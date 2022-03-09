Chennai News Live Updates: CM MK Stalin says women family heads will be beneficiaries in housing plan

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates:

All police stations under the Avadi Commissionerate in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district will be headed by an all-women force Tuesday, a senior official said. Avadi police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said the commissionerate will observe International Women’s Day through the symbolic delegation of power to women officers.

“For the first time in India, all police stations in a Commissionerate will be headed by women officers. This initiative is to recognise, honour, celebrate and cherish the role of women in our uniformed services,” Rathore said.

A few Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionaries have written a letter to the theatre owners’ association in a couple of areas and have asked them not to screen ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ or ‘ET’, the upcoming movie of actor Suriya, claiming that the latter allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Vanniyar community in his previous film ‘Jai Bhim’ so none of his movies should be screened.

Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ starring Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay, Sathyaraj and directed by Pandiraj of Pasanga fame, is set for a grand release on March 10.

A Madurai court on Tuesday sentenced Yuvaraj, a caste-outfit leader in Western Tamil Nadu, and his aide Arun to life imprisonment on three counts in the 2015 murder of Dalit youth V Gokulraj. Of the 10 convicts, five were handed two life sentences each. The eighth one has been awarded life sentence, while two others got life term, along with five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each. Justice T Sampathkumar of the Madurai Special Sessions, who delivered the quantum of punishment, said the life sentences of Yuvaraj will run concurrently.