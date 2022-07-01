Chennai News Live Updates: You are no longer AIADMK coordinator, EPS tells OPS; Covid-19 cases breach 2,000-mark in TN

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: A day after O Panneerselvam wrote a letter to Edappadi K Palaniswami, offering his will to sign the authorisation forms A and B for fielding All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidates in the byelection to the local bodies in Tamil Nadu, EPS, the party’s headquarters secretary, on Thursday shot back saying the letter of OPS, the party treasurer, could not be accepted.
New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date. The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Four people – 2 from Singapore and 1 each from Bangladesh and USA – are among the 2,069 who tested positive Thursday. Chennai reported 909 new infections and is likely to breach the 1,000-mark soon. Neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 352 cases of infections followed by Tiruvallur with 100 while Coimbatore saw 96.
A lower court on Thursday ordered notice to AIADMK former co-ordinator O Panneerselvam and the party’s joint co-ordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami requiring them to file their counters in response to a petition seeking to restrain the persons concerned from holding the general council of the party on July 11.
New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date. The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Four people – 2 from Singapore and 1 each from Bangladesh and USA – are among the 2,069 who tested positive Thursday. Chennai reported 909 new infections and is likely to breach the 1,000-mark soon.
A day after O Panneerselvam wrote a letter to Edappadi K Palaniswami, offering his will to sign the authorisation forms A and B for fielding All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidates in the byelection to the local bodies in Tamil Nadu, EPS, the party’s headquarters secretary, on Thursday shot back saying the letter of OPS, the party treasurer, could not be accepted.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.