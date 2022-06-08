Chennai News Live: Parts of Chennai to face power cuts today; state reports 144 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Southperumbedu, Guindy, Porur, Adyar/Neelankarai, Mylapore, KK Nagar, Ponneri/Durainallur, Ambattur for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

In other news, the active Covid-19 infections neared the 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu and the state reported 144 new cases on Tuesday. Of the 144 cases, five were returnees from Turkey, Singapore and Jharkhand, pushing the tally to 34,56,317, the Health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. The number of people who have recuperated from the virus grew to 34,17,365 with 79 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 927 active cases.

In a separate development, Tamil Nadu’s minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE), Sekar Babu, has warned the administration of Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram of legal action against the priests if they prevented a government-ordered inspection from being carried out. Also, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) restraining any discussion on Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu balancing reservoir project at its meeting on June 17, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said.