Chennai News Live Updates: 16 Sri Lankan refugees reach Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram in two batches

After completion of interrogation on arrival, the refugees were handed over to the Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action. (Photo: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: On Tuesday, 16 Sri Lankan nationals, all Tamils from the Jaffna and Mannar regions in the north, reached Tamil Nadu in two batches. The first set of six refugees, including three children, were stranded near an island off the coast of Rameswaram and rescued by Coast Guard. The second group of ten reached late in the night. Sources in Tamil Nadu Police told The Indian Express that the refugees were fleeing unemployment and shortage of food in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the testimony of senior officials ruling out conspiracy by V K Sasikala or her family against late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is correct, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said in Chennai on Tuesday in his deposition before an inquiry panel. Also, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it was committed to banning online gambling and that all efforts are on to invoke the existing laws to serve the purpose. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and advised authorities to continue to follow the ‘test-track-treat-vaccination’ along with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour towards containing the spread of pathogen.

In other news, wondering which legal provision will empower a High Court to grant bail to a convict, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to approach the Supreme Court to seek the relief.