scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: CM MK Stalin says women family heads will be beneficiaries in housing plan

Meanwhile, The Tamil Nadu government will present the budget for 2022-23 on March 18, the legislative Assembly secretariat said on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: March 9, 2022 9:18:46 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Twitter/@mkstalin)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that from now on, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s allotment of tenements would be in favour of women heads of families. Addressing an event held by the DMK’s women’s wing, party president and Chief Minister Stalin said that under TNUHDB’s housing schemes, the title deeds for houses would favour the woman head of the beneficiary family.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government will present the budget for 2022-23 on March 18, the legislative Assembly secretariat said on Tuesday. The House would convene at the Assembly hall in the state Secretariat at 10 am on March 18, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said in an official release. In other news, a 16-year-old boy in Rajasthan was held for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of Chengalpattu district collector. Also, a few Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionaries have written a letter to the theatre owners’ association in a couple of areas and have asked them not to screen ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ or ‘ET’, the upcoming movie of actor Suriya, claiming that the latter allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Vanniyar community in his previous film ‘Jai Bhim’ so none of his movies should be screened.

More from Chennai

Also, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 151 fresh Covid-19 cases, including one returnee from West Bengal, pushing the caseload to 34,51,322. With two casualties, the toll tally reached 38,019.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates Today: Catch the latest news updates from across the city and state here. Follow our Twitter handle @ie_chennai for more news.

09:18 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says women family heads will be beneficiaries in housing plan

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that from now on, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s allotment of tenements would be in favour of women heads of families. Addressing an event held by the DMK’s women’s wing, party president and Chief Minister Stalin said that under TNUHDB’s housing schemes, the title deeds for houses would favour the woman head of the beneficiary family.

09:10 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Welcome to today's live blog!

Hello and welcome to our Chennai live blog! We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art, and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates:

All police stations under the Avadi Commissionerate in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district will be headed by an all-women force Tuesday, a senior official said. Avadi police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said the commissionerate will observe International Women’s Day through the symbolic delegation of power to women officers.

“For the first time in India, all police stations in a Commissionerate will be headed by women officers. This initiative is to recognise, honour, celebrate and cherish the role of women in our uniformed services,” Rathore said.

READ | On International Women’s Day, women police force to head Avadi Commissionerate

A few Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionaries have written a letter to the theatre owners’ association in a couple of areas and have asked them not to screen ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ or ‘ET’, the upcoming movie of actor Suriya, claiming that the latter allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Vanniyar community in his previous film ‘Jai Bhim’ so none of his movies should be screened.

Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ starring Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay, Sathyaraj and directed by Pandiraj of Pasanga fame, is set for a grand release on March 10.

READ | PMK leaders urge theatre owners not to screen ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’

A Madurai court on Tuesday sentenced Yuvaraj, a caste-outfit leader in Western Tamil Nadu, and his aide Arun to life imprisonment on three counts in the 2015 murder of Dalit youth V Gokulraj. Of the 10 convicts, five were handed two life sentences each. The eighth one has been awarded life sentence, while two others got life term, along with five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each. Justice T Sampathkumar of the Madurai Special Sessions, who delivered the quantum of punishment, said the life sentences of Yuvaraj will run concurrently.

READ | 2015 Dalit youth murder case: Jail for life to all 10, kingpin gets three concurrent terms

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd