department on Thursday after she was allegedly heard defaming a scheduled caste community while speaking to a student over the phone. Associate professor P Anuradha was suspended for two months after the college received complaints including from a professor of the department, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi member and the Students Federation of India, said an order issued by C Duraikannu, secretary of the Pachiayappa’s Trust, which runs the college. Also, a village administrative officer (VAO) and revenue inspector (RI) were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly demanding and receiving bribe, said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.
Hailing the Tirupur model "where a worker today becomes an owner tomorrow," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wanted the other districts in the state to emulate it. Participating in the zonal MSME meet at nearby Tirupur, he said this knitwear hub is popular with its readymade garments and caters to the clothing needs of the general public.
Tirupur, with over 57,000 MSMEs and more than 8 lakh workers not only witnesses the growth of owners and industrialists, but also the workers, who were becoming owners, he pointed out. Stalin said coir products are manufactured in nearby Kangeyam, Dharapuram and Udumalpet and with the growth of business in Tirupur, other districts in the state should follow the business model. (PTI)
Chennai and its neighboring areas witnessed a sudden spell of intense rainfall for a few hours Thursday. Water-logging caused traffic jams in some areas and netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city. Suburban areas like Poonamalle, Avadi, Kundrathur, Kaatupakkam, and other areas including Porur, Ambattur, Tambaram, and Mogappair witnessed some sharp spell of rain.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.