Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu government convenes meeting of legislature parties to discuss next course of action over EWS quota

Chennai News Live Updates Today November 9: Tamil Nadu has reported 104 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048 a medical bulletin said here. Chennai added 26 new cases.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: November 9, 2022 8:46:15 am
Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair the meeting. (File)

 The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced convening a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12 to discuss the next course of action following the Supreme Court upholding the 10 per cent economically weaker section (EWS) quota. Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair the meeting. “This quota system is against social justice and equality and contrary to the social justice policy,” a government release said about the EWS reservation. Therefore, the meeting will discuss the next course of action on this issue.

In other updates, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Tuesday forecast rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days. Chennai and its neighbouring districts including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvalluvar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for three days, on November 10, 11 and 12. According to the meteorological centre, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government plans to garner Rs 75,000 crore worth investments and generate about one lakh jobs over the next 10 years through the aerospace and defence sectors, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. Releasing an aerospace and defence industrial policy at the ‘Future is now-Towering Tamil Nadu’ conclave here, Stalin said the policy aims at providing enhanced support to micro, small and medium enterprises sector and start-ups in the two sectors. The mission of the policy is to create a robust, world-class, high technology efficient aerospace and defence manufacturing eco-system.

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu government convenes meeting of legislature parties to discuss next course of action over EWS quota; Watch this space for all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

08:46 (IST)09 Nov 2022
Good morning! Welcome to today's Live blog. We bring all the latest updated from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

The Supreme Court judgment upholding 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in upper caste in admissions and government jobs is a setback to the century-long social justice struggle, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Political parties and all like-minded organisations in Tamil Nadu should come together to protect social justice and ensure it is heard across the country, Stalin, who is the president of the ruling DMK said, reacting to the Supreme Court’s Monday judgment upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to the EWS in admissions and government jobs.

In other updates from the state: A 10-year-old female sloth bear that was tranquilised by forest department officials in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district after it attacked three men died a day later after it was released in the wild. According to forest officials, the bear died due to a lung infection.

The bear first attacked Vaigundamani of Karuthalingapuram village while he was on his way to Pethanpillai Kudiyiruppu on his two-wheeler to sell snacks on Sunday morning. Two other men, Sailappan and his brother Nagenthiran, were also attacked when they tried to rescue Vaigundamani.

A video of the bear furiously biting a man and people around it screaming and trying to scare it off had gone viral on social media.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that stations in Phase-I of the Metro network will be beautified based on themes reflecting the city’s rich art and cultural history.

According to officials, the themes will be a compilation of photographs, murals, and sculptures. The officers are also discussing the possibility of including themes based on popular Tamil films.

“We are discussing what we can do… we can’t really say anything in detail as it is still very early… We have planned to provide a new look to the stations in Phase-I and later, stations in Phase-II will be beautified as well. Initially, we are looking to beautify Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central, Airport, and Alandur metro stations,” a senior CMRL official said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 08:43:50 am
