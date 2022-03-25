scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu govt will handle Sri Lankan Tamils’ return legally, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates, Chennai News Live, Chennai Today News, Chennai Weather News Updates, 25 March: Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, the former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who was arrested on March 19 in connection with a case registered against him by the police in July 2020, was granted regular bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: March 25, 2022 9:09:23 am
Chennai News, Chennai Live NewsTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Taking cognisance of the sudden arrival of Sri Lankan nationals to the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the government is in touch with the Centre on how to handle the issue legally. Referring to media reports on the Lankan nationals fleeing the crisis-hit island nation and reaching the shores of Tamil Nadu in droves, the Chief Minister said he had already instructed the officials to get in touch with the Central government on handling the issue legally.

Meanwhile, Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, the former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who was arrested on March 19 in connection with a case registered against him by the police in July 2020, was granted regular bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday. Also, Tamil Nadu’s fiscal position drastically weakened due to the administrative incompetence of the AIADMK regime, state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan claimed on Thursday and alleged the situation worsened post the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

More from Chennai

In other news, after prolonged hearings running to months on the writ plea of Nalini Sriharan, who was incarcerated for well over 30 years in connection with Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to order her premature release without the consent of the State Governor, the first bench of the Madras High Court on Thrusday directed the Registry to number the writ petition, PTI reported.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu govt will handle Sri Lankan Tamils' return legally, says CM Stalin; AIADMK weakened Tamil Nadu's fiscal position: Finance Minister; ABVP ex-chief Dr Subbiah Shanmugam granted regular bail; Follow live updates

09:09 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar-DMS, Perungudi-Thoraipakkam, Adyar-Enjambakkam, Chetpet, Avadi-Kamaraj Nagar, Southperambadu for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Check out which areas will be affected

08:53 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog

Hello and welcome to the Chennai live blog by the Indian Express. We bring to you the latest news updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned. Also follow out Twitter handle @ie_chennai

Chennai: A woman carries water can on her head, on a hot summer day, at Fort St George, in Chennai, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

In an official communication, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden said the veterinary team examined the carcass of the three spotted deer under the supervision of the Wildlife Warden, Guindy National Park. All tissue and blood smear samples were collected and sent to Central University laboratory, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), Chennai, for pathological analysis.

“The test results were received from TANUVAS on March 23. As per the laboratory reports, all the given samples were found negative for anthrax genome. Hence it is hereby informed that the death of three spotted deer did not occur due to prevalence of anthrax bacterium,” the statement read.

READ | Deer deaths on IIT-Madras campus not due to anthrax infection: Tamil Nadu Forest Department

Food Safety Department officials on Wednesday raided a shop at Arulmigu Vadapalani Andavar temple in Vadapalani and found that snacks and sweets sold as prasadam were being cooked under unhygienic conditions. Following complaints, the officials conducted a surprise check at the premises where the prasadam is cooked and found that the space had been running without a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The officials found items like ladoo, muruku, thattu vadai, adhirasam, panchamirtham being sold past their expiry date at the stall and expiry date for a few items was not mentioned.

READ | Chennai: Food safety officials raid shop at Vadapalani Andavar temple

In a significant judgment, the Madras High Court has held that an accused in a POCSO case might be allowed to cross-examine the victim, who was a minor at the time of occurrence, but a major (21 years old) now. Justice A D Jagadish Chandira gave the ruling while allowing a criminal original petition from S Ganeshan of Coimbatore, recently.

READ | Madras HC permits POCSO accused to recall victim for cross-examining

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd