Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s nod to help Sri Lanka Tamils

Chennai News Live Updates Today: On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday met PM Narendra Modi and urged the Centre to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils. He said many of them are fleeing Lanka and coming to the state through the sea route in the wake of the economic crisis in the island-nation. Stalin handed over a 14-point charter of demands to Modi. He also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
On Friday, Stalin said he would meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Stalin along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will visit Delhi government schools in the city today.
Meanwhile, after consulting legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government would take a decision on the next course of action on internal reservation for Vanniyars, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Thursday. Without proper basic data, a law to provide internal quota for Vanniyars was brought out by the previous AIADMK regime hastily for ‘political reasons’ in the run-up to the Assembly election last year, the minister said. In other news, the city traffic police have decided to monitor food delivery personnel flouting traffic rules and take action against the violators. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCP) in a statement said the target by the delivery aggregators is putting a lot of pressure on the food delivery personnel. At the end of the day, the cops had registered cases against 978 people and Rs 1,35,400 fine was collected.
Hello and welcome to today's live blog. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from across Bangalore and Karnataka.