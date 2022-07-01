Chennai News Live Updates: You are no longer AIADMK coordinator, EPS tells OPS; Covid-19 cases breach 2,000-mark in TN

A 30-year-old driver of a popular cab aggregator was killed Sunday by three men who booked the cab from Tambaram to drop them in Chengalpet. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Arjunan, had picked up the men from Tambaram Sunday. On the same evening, the police found him dead with his throat slit on the roadside near Vallam in Chengalpet. The victim, hailing from Sholinganallur, is survived by wife and one-month old twin babies.

The police said the accused identified as Prasanth, Thirumoorthy and Kattimuthu belong to Perambalur and were working in Chennai.

As the Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival is back in Chennai after being stalled for two years because of the Covid-related restrictions, organisers are expecting a huge turnout not only from Chennai but also from other cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Puducherry, where it is popular. The festival will take place from August 5 to 7 at Surf Turf on the Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.