Chennai News Live: Textile body seeks PLI scheme in state; Congress holds state-wide protests against Perarivalan’s release

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF), a major textile body, on Thursday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to introduce a production-linked incentive scheme, which can help the textile sector and SMEs in the State to scale up. With the scheme, textile companies can invest in new capacities and build scale and competitiveness. The State government spending on the scheme can be justified with increased revenue, new job creation and export growth.
Congress party workers, covering their mouth using white clothes, staged state-wide protests against the release of A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on Thursday. While, CLP leader K Selvaperunthagai led the protest at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram, TNCC president K S Alagiri led the protest at Chidambaram in Cuddalore District.
The State on Thursday reported 42 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,764. While 322 persons are currently under treatment, no deaths have been reported.