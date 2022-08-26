Chennai News Live Updates: Sudden rain lashes Chennai, light showers predicted in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates:

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a glossary, as suggested by the Madras High Court, as to how the persons belonging to the third gender should be addressed/described. The Additional Advocate-General told Justice N Ananth Venkatesh on Tuesday that the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on August 20 this year. He also furnished a copy of the same to the judge and submitted that by virtue of the publication of the glossary in the official gazette, the terms mentioned in it would have a statutory backing and whenever the LGBTQIA+ community is to be addressed by any forum, it is mandatory to describe them only by using the terms that have been mentioned in the gazette.

Running a shop in most happening places is difficult, running a shop in one of the most happening places in Chennai for over 50 years is more difficult, running a salon without compromising on one’s principles while competing with modern salons and spas is an even tougher, herculean task. Kerala Hair Dressers does just that on an everyday basis. Started in 1939 by V Sanguni Nair, who hailed from a family of hairdressers known as Valakkathara House in Thrissur, Kerala, the salon at Chennai’s Pondy Bazaar still caters to around 50 people every day.

From Sanguni Nair, the shop was taken over by his son S Aravindakshan in 1970s and later in the early 90s, by his grandson A Sandeep (42).

Chennai This Week | Food and entertainment on the cards as city celebrates Madras Week

As Chennai marks Madras Week, there are several events you can attend this week. From movie night to a photo walk for children, the city has a lot to offer if you live here or are just dropping by.

Gears and Garage, in Nungambakkam, is all set to screen the National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru. Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, the film has won critical as well as commercial acclaim. Join this week’s Club Movie Night on August 25 at 9 pm.