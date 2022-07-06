Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai makes wearing of masks compulsory from today, violators to be fined Rs 500

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Tuesday announced that citizens should compulsorily wear masks in public places, failing which they will be slapped with fines. The civic body has formed a team of health inspectors in each ward. The teams have been asked to impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators starting July 6, under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 2,662 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 1,060 cases were in Chennai alone. The active case tally in the city as on Tuesday stood at 6,946.
With Madras High Court having agreed to hear a plea moved by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) treasurer O Panneerselvam Wednesday to restrain the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction from conducting a general council (GC) meet, the supporters of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Palaniswami are taking steps to elect him as the interim general secretary.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Tamil Nadu government to purchase 2,213 new diesel and 500 electric buses on condition that they strictly conformed to the provisions in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala granted the permission while passing orders on a batch of public interest writ petitions seeking effective implementation of the 2016 Act and the rules framed thereunder.
