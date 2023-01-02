scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hikes dearness allowance for govt employees

Chennai news live updates: The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2023 10:04:00 am
Chennai news live: CM Stalin

Chennai News Live Updates: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners will be increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with immediate effect, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff and the decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, he said.

Meanwhile, on New Year’s eve, 932 vehicles were seized for violations in Chennai, which include over 300 vehicles in connection with drunken driving, police said on Sunday. During vehicle-checking at 368 locations in the city on Saturday, as many as 13,036 vehicles were checked and 360 vehicles seized, for drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

In other news, the National Commission for Schedule Caste has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, seeking his response to a petition stating he allegedly blocking the path of Dalit farmers going to their farmland. In the notice to V Balakrishnan, the Commission said the petition submitted by an individual sought action against those blocking the path in a village. A 95-year-old Dalit farmer of Uppilipalayam was not allowed to enter his farm for cultivation, which was a crime under the SC/ST Act, the petition claimed, according to news agency PTI.

Live Blog

BJP can't win a single seat on its own in TN, says CM Stalin; stolen idols traced to auction houses abroad; TN launches fixing ISRO developed transponders on boats

10:04 (IST)02 Jan 2023
‘The Sweet Salt of Tamil’: Translation of ThoPa’s classic brings Tamil way of life to English readers

Twenty five years after it was first published in Tamil, an English translation of iconic Tamil writer Tho Paramasivan’s classic book “Ariyappadaatha Tamizhagam” offers a look into the Tamil way of life to English readers.

In “The Sweet Salt of Tamil”, translated by V Ramnarayan and published by Navayana, Paramasivan, popularly known as ThoPa, looks at the unknown and untold aspects of the Tamil country, including a deeper version of its history going back to the Sangam period of 6th century BCE, its literature, ways of life, food, festival, gods, and read more...

09:45 (IST)02 Jan 2023
Chairman of Tata companies pays visit to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
09:25 (IST)02 Jan 2023
A decade later, Kanimozhi’s pet cultural fest set to make comeback

A dormant cultural festival, considered a pet project of DMK MP Kanimozhi, is all set to return in the new year to Chennai, this time as a full-fledged government event.

The series of cultural events under the ‘Chennai Sangamam’ umbrella will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 13. Know more here

08:47 (IST)02 Jan 2023
Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 1.35 cr seized in Tamil Nadu

Over 300 kg of Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 1.35 crore was seized in a coastal town in Tamil Nadu, the Coast Guard said here on Sunday. (PTI)

08:34 (IST)02 Jan 2023
Read opinion | A post-pandemic note from Chennai

At its annual festival, when the curtain goes up at the Madras Music Academy for the evening concert, even veteran performers betray visible anxiety. The biggest of them all, the late Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, would have already started singing when the curtain was halfway up.

This is the kind of prime slot where not a second is to be wasted and here was the young Ashwath Narayanan taking time off to speak. On December 16, at his very first elevation to the academy’s coveted evening concert, he dedicated the big break to his late guru, K V Narayanaswamy, whose birth centenary falls in 2023. Read more here

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announces Rs 50.88 crore relief to farmers affected by monsoon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday ordered a compensation of Rs 50.88 crore to 48,593 farmers of 27 districts, including the worst-affected Mayiladuthurai, for their crop loss due to the Northeast Monsoon.

The monsoon had caused extensive damage to the standing crops since its onset on October 1 to December 4, 2022, in many districts in the state, an official press release here said.

The crops raised in Mayiladuthurai district — Sirkazhi, Kollidam and Sembanarkoil — were severely affected due to heavy rains on November 3 and November 11, respectively.

Tamil Nadu launches fixing ISRO developed transponders on boats

Marking the launch of fixing ISRO-developed upgraded transponders on over 4,000 mechanised boats to help fishermen engaged in deep sea fishing, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday gave away the devices to owners of fishing vessels.

At the Secretariat, 10 owners received the devices from Stalin under the Blue Revolution Scheme, which envisages fixing transponders on 4,997 mechanised boats in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 18.01 crore. The owners belong to Chennai, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts.

The device provides two-way communication and it is to help fishermen send and receive information. It would enable authorities to spot with precision the location of a boat in the deep sea, its route and aid them to take appropriate measures for rescue efforts.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 08:30 IST
