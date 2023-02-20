scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu BJP to hold hunger strike against state govt over killing of Army jawan

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had alleged that jawans are not safe even in their hometowns under DMK rule.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | February 20, 2023 10:55 IST
Chennai news live: K Annamalai (Twitter/@annamalai_k)

Chennai News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding a hunger strike and silent rally tomorrow as a mark of protest against the DMK government over the killing of an Army jawan in Krishnagiri. BJP state president K Annamalai is also expected to participate in the programme. What is the case all about? A 28-year-old Army jawan who was allegedly assaulted by a DMK leader and his relatives after a dispute over washing clothes near a public water tap at Pochampally in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Police had arrested the main accused DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and nine others including his son Rajapandi in the case.

In other news, a sounding rocket carrying 150 payloads built by students for educational purpose was successfully launched near Chennai, the organisers said on Sunday. The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023 (APJAKSLVM2023) was designed and built by a team comprising students and space industry experts. The rocket carrying 150 research experiment cubes lifted off around 8.15 am from an open space belonging to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation ground at Devanari village in neighbouring Chengalpet district, news agency PTI reported.

While unveiling the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Vision 2030 at the real estate exhibition Fairpro 2023,CM Stalin said that with nearly 49 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s population living in urban areas, and ever increasing need for housing for families and commercial space, the state government is taking steps to meet the changing requirements. The government is committed to providing speedy approvals for projects and is also planning to establish new satellite cities, he added on Saturday.

Live Blog

Chennai news live: Over 500 people killed in Chennai road accidents last year: Traffic police data; follow this space for all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

10:36 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Actor Rajinikanth visits deceased actor Mayilsamy's residence; offers condolences

Rajinikanth visited the residence of Mayilsamy, an actor in the Tamil film industry who had passed away in the city on Sunday, and offered his condolences. The actor, known for his comic roles in films, had complained of discomfort. His family rushed him to a hospital in Chennai where he passed away. Kamal Haasan had also tweeted, “My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy.”

10:11 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Traffic police data | Over 500 people killed in Chennai road accidents last year

A total of 500 vehicles were involved in road accidents in Chennai city and 508 people have lost their lives last year, according to data by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) released Thursday. The accident data for the year 2022 records the number of road fatalities caused due to negligence. Read more here

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin unveils Real Estate Vision 2030, affirms steps on to meet changing needs (Twitter/@CMOTamilnadu)

Video shows locals thrashing migrant labourers on Tamil Nadu train, police file FIR

After a video showing two men abusing and assaulting migrant labourers on a crowded train in Tamil Nadu went viral online, the railway police said they had booked a case.

In the video, a man clad in a brown shirt can be heard using obscene words against migrant labourers and even against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asks where the locals will go if migrants keep coming to the state.

Even as fellow passengers urge him to stop hitting the migrants, the man can be seen hitting a labourer after holding him by his hair and asking who the labourers’ agent was and where they hailed from. As he moves forward, another man hits a migrant labourer. The exact location and timing of the incident are not known.

Army jawan dies after assault; DMK councillor, son and seven others arrested

A 28-year-old Army jawan who was allegedly assaulted by a DMK leader and his relatives after a dispute over washing clothes near a public water tap at Pochampally in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, police said.

R Chinnaswamy, a DMK councillor in the Nagojanahalli town panchayat, allegedly passed comments and asked Prabhu and his brother Prabhakaran, also in the Army, to move away from near the drinking water tap where they were washing clothes on February 8, according to police.

Though a heated exchange followed, the brothers and Chinnaswamy left the place after local residents interfered. However, the same evening Chinnaswamy visited the Army men’s house with four of his sons and other relatives and allegedly attacked the duo. While Prabhu received a severe head injury and was admitted to a Hosur hospital, Prabharakaran also sustained a minor injury.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:40 IST
