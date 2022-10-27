Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu govt seeks NIA probe in the cylinder blast near Coimbatore temple

Chennai News Live Updates, 27 October 2022: A DAY after invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to seek an NIA probe into the LPG cylinder blast inside a vehicle, near a temple in Coimbatore, early on Sunday. An engineering graduate, identified as Jameesha Mubin, 25, who was in the vehicle, was killed in the blast. In 2019, Mubin was “examined” by the NIA for suspected ties to a radical network linked to Zahran Hashim, alleged mastermind of the 2019 Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.

If cabs, autos or other similar contract carriages refuse to carry passengers, these would attract a fine between Rs 50 and Rs 500, according to the Tamil Nadu Government’s revised spot fines in pursuance of the amendment by the Centre for traffic violations coming into effect from Wednesday. As per the new provisions, if motorists refuse to leave the way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances or fire tenders, they will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be collected from motorists if they are found disobedient to the orders of the authority.

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue a fresh notification for holding counselling for promotion to the post of B.T. assistants and headmasters of high schools from among qualified teachers, who possess the minimum eligibility criteria of passing the teachers eligibility test (TET) at the earliest. Justice D Krishnakumar issued the direction while allowing a writ petition from R Sakthivel and dismissing a writ petition from V Vanaja and 40 others recently.