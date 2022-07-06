Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai makes wearing of masks compulsory from today, violators to be fined Rs 500

Chennai News Live Updates Today:

Chennai-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) startup Meynikara on Monday launched ‘Meta Kalvi’, Tamil Nadu’s first VR labs for excellence in education in three government schools and two corporation schools in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency in the city. The launch of the educational VR labs took place in a shared 3D virtual environment, called Metaverse. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and MP Dayanidhi Maran took part in the inaugural event.

The Tamil Nadu government signed 60 memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth a cumulative investment of Rs 1,25,244 crore and an employment potential of 74,898 jobs at the ‘Investment Concave 2022’ in Chennai on Monday. A release by the state’s industries department said that the government was taking all steps to realise chief minister’s MK Stalin’s vision of making Tamil Nadu a ‘one trillion dollar economy’ by the 2030-31 financial year.

Asserting that education is the real wealth that can’t be stolen, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called upon the youngsters to study well and prosper in their lives. The education scenario, especially higher education, was far better now than during his college days, and the state government has not only created infrastructure but also extended financial assistance to enable the students to pursue higher education, he said.