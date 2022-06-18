Chennai News Live Updates: City reports 286 new Covid-19 cases; active cases breach 2,500-mark in Tamil Nadu

The Chief Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district ordered the suspension of two teachers on Thursday after an audio clip of them speaking against certain castes recently went viral.

As per the audio clip leaked ahead of the parent-teachers association (PTA) election at a government higher secondary school near Vilathikulam, where close to 700 students are enrolled, a computer teacher – identified only as Meena – first speaks to a male student and later hands over the phone allegedly to maths teacher Kalaiselvi. The latter is heard telling the boy that the elections are going to take place and that some teachers are insisting that the administration must not enrol students from his village.

In the wake of a mild surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in association with the state health department planned to depute mobile RT-PCR teams in zones with a high number of cases. According to a release from the civic body on Thursday, a total of 797 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday.

In Chennai, as many as 140 primary health centres and 16 urban community centres were carrying out the RT-PCR tests at free of cost. Due to the increase in cases — especially in four zones — Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar, eight mobile RT-PCR teams with two for each zone will be on duty starting Friday (June 17). Residents can dial 1913 to get their RT-PCR tests done at the doorstep.