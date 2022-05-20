scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Chennai News Live: Textile body seeks PLI scheme in state; Congress holds state-wide protests against Perarivalan’s release

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live 20 May 2022: Congress party workers on Thursday staged state-wide protests against the release of AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

May 20, 2022 8:51:03 am
Surat, Gujarat textile industry, Surat textile, Surat coal shortage, Covid-19, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Ahmedabad news, Indian express news, Indian expressWith the scheme, textile companies can invest in new capacities and build scale and competitiveness. (Representational/File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF), a major textile body, on Thursday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to introduce a production-linked incentive scheme, which can help the textile sector and SMEs in the State to scale up. With the scheme, textile companies can invest in new capacities and build scale and competitiveness. The State government spending on the scheme can be justified with increased revenue, new job creation and export growth.

Congress party workers, covering their mouth using white clothes, staged state-wide protests against the release of A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on Thursday. While, CLP leader K Selvaperunthagai led the protest at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram, TNCC president K S Alagiri led the protest at Chidambaram in Cuddalore District.

The State on Thursday reported 42 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,764. While 322 persons are currently under treatment, no deaths have been reported.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: The State on Thursday reported 42 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,764; Follow for latest updates

AG Perarivalan, AG Perarivalan released, Rajiv Gandhi assassination case AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, plays a musical instrument to celebrate after Supreme Court released him using special powers, at his house in Jolarpet, Tirupattur district, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Justice K T Thomas (retd), who headed the Supreme Court bench that sentenced A G Perarivalan to death in 1999, said Wednesday he wants to meet the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict and wished him to lead a normal life. Justice Thomas’s comments came soon after the top court ordered the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan, exercising its powers under the Constitution’s Article 142, which enables the court to pass orders to do complete justice in a case.

“I wish to see him,” said Justice Thomas after hearing the news of Perarivalan’s release in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. “Perarivalan, if you find time, please visit me…” Thomas said while speaking to The Indian Express from his residence at Kottayam, Kerala. “After the long incarceration and the release at the age of 50, what should I tell him? He should get married soon… He should live happily… with his dear ones. And I give complete credit to his mother (Arputham Ammal). She deserves the entire credit,” he said.

READ | After SC orders A G Perarivalan’s release, former judge K T Thomas says he should live ‘happily hereafter’

Following the development, most political leaders in Perarivalan’s home state Tamil Nadu welcomed the apex court’s decision. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated AG Perarivalan on his release. Addressing media persons, Stalin said the Supreme Court order was a historic one. He noted that the DMK had promised to make efforts for the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts in its manifesto.

“The order will be remembered in history not just for an individual named Perarivalan, but for establishing the federal philosophy and autonomy of the state,” Stalin said. He added that Supreme Court judges have clearly mentioned while hearing Perarivalan’s release petition that the governor has no authority to intervene in the decision of the state government.

READ | Perarivalan release: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin terms Supreme Court order ‘historic’, ally Congress differs

