Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hikes dearness allowance for govt employees

Chennai News Live Updates: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners will be increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with immediate effect, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff and the decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, he said.

Meanwhile, on New Year’s eve, 932 vehicles were seized for violations in Chennai, which include over 300 vehicles in connection with drunken driving, police said on Sunday. During vehicle-checking at 368 locations in the city on Saturday, as many as 13,036 vehicles were checked and 360 vehicles seized, for drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

In other news, the National Commission for Schedule Caste has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, seeking his response to a petition stating he allegedly blocking the path of Dalit farmers going to their farmland. In the notice to V Balakrishnan, the Commission said the petition submitted by an individual sought action against those blocking the path in a village. A 95-year-old Dalit farmer of Uppilipalayam was not allowed to enter his farm for cultivation, which was a crime under the SC/ST Act, the petition claimed, according to news agency PTI.