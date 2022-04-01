Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s nod to help Sri Lanka Tamils

DMK's A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran and other MPs wait for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at Parliament complex during the second part of Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Days after a viral video showed the husband of a Greater Chennai Corporation councillor allegedly misbehaving with a woman at the councillor’s office, the incident sparked a political slugfest in Tamil Nadu with former Chief Minister and coordinator of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Edapadi K Palaniswami accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillors of extorting money and threatening the public instead of serving the people.

On Tuesday, a video shot on a mobile phone surfaced on social media platforms showing a woman, identified as Devi, a resident of Oyyathopu in the Kodungaiyur area, being abused by a few men at the office of K Sharmila Gandhi, a councillor in Chennai Corporation’s ward number 34.

The Master Service Agreement (MSA) for implementing the BharatNet Phase- II project in the districts of Package A in Tamil Nadu was signed on Wednesday aimed at providing internet to village at an estimated cost of Rs 1,815.31 crore, the government said. In the presence of Minister for Information Technology Mano Thankaraj, top executives of Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation exchanged documents with Polycab India Ltd for implementing the project II in the districts that fall under Package A.

In yet another such instance this week, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested three Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, officials said on Thursday. The arrests were made late on Wednesday, when the three fishermen, hailing from Pudukottai district, were fishing near Katchatheevu, a state Fisheries official said. One boat was also seized.

