Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu govt will handle Sri Lankan Tamils’ return legally, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Taking cognisance of the sudden arrival of Sri Lankan nationals to the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the government is in touch with the Centre on how to handle the issue legally. Referring to media reports on the Lankan nationals fleeing the crisis-hit island nation and reaching the shores of Tamil Nadu in droves, the Chief Minister said he had already instructed the officials to get in touch with the Central government on handling the issue legally.
Meanwhile, Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, the former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who was arrested on March 19 in connection with a case registered against him by the police in July 2020, was granted regular bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday. Also, Tamil Nadu’s fiscal position drastically weakened due to the administrative incompetence of the AIADMK regime, state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan claimed on Thursday and alleged the situation worsened post the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
In other news, after prolonged hearings running to months on the writ plea of Nalini Sriharan, who was incarcerated for well over 30 years in connection with Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to order her premature release without the consent of the State Governor, the first bench of the Madras High Court on Thrusday directed the Registry to number the writ petition, PTI reported.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar-DMS, Perungudi-Thoraipakkam, Adyar-Enjambakkam, Chetpet, Avadi-Kamaraj Nagar, Southperambadu for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
