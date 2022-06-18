Chennai News Live Updates: City reports 286 new Covid-19 cases; active cases breach 2,500-mark in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 18 June: Tamil Nadu, witnessing a surge in new coronavirus cases, added 589 infections on Friday, which include four returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the caseload to 34,59,586, the health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. As many as 208 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,18,866 leaving 2,694 active cases. Chennai logged the majority of new cases with 286, Chengalpet 119, while the remaining were spread across 27 of the total 38 districts in the state.
In other news, AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday held a massive show of strength in northern Tamil Nadu, a day after party colleague and Coordinator O Panneerselvam sought to veto his camp’s single leadership proposal. While followers of both Palaniswami (EPS) and Panneerselvam (OPS) were engaged in backroom negotiations to mobilise the support of party functionaries for their respective leaders, parleys continued as well to resolve the bickering well ahead of the June 23 General Council meeting.
Also, several trains were either fully or partially cancelled in the region due to the protest against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the defence services, Southern Railway said on Friday. The Madras High Court Friday dismissed a plea seeking premature release of Nalini Sriharan and P Ravichandran, both of whom are convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
Businesses in the United States should invest in Tamil Nadu as it is strategically placed for industrial growth with the presence of sea ports and airports, State Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Friday. The Minister for Industries said the State is a preferred destination for investment because of a progressive and pro-active government.
Thennarasu, along with his Cabinet colleague Minister for Finance and Human Resources Palanivel Thiagarajan took part in an event held to mark the 246th anniversary of United States independence and 75 years of US-India partnership organised by the U S Consulate here on Thursday, a press release said.
Thiagarajan, in his speech, said the people-to-people connect between the two countries runs a lot deeper and the ties would grow and strengthen the relationship. (PTI)
