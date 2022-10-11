Chennai news live updates: Tamil Nadu allows bursting of crackers with restrictions for Deepavali

The government has asked the public to seek permission for community fire cracking from the district administration or the local body concerned. (File)

Chennai news live updates Oct 11, 2022: The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the bursting of less-polluting and low sound-generating crackers during two fixed time windows on Deepavali. The advisory issued by the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Monday said the Supreme Court in 2018 had instructed the manufacturers to manufacture crackers by using raw materials that reduce the emission level besides directing them to make and sell ‘green crackers’ in the future.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Sunday said it is coordinating with the Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue people from the stuck there after falling prey to job fraud. The Commisionerate requested people to inform it about people who are needed to be rescued from Cambodia and provide details of their places of work on its helplines: +91 9600023645, +91 8760248625, 044- 28515288.

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan have welcomed twin babies reportedly born through surrogacy, four months after their marriage. As questions arose whether the couple had followed surrogacy rules, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government would seek an explanation from them.