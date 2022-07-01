scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: You are no longer AIADMK coordinator, EPS tells OPS; Covid-19 cases breach 2,000-mark in TN

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today (1 July 2022): Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: A day after O Panneerselvam wrote a letter to Edappadi K Palaniswami, offering his will to sign the authorisation forms A and B for fielding All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidates in the byelection to the local bodies in Tamil Nadu, EPS, the party’s headquarters secretary, on Thursday shot back saying the letter of OPS, the party treasurer, could not be accepted.

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date. The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Four people – 2 from Singapore and 1 each from Bangladesh and USA – are among the 2,069 who tested positive Thursday. Chennai reported 909 new infections and is likely to breach the 1,000-mark soon. Neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 352 cases of infections followed by Tiruvallur with 100 while Coimbatore saw 96.

A lower court on Thursday ordered notice to AIADMK former co-ordinator O Panneerselvam and the party’s joint co-ordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami requiring them to file their counters in response to a petition seeking to restrain the persons concerned from holding the general council of the party on July 11.

09:30 (IST)01 Jul 2022
Covid-19 cases breach 2,000-mark in Tamil Nadu

09:00 (IST)01 Jul 2022
You are no longer AIADMK coordinator, EPS tells OPS

08:48 (IST)01 Jul 2022
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

A 30-year-old driver of a popular cab aggregator was killed Sunday by three men who booked the cab from Tambaram to drop them in Chengalpet. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Arjunan, had picked up the men from Tambaram Sunday. On the same evening, the police found him dead with his throat slit on the roadside near Vallam in Chengalpet. The victim, hailing from Sholinganallur, is survived by wife and one-month old twin babies.

The police said the accused identified as Prasanth, Thirumoorthy and Kattimuthu belong to Perambalur and were working in Chennai.

READ | Three passengers murder Ola cab driver in Tamil Nadu, arrested

As the Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival is back in Chennai after being stalled for two years because of the Covid-related restrictions, organisers are expecting a huge turnout not only from Chennai but also from other cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Puducherry, where it is popular. The festival will take place from August 5 to 7 at Surf Turf on the Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.

READ | Chennai’s Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival is back after two years

