Friday, April 01, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s nod to help Sri Lanka Tamils

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates, Chennai News Live, Chennai Today News, MK Stalin Delhi Visit News 1 April, 2022: On Friday, MK Stalin said he would meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Updated: April 1, 2022 8:44:51 am
Stalin also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Chennai News Live Updates Today: On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday met PM Narendra Modi and urged the Centre to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils. He said many of them are fleeing Lanka and coming to the state through the sea route in the wake of the economic crisis in the island-nation. Stalin handed over a 14-point charter of demands to Modi. He also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

On Friday, Stalin said he would meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Stalin along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will visit Delhi government schools in the city today.

Meanwhile, after consulting legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government would take a decision on the next course of action on internal reservation for Vanniyars, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Thursday. Without proper basic data, a law to provide internal quota for Vanniyars was brought out by the previous AIADMK regime hastily for ‘political reasons’ in the run-up to the Assembly election last year, the minister said. In other news, the city traffic police have decided to monitor food delivery personnel flouting traffic rules and take action against the violators. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCP) in a statement said the target by the delivery aggregators is putting a lot of pressure on the food delivery personnel. At the end of the day, the cops had registered cases against 978 people and Rs 1,35,400 fine was collected.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s nod to help Sri Lanka Tamils; Stalin to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today; Chennai: 978 cases registered against food delivery agents for violation of traffic rules; Follow live updates.

08:44 (IST)01 Apr 2022
DMK's A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran and other MPs wait for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at Parliament complex during the second part of Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Days after a viral video showed the husband of a Greater Chennai Corporation councillor allegedly misbehaving with a woman at the councillor’s office, the incident sparked a political slugfest in Tamil Nadu with former Chief Minister and coordinator of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Edapadi K Palaniswami accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillors of extorting money and threatening the public instead of serving the people.

On Tuesday, a video shot on a mobile phone surfaced on social media platforms showing a woman, identified as Devi, a resident of Oyyathopu in the Kodungaiyur area, being abused by a few men at the office of K Sharmila Gandhi, a councillor in Chennai Corporation’s ward number 34.

READ | Chennai: Viral video shows councillor’s husband misbehaving with woman, AIADMK slams government

The Master Service Agreement (MSA) for implementing the BharatNet Phase- II project in the districts of Package A in Tamil Nadu was signed on Wednesday aimed at providing internet to village at an estimated cost of Rs 1,815.31 crore, the government said. In the presence of Minister for Information Technology Mano Thankaraj, top executives of Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation exchanged documents with Polycab India Ltd for implementing the project II in the districts that fall under Package A.

READ | Over 3,000 villages in Tamil Nadu to get high-speed internet at Rs 1,815 crore

In yet another such instance this week, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested three Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, officials said on Thursday. The arrests were made late on Wednesday, when the three fishermen, hailing from Pudukottai district, were fishing near Katchatheevu, a state Fisheries official said. One boat was also seized.

READ | Three Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

