Chennai News Live Updates: Sudden rain lashes Chennai, light showers predicted in Tamil Nadu today

Friday, Aug 26, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: August 26, 2022 8:45:00 am
chennai rains, rains in chennai, chennai news Water-logging caused traffic jams in some areas and netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city (File image)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Chennai and its neighboring areas witnessed a sudden spell of intense rainfall for a few hours Thursday. Water-logging caused traffic jams in some areas and netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city. Suburban areas like Poonamalle, Avadi, Kundrathur, Kaatupakkam, and other areas including Porur, Ambattur, Tambaram, and Mogappair witnessed some sharp spell of rain. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area today.

Separately, a division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the appeals from AIADMK leader Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) challenging the orders of a single judge, which among other things nullified the July 11 general council meeting(GC) of the party and directed both the sides to maintain status-quo as of June 23, 2022, the other side being the one led by O Panneerselvam. The Madras HC was also informed that all the cases pertaining to the attack and ransacking of the AIADMK headquarters here on July 11 have been transferred to the state’s premier investigation wing, the Crime Branch CID for further probe.

In other news, Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai suspended the head of its Tamil department on Thursday after she was allegedly heard defaming a scheduled caste community while speaking to a student over the phone. Associate professor P Anuradha was suspended for two months after the college received complaints including from a professor of the department, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi member and the Students Federation of India, said an order issued by C Duraikannu, secretary of the Pachiayappa’s Trust, which runs the college. Also, a village administrative officer (VAO) and revenue inspector (RI) were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly demanding and receiving bribe, said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.

08:45 (IST)26 Aug 2022
Tamil Nadu CM praises Tirupur model, says other districts should emulate it

Hailing the Tirupur model "where a worker today becomes an owner tomorrow," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wanted the other districts in the state to emulate it. Participating in the zonal MSME meet at nearby Tirupur, he said this knitwear hub is popular with its readymade garments and caters to the clothing needs of the general public.

Tirupur, with over 57,000 MSMEs and more than 8 lakh workers not only witnesses the growth of owners and industrialists, but also the workers, who were becoming owners, he pointed out. Stalin said coir products are manufactured in nearby Kangeyam, Dharapuram and Udumalpet and with the growth of business in Tirupur, other districts in the state should follow the business model. (PTI)

08:22 (IST)26 Aug 2022
08:09 (IST)26 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates:

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a glossary, as suggested by the Madras High Court, as to how the persons belonging to the third gender should be addressed/described. The Additional Advocate-General told Justice N Ananth Venkatesh on Tuesday that the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on August 20 this year. He also furnished a copy of the same to the judge and submitted that by virtue of the publication of the glossary in the official gazette, the terms mentioned in it would have a statutory backing and whenever the LGBTQIA+ community is to be addressed by any forum, it is mandatory to describe them only by using the terms that have been mentioned in the gazette.

Know Your City | ‘No rate card; people give what they have’: A peek into Chennai’s 83-years-old salon

Running a shop in most happening places is difficult, running a shop in one of the most happening places in Chennai for over 50 years is more difficult, running a salon without compromising on one’s principles while competing with modern salons and spas is an even tougher, herculean task. Kerala Hair Dressers does just that on an everyday basis. Started in 1939 by V Sanguni Nair, who hailed from a family of hairdressers known as Valakkathara House in Thrissur, Kerala, the salon at Chennai’s Pondy Bazaar still caters to around 50 people every day.

From Sanguni Nair, the shop was taken over by his son S Aravindakshan in 1970s and later in the early 90s, by his grandson A Sandeep (42).

Chennai This Week | Food and entertainment on the cards as city celebrates Madras Week

As Chennai marks Madras Week, there are several events you can attend this week. From movie night to a photo walk for children, the city has a lot to offer if you live here or are just dropping by.

Gears and Garage, in Nungambakkam, is all set to screen the National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru. Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, the film has won critical as well as commercial acclaim. Join this week’s Club Movie Night on August 25 at 9 pm.

