Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai makes wearing of masks compulsory from today, violators to be fined Rs 500

Wednesday, July 06, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 6, 2022 9:40:16 am
Chennai News, Chennai News Live, Chennai Latest NewsOn Tuesday, Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 2,662 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 1,060 cases were in Chennai alone. The active case tally in the city as on Tuesday stood at 6,946. (File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Tuesday announced that citizens should compulsorily wear masks in public places, failing which they will be slapped with fines. The civic body has formed a team of health inspectors in each ward. The teams have been asked to impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators starting July 6, under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 2,662 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 1,060 cases were in Chennai alone. The active case tally in the city as on Tuesday stood at 6,946.

With Madras High Court having agreed to hear a plea moved by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) treasurer O Panneerselvam Wednesday to restrain the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction from conducting a general council (GC) meet, the supporters of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Palaniswami are taking steps to elect him as the interim general secretary.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Tamil Nadu government to purchase 2,213 new diesel and 500 electric buses on condition that they strictly conformed to the provisions in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala granted the permission while passing orders on a batch of public interest writ petitions seeking effective implementation of the 2016 Act and the rules framed thereunder.

09:40 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Tuesday announced that citizens should compulsorily wear masks in public places, failing which they will be slapped with fines. The civic body has formed a team of health inspectors in each ward. The teams have been asked to impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators starting July 6, under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. 

09:36 (IST)06 Jul 2022
Good morning! Welcome to today's Chennai live blog. Follow live updates from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned!

Chennai News Live Updates Today:

Chennai-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) startup Meynikara on Monday launched ‘Meta Kalvi’, Tamil Nadu’s first VR labs for excellence in education in three government schools and two corporation schools in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency in the city. The launch of the educational VR labs took place in a shared 3D virtual environment, called Metaverse. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and MP Dayanidhi Maran took part in the inaugural event.

READ | Five Chennai schools get Tamil Nadu’s first virtual reality labs for education

The Tamil Nadu government signed 60 memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth a cumulative investment of Rs 1,25,244 crore and an employment potential of 74,898 jobs at the ‘Investment Concave 2022’ in Chennai on Monday. A release by the state’s industries department said that the government was taking all steps to realise chief minister’s MK Stalin’s vision of making Tamil Nadu a ‘one trillion dollar economy’ by the 2030-31 financial year.

READ | Tamil Nadu signs MoUs worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, expected to generate 75,000 jobs

Asserting that education is the real wealth that can’t be stolen, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called upon the youngsters to study well and prosper in their lives. The education scenario, especially higher education, was far better now than during his college days, and the state government has not only created infrastructure but also extended financial assistance to enable the students to pursue higher education, he said.

READ | Education is real wealth that can’t be stolen, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

