Saturday, June 18, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: City reports 286 new Covid-19 cases; active cases breach 2,500-mark in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 18 June: Chennai logged the majority of new cases with 286, Chengalpet 119, while the remaining were spread across 27 of the total 38 districts in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: June 18, 2022 9:12:44 am
Chennai News, Chennai Latest News, Chennai News LiveAs many as 208 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,18,866 leaving 2,694 active cases.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 18 June: Tamil Nadu, witnessing a surge in new coronavirus cases, added 589 infections on Friday, which include four returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the caseload to 34,59,586, the health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. As many as 208 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,18,866 leaving 2,694 active cases. Chennai logged the majority of new cases with 286, Chengalpet 119, while the remaining were spread across 27 of the total 38 districts in the state.

In other news, AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday held a massive show of strength in northern Tamil Nadu, a day after party colleague and Coordinator O Panneerselvam sought to veto his camp’s single leadership proposal. While followers of both Palaniswami (EPS) and Panneerselvam (OPS) were engaged in backroom negotiations to mobilise the support of party functionaries for their respective leaders, parleys continued as well to resolve the bickering well ahead of the June 23 General Council meeting.

Also, several trains were either fully or partially cancelled in the region due to the protest against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the defence services, Southern Railway said on Friday. The Madras High Court Friday dismissed a plea seeking premature release of Nalini Sriharan and P Ravichandran, both of whom are convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Follow this space for all the latest news updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

09:12 (IST)18 Jun 2022
Tamil Nadu strategically placed for industrial growth: Minister

Businesses in the United States should invest in Tamil Nadu as it is strategically placed for industrial growth with the presence of sea ports and airports, State Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Friday. The Minister for Industries said the State is a preferred destination for investment because of a progressive and pro-active government.

Thennarasu, along with his Cabinet colleague Minister for Finance and Human Resources Palanivel Thiagarajan took part in an event held to mark the 246th anniversary of United States independence and 75 years of US-India partnership organised by the U S Consulate here on Thursday, a press release said.

Thiagarajan, in his speech, said the people-to-people connect between the two countries runs a lot deeper and the ties would grow and strengthen the relationship. (PTI)

08:51 (IST)18 Jun 2022
Tamil Nadu reports 589 new Covid-19 infections; active cases breach 2,500-mark

08:40 (IST)18 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Follow this space for all the latest news updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district ordered the suspension of two teachers on Thursday after an audio clip of them speaking against certain castes recently went viral.

As per the audio clip leaked ahead of the parent-teachers association (PTA) election at a government higher secondary school near Vilathikulam, where close to 700 students are enrolled, a computer teacher – identified only as Meena – first speaks to a male student and later hands over the phone allegedly to maths teacher Kalaiselvi. The latter is heard telling the boy that the elections are going to take place and that some teachers are insisting that the administration must not enrol students from his village.

READ | Two teachers suspended in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi after casteist conversation goes viral

In the wake of a mild surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in association with the state health department planned to depute mobile RT-PCR teams in zones with a high number of cases. According to a release from the civic body on Thursday, a total of 797 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday.

In Chennai, as many as 140 primary health centres and 16 urban community centres were carrying out the RT-PCR tests at free of cost. Due to the increase in cases — especially in four zones — Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar, eight mobile RT-PCR teams with two for each zone will be on duty starting Friday (June 17). Residents can dial 1913 to get their RT-PCR tests done at the doorstep.

READ | Covid in Tamil Nadu: GCC plans to depute 8 mobile RT-PCR teams at 4 areas in Chennai

