Chennai News Live Updates: 16 Sri Lankan refugees reach Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram in two batches

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: On Tuesday, 16 Sri Lankan nationals, all Tamils from the Jaffna and Mannar regions in the north, reached Tamil Nadu in two batches. The first set of six refugees, including three children, were stranded near an island off the coast of Rameswaram and rescued by Coast Guard. The second group of ten reached late in the night. Sources in Tamil Nadu Police told The Indian Express that the refugees were fleeing unemployment and shortage of food in Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, the testimony of senior officials ruling out conspiracy by V K Sasikala or her family against late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is correct, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said in Chennai on Tuesday in his deposition before an inquiry panel. Also, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it was committed to banning online gambling and that all efforts are on to invoke the existing laws to serve the purpose. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and advised authorities to continue to follow the ‘test-track-treat-vaccination’ along with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour towards containing the spread of pathogen.
In other news, wondering which legal provision will empower a High Court to grant bail to a convict, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to approach the Supreme Court to seek the relief.
Eight people, including four minors and two DMK members, allegedly sexually exploited and raped a 22-year-old Dalit woman for more than a year in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, police said Tuesday. They were arrested and remanded in police custody on Monday night, with the minors being sent to a correctional facility. According to police, the Dalit Christian woman was trapped by her lover, who runs a small dairy. Hariharan Mahendran, 27, allegedly shared her private videos with seven of his friends — two of them, excluding the minors, are DMK members. Read more
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday by the Chennai Police for allegedly cheating and sexually assaulting multiple women after befriending them on social media. According to cops, the accused, identified as Mohammed Zaid, a BCom graduate, resides in Kilpauk and is a model by profession. Zaid would chat with multiple women through his Instagram account and had developed a relationship with them on the pretext of marrying them. He had sexually assaulted and had even borrowed a large amount of money from them, the police said. Read more
The police have arrested six men who performed dangerous motorcycle stunts on the Kamarajar Salai near the Marina Beach in Chennai on March 19, officials said. They also seized expensive motorbikes, including a KTM, Yamaha and Activa, from the bikers. The action came after a video of the youngsters wheeling and racing on Friday night was shared widely on social media. Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested M Mukesh (20), Roman Algired (23) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, J Hariharan (21) of Purasiwalkam, Mohammed Sathik (20), Mohammed Rahmadullah (20) and Mohammed Asif (19) of Korukupet. Read more
The Greater Chennai Corporation is proposing to cancel the licenses issued to the shops and other establishments, which continue to sell banned plastic items in the city. A submission to this effect was made by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandep Singh Bedi, in his counter-affidavit filed before the Madras High Court on Monday.
The counter was filed in response to a writ petition from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Manufacturers Association, challenging an order of the Tamil Nadu government issued in June 2018, banning production and sale of 14 types of plastic items from January 1, 2019. Read more
A total of six Sri Lankan nationals who attempted to enter the country illegally and were left stranded mid-sea were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday. According to a release from the Coast Guard, the six refugees, including a male, two females and three children, are residents of Jaffna and Kokupadaiyan in Sri Lanka. Read more
Hello and welcome to the Indian Express Chennai live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.