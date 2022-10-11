scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Chennai news live updates: Tamil Nadu allows bursting of crackers with restrictions for Deepavali

Chennai news live updates today: The Tamil Nadu government has permitted people to burst crackers from 6 am to 7 am and again from 7 pm to 8 pm.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2022 9:09:07 am
The government has asked the public to seek permission for community fire cracking from the district administration or the local body concerned. (File)

Chennai news live updates Oct 11, 2022: The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the bursting of less-polluting and low sound-generating crackers during two fixed time windows on Deepavali. The advisory issued by the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Monday said the Supreme Court in 2018 had instructed the manufacturers to manufacture crackers by using raw materials that reduce the emission level besides directing them to make and sell ‘green crackers’ in the future.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Sunday said it is coordinating with the Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue people from the stuck there after falling prey to job fraud. The Commisionerate requested people to inform it about people who are needed to be rescued from Cambodia and provide details of their places of work on its helplines: +91 9600023645, +91 8760248625, 044- 28515288.

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan have welcomed twin babies reportedly born through surrogacy, four months after their marriage. As questions arose whether the couple had followed surrogacy rules, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government would seek an explanation from them.

 

Live Blog

Chennai News Live updates: TN govt regulates bursting of crackers ; Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils coordinating with people stuck in Cambodia ; follow this space for more updates

09:02 (IST)11 Oct 2022
Tamil Nadu coordinating with Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue job fraud victims

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Sunday said it is coordinating with the Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue people from the stuck there after falling prey to job fraud.

The Commisionerate requested people to inform it about people who are needed to be rescued from Cambodia and provide details of their places of work on its helplines: +91 9600023645, +91 8760248625, 044- 28515288. Know more...

08:50 (IST)11 Oct 2022
Know Your City: Quality chai at minimal cost, USP of Chennai’s Irani tea stalls for over six decades

The Irani tea stalls in Chennai have been serving piping hot ‘dum tea’ for over six decades. From the first one at Wall Tax Road in 1955, the chain has expanded to 13 locations across the city not compromising on its quality while keeping the rate affordable for the commoners.

At the ‘Sweet Corner’ shop, located next to the Irani tea stall at Conron Smith Road in Anna Salai, indianexpress.com caught up with Boman Irani, 70, who now read more...

“Stringent action would be initiated against agents who send these youths abroad in illegal routes,” the Commisionerate noted.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 08:36:04 am
