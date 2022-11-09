Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu government convenes meeting of legislature parties to discuss next course of action over EWS quota

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced convening a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12 to discuss the next course of action following the Supreme Court upholding the 10 per cent economically weaker section (EWS) quota. Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair the meeting. “This quota system is against social justice and equality and contrary to the social justice policy,” a government release said about the EWS reservation. Therefore, the meeting will discuss the next course of action on this issue.

In other updates, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Tuesday forecast rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days. Chennai and its neighbouring districts including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvalluvar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for three days, on November 10, 11 and 12. According to the meteorological centre, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government plans to garner Rs 75,000 crore worth investments and generate about one lakh jobs over the next 10 years through the aerospace and defence sectors, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. Releasing an aerospace and defence industrial policy at the ‘Future is now-Towering Tamil Nadu’ conclave here, Stalin said the policy aims at providing enhanced support to micro, small and medium enterprises sector and start-ups in the two sectors. The mission of the policy is to create a robust, world-class, high technology efficient aerospace and defence manufacturing eco-system.