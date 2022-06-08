scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Chennai News Live: Parts of Chennai to face power cuts today; state reports 144 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 8 June 2022: In other news, the active Covid-19 infections neared the 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu and the state reported 144 new cases on Tuesday.

Updated: June 8, 2022 9:35:03 am
Chennai News, Chennai live news, Chennai latest newsParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Southperumbedu, Guindy, Porur, Adyar/Neelankarai, Mylapore, KK Nagar, Ponneri/Durainallur, Ambattur for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

In other news, the active Covid-19 infections neared the 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu and the state reported 144 new cases on Tuesday. Of the 144 cases, five were returnees from Turkey, Singapore and Jharkhand, pushing the tally to 34,56,317, the Health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. The number of people who have recuperated from the virus grew to 34,17,365 with 79 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 927 active cases.

In a separate development, Tamil Nadu’s minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE), Sekar Babu, has warned the administration of Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram of legal action against the priests if they prevented a government-ordered inspection from being carried out. Also, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) restraining any discussion on Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu balancing reservoir project at its meeting on June 17, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said.

09:35 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Active cases in Tamil Nadu near 1000-mark as state reports 144 new Covid-19 cases; 82 in Chennai

09:09 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Chennai power cut: These parts of city to face power disruption today

Tambaram: PAMMAL Pammal main road, Masooran street, Paumpon nagar RADHANAGAR Purusothaman nagar full area, Padmanaba nagar, Sriram nagar, Ganapathipuram main road, Nagathamman koil street, Krishnasamy street and above all sorrunding areas. Check out the affected areas here

Tambaram: PAMMAL Pammal main road, Masooran street, Paumpon nagar RADHANAGAR Purusothaman nagar full area, Padmanaba nagar, Sriram nagar, Ganapathipuram main road, Nagathamman koil street, Krishnasamy street and above all sorrunding areas. Check out the affected areas here

08:52 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's Indian Express live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 8 June 2022:

Chennai News, Chennai News Live Chennai: People click photos at a flower show organised on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, at Kalaivanar Arangam, in Chennai, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI06_03_2022_000100B)

Former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd. The Chennai Super Kings captain has also been roped in as the brand ambassador of the startup that has about 400 drones and 500 pilots. “I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer,” Dhoni said, as quoted in the startup’s statement.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said it was a dream-come-true moment for him to see Dhoni as part of the Garuda Aerospace family. “Mahi Bhai is the epitome of dedication and I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our cap table adds tremendous value, which will motivate our team to perform better,” he noted.

READ | Chennai: Dhoni invests in drone startup Garuda Aerospace, to be its brand ambassador

Police in Tamil Nadu have unearthed a case of a minor girl who was raped by her mother’s male friend on multiple occasion and was forced to sell her oocytes, the female gamete cell or egg, to several hospitals in the region. The girl’s mother and her male friend have been arrested, police said.

Among others arrested are a woman intermediary who allegedly facilitated the sale and a van driver who forged an Aadhaar card for the girl to identify her as a 20-year-old, according to a senior officer probing the case. “We have also started a probe on certain hospitals and a few doctors,” the officer added.

READ | Minor raped, forced to sell her eggs to pvt hospitals; Tamil Nadu begins probe

