Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hikes dearness allowance for govt employees

Chennai News Live Updates: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners will be increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with immediate effect, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff and the decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, he said.
Meanwhile, on New Year’s eve, 932 vehicles were seized for violations in Chennai, which include over 300 vehicles in connection with drunken driving, police said on Sunday. During vehicle-checking at 368 locations in the city on Saturday, as many as 13,036 vehicles were checked and 360 vehicles seized, for drivers were under the influence of alcohol.
In other news, the National Commission for Schedule Caste has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, seeking his response to a petition stating he allegedly blocking the path of Dalit farmers going to their farmland. In the notice to V Balakrishnan, the Commission said the petition submitted by an individual sought action against those blocking the path in a village. A 95-year-old Dalit farmer of Uppilipalayam was not allowed to enter his farm for cultivation, which was a crime under the SC/ST Act, the petition claimed, according to news agency PTI.
Twenty five years after it was first published in Tamil, an English translation of iconic Tamil writer Tho Paramasivan’s classic book “Ariyappadaatha Tamizhagam” offers a look into the Tamil way of life to English readers.
In “The Sweet Salt of Tamil”, translated by V Ramnarayan and published by Navayana, Paramasivan, popularly known as ThoPa, looks at the unknown and untold aspects of the Tamil country, including a deeper version of its history going back to the Sangam period of 6th century BCE, its literature, ways of life, food, festival, gods, and read more...
A dormant cultural festival, considered a pet project of DMK MP Kanimozhi, is all set to return in the new year to Chennai, this time as a full-fledged government event.
The series of cultural events under the ‘Chennai Sangamam’ umbrella will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 13. Know more here
Over 300 kg of Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 1.35 crore was seized in a coastal town in Tamil Nadu, the Coast Guard said here on Sunday. (PTI)
At its annual festival, when the curtain goes up at the Madras Music Academy for the evening concert, even veteran performers betray visible anxiety. The biggest of them all, the late Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, would have already started singing when the curtain was halfway up.
This is the kind of prime slot where not a second is to be wasted and here was the young Ashwath Narayanan taking time off to speak. On December 16, at his very first elevation to the academy’s coveted evening concert, he dedicated the big break to his late guru, K V Narayanaswamy, whose birth centenary falls in 2023. Read more here