Chennai News Live: TN minister stripped of transport portfolio after complaint about casteist remark; state BJP chief Annamalai dares DMK to arrest him

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Tamil Nadu Transport Minister R S Rajakannappan was stripped of his portfolio on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly harassed a Dalit officer in his constituency Ramanathapuram. Rajakannappan’s Transport portfolio has been allocated to S S Sivasankar, Raj Bhavan said in a press release, in what could be termed the first Cabinet reshuffle after Chief Minister M K Stalin came to power in May 2021.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai dared the ruling DMK to arrest him “within six hours” on Tuesday from his party office, on charges made by DMK’s organisational secretary that Annamalai had allegedly blackmailed former AIADMK ministers. “I will be here in the office. Arrest me if you have proof, failing which people will realise that this is another of your lie,” he said. In other news, after returning from a four-day trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the state government has inked deals worth Rs 6,100 crore with leading investors which will generate employment opportunities for 14,700 people back home. Stalin also inaugurated Amazon India’s new office in the World Trade Centre at Perungudi in Chennai.
In a separate development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached plots, houses and some other assets worth a total of Rs 7.54 crore of a Tamil Nadu-based alleged Red Sanders wood smuggler and his family members under the anti-money laundering law. In Chennai, The police have arrested the driver of a school van and his assistant in connection with the death of an eight-year-old boy who was run over by the vehicle inside the institution on Monday morning.
The Chennai police have arrested the driver of a school van and his assistant in connection with the death of an eight-year-old boy who was run over by the vehicle inside the institution on Monday morning.
Driver Poongavanam and assistant Gnanasakthi were booked under IPC section 304 (2) for culpable homicide and remanded to 15-day judicial custody, said the police. While Gnanasakthi is lodged in prison, Poongavanam, who is undergoing treatment for diabetes, will be lodged in prison once his treatment is completed, said the police. The police have also booked the school principal and correspondent. Read more
Tamil Nadu Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss 'the plight of investors affected due to realty majors going insolvent and direct government to intervene in the matter'. (ANI)
The farm gate price of good quality maize between March to May this year will be on the higher side around Rs 2,300-2,400 per quintal and the farmers are advised to take up appropriate marketing decisions, according to an analysis by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said. The price forecasting scheme at the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development in the varsity has analysed the past 27 years prices that prevailed in Udumalpet Regulated Market for maize and arrived at the conclusion of price range.
According to trade sources, maize arrivals have already commenced from Tamil Nadu maize clusters. Due to delayed northeast monsoon in Karnataka, mainly in Chitradurga and Davangere areas, maize crop cultivation has significantly been affected. As a result, market arrivals have reduced drastically further triggering an upward movement in maize price during the current season, the analysis said. (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram/Pallikaranai, Adyar/IIT, Redhills, Vyasarpadi/Mathur, Velachery, Tharamani, Tondiarpet/Manali, Siruseri for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Tamabaram/Pallikaranai: 200 feet Radial road, Akshya flats, Arumugam nagar, Perumal nagar, VGP shanthi nagar, VOC Street and above all surrounding areas.
Adyar/IIT: Canal Bank Road, K.B nagar 1,2, 3 Main road, K.B nagar 2 & 3 cross st, B.V nagar 1 & 2 street, Anna avenue, Govindharajapuram. Check out the list of affected areas here
