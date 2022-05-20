Chennai News Live: Textile body seeks PLI scheme in state; Congress holds state-wide protests against Perarivalan’s release

AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, plays a musical instrument to celebrate after Supreme Court released him using special powers, at his house in Jolarpet, Tirupattur district, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Justice K T Thomas (retd), who headed the Supreme Court bench that sentenced A G Perarivalan to death in 1999, said Wednesday he wants to meet the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict and wished him to lead a normal life. Justice Thomas’s comments came soon after the top court ordered the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan, exercising its powers under the Constitution’s Article 142, which enables the court to pass orders to do complete justice in a case.

“I wish to see him,” said Justice Thomas after hearing the news of Perarivalan’s release in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. “Perarivalan, if you find time, please visit me…” Thomas said while speaking to The Indian Express from his residence at Kottayam, Kerala. “After the long incarceration and the release at the age of 50, what should I tell him? He should get married soon… He should live happily… with his dear ones. And I give complete credit to his mother (Arputham Ammal). She deserves the entire credit,” he said.

Following the development, most political leaders in Perarivalan’s home state Tamil Nadu welcomed the apex court’s decision. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated AG Perarivalan on his release. Addressing media persons, Stalin said the Supreme Court order was a historic one. He noted that the DMK had promised to make efforts for the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts in its manifesto.

“The order will be remembered in history not just for an individual named Perarivalan, but for establishing the federal philosophy and autonomy of the state,” Stalin said. He added that Supreme Court judges have clearly mentioned while hearing Perarivalan’s release petition that the governor has no authority to intervene in the decision of the state government.