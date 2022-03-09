Chennai News Live Updates: CM MK Stalin says women family heads will be beneficiaries in housing plan

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that from now on, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s allotment of tenements would be in favour of women heads of families. Addressing an event held by the DMK’s women’s wing, party president and Chief Minister Stalin said that under TNUHDB’s housing schemes, the title deeds for houses would favour the woman head of the beneficiary family.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government will present the budget for 2022-23 on March 18, the legislative Assembly secretariat said on Tuesday. The House would convene at the Assembly hall in the state Secretariat at 10 am on March 18, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said in an official release. In other news, a 16-year-old boy in Rajasthan was held for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of Chengalpattu district collector. Also, a few Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionaries have written a letter to the theatre owners’ association in a couple of areas and have asked them not to screen ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ or ‘ET’, the upcoming movie of actor Suriya, claiming that the latter allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Vanniyar community in his previous film ‘Jai Bhim’ so none of his movies should be screened.
Also, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 151 fresh Covid-19 cases, including one returnee from West Bengal, pushing the caseload to 34,51,322. With two casualties, the toll tally reached 38,019.
